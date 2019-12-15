The British Election: It's All Up To Mr. Johnson, Now

Investors need to pay very close attention to how this all works out.

There are many, however, who express doubts about the benefits of Brexit to the UK economy and fear that it will punish British manufacturing and British financial institutions.

The initial reaction in financial markets to the "crushing" victory has been positive as the value of the British pound has risen strongly against the US dollar and the Euro.

The headlines read that Mr. Boris Johnson has won a 'crushing" victory and that Brexit will now become a reality, although Brexit has never been fully defined.

The headlines on the Financial Times reads, “Boris Johnson Secures Crushing UK Election Victory.”

“Boris Johnson’s Brexit election gamble paid off spectacularly on Friday as the Conservative party secured a crushing victory, cutting a swath through Labor’s traditional heartlands.”

“The Conservatives won their biggest majority at Westminster since 1987, delivering an electoral earthquake that left the opposition Labour and Liberal Democrats parties seeking new leaders.”

The key word in these statements seems to be “crushing.”

The value of the British Pound against the US Dollar soared. It also jumped up against the Euro.

So, the markets seem to have reacted positively to the news.

What does this mean for the investor?

Well, it depends upon how one interprets the result.

The first conclusion I draw from the result is that the markets are relieved that Jeremy Corbyn and his Labor Party was defeated.

To me, the "crushing" vote for Mr. Johnson and the positive response in the foreign exchange market represents the same news. The overwhelming number of voters were totally turned off by Mr. Corbyn and Labor and the size of the outcome represented the vote "against" as much as it represented a vote "for."

In the election, the Labor Party lost in geographic areas that it had not lost for a very, very long time. Very telling!

And, Mr. Corbyn has now resigned. There may be a lesson here for us to absorb.

The second conclusion: I am not very optimistic about the future of the British economy. I think Brexit is a bad idea that will hurt the British economy.

Brexit also holds out the possibility that it will lead to the dissolution of the United Kingdom.

The signs of this latter possibility are seen in the vote that came in from Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, saw the SNP grab 48 out of the 59 seats.

This sets the stage for a very, very divided UK and the possibility that Scotland will seek separation that will leave the United Kingdom less united. A constitutional clash may evolve from this situation. I am on the side of Scotland.

As many of my readers know, I am for union and the building of community. I am for globalization. I believe that the spread of information leads to union and globalization and efforts to stop this spread or to slow it down only hurt those that fear this movement and try to hold it back.

Scotland and Ms. Sturgeon, are on the right side of this battle, not England.

Some analysts are presenting an optimistic side to the "crushing" victory. they argue that Mr. Johnson, is working with such a large majority, he will work something out with the European Union.

For example, we read in the Financial Times,

“Some in Downing Street believe Mr. Johnson will use his clear victory to sideline hardcore Tory Eurosceptics and push for a closer economic partnership with the EU to protect manufacturing jobs.”

Since a fight with Mr. Corbyn and the Labor Party is over, Mr. Johnson can ease up and become more realistic.

My own view is that we are moving into a different time, one in which the world is becoming more fragmented than it has been for several decades.

England’s economy will suffer because of Brexit. The economies making up the European Union will suffer because of Brexit. And, there are other things going on in Europe that may contribute to the moving apart. Germany has lost it leadership and will not regain a stronger position, at least until after the next election. Macron in France is facing his difficulties. And, Italy, as usual, is contributing very little to the picture.

Things are going to become much less stable and more fragmented for a while because just looking inwards does not work.

Investors are going to have to take into consideration when building and managing their portfolios. After the initial feeling of optimism recedes, people will become more realistic about the problems and difficulties coming from a separation.

I believe that Brexit will hurt the British economy. Furthermore, I believe that the hurt will be greater than a lot of people think it will be. Brexit could be a tipping point for the next decade or so. My usual optimism is gone in this case.

And, if I am right about what might happen to the economy of England, investors need to be on the short side of the market.

Let's hope Mr. Johnson backs off from the most severe severance.

Let’s hope Mr. Johnson will “push for a closer economic partnership with the EU.”

Let’s hope that Mr. Johnson cuts a good trade deal with the United States.

Let's hope that having such a strong majority, will satisfy Mr. Johnson’s ego to the extent that he produces something which will soothe our worst fears.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.