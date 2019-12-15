Seeking Alpha
OPEC 'Fiddling With The Numbers' In Production Cuts

by: Robert Boslego
Summary

Saudi energy minister claimed he was not fiddling with the numbers, 500,000 b/d are "fresh cuts" plus KSA would contribute 400,000 more.

A country-by-country analysis adds up to 350,000 b/d for full compliance.

And no cut for doubtful cuts from November forward.

Plus production may increase in 3 countries not included in the cuts.

2.1 million barrel cut does not apply to recent production levels.

At the OPEC+ press conference on December 6th, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman claimed that the 500,000 b/d production cut was “fresh barrels” and that he was not “fiddling with the numbers.” But a country-by-country analysis shows the cuts adding to 350,000 b/d, if there is 100 percent compliance with the 2018 agreement and the new agreement. Setting aside doubtful adjustments, the numbers imply a gain of 42,000 b/d from November’s production.

The Calculations

OPEC released the original benchmarks and cuts for 2019, according to the table below:

OPEC subsequently (December 6th) announced the additional cuts, effective January 1, 2020:

In addition, OPEC reported that:

The 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, hereby decided for an additional adjustment of 500 tb/d to the adjustment levels as agreed at the 175th Meeting of the OPEC Conference and 5th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting. These would lead to total adjustments of 1.7 mb/d. In addition, several participating countries, mainly Saudi Arabia, will continue their additional voluntary contributions, leading to adjustments of more than 2.1 mb. This additional adjustment would be effective as of 1 January 2020 and is subject to full conformity by every country participating in the DoC.”

OPEC reported the following production levels for November 2019:

Adding the additional adjustments to the quotas for 2019, I developed the table below:

000 b/d

Quota

Nov

Doubtful

Algeria

1,013

1,027

-14

Angola

1,481

1,284

197

Congo

311

311

0

Ecuador

530

Eq.l Guinea

122

134

-12

Gabon

179

184

-5

Iran

2,102

Iraq

4,462

4,639

-177

-177

Kuwait

2,669

2,705

-36

Libya

1,188

Nigeria

1,664

1,798

-134

-134

Saudi Arabia

9,744

9,850

-106

UAE

3,072

3,102

-30

-30

Venezuela

697

OPEC

29,551

-317

-341

OPEC adjustments total -317,000 b/d from November 2019. I view cuts from three countries are doubtful because they have not been in compliance and their production since the new Saudi energy minister took his position in September has not resulted in their coming into compliance. Therefore, 341,000 b/d of the cuts are in doubt, meaning that the 317,000 b/d is not likely to be realized.

I performed the same analysis for the non-OPEC members. However, some data was not reported by OPEC in its MOMR and is missing:

000 b/d

Quota

Nov

Doubtful

Azerbaijan

769

790

-21

Bahrain

220

Brunei

130

Kazakhstan

1843

1870

-27

-27

Malaysia

607

Mexico

1959

1920

39

Oman

961

Russia

1121

1145

-24

-24

Sudan

71

S. Sudan

128

Total

7809

5725

-33

-51

The total cuts is 33,000 b/d from November. However, I find that 51,000 b/d of cuts are doubtful. My reasons for doubting Russia are explained in this article.

Adding the OPEC and non-OPEC cuts from November from the tables above provides 350,000 b/d of cuts, but 392,000 b/d are doubtful. Therefore, there is a likely increase in production of 42,000 b/d from November.

In addition, Iran, Libya and Venezuela were not included in the calculations. If there is a deal to end sanctions in 2020, Iran's production could increase by around 1.7 million barrels per day.

PDVSA has budgeted an increase of 600,000 b/d in 2020 with the help of Rosneft. And Libya is attempting to restore more production.

Finally, in its December monthly report, the International Energy Agency stated, “Even if they adhere strictly to the cut, there is still likely to be a strong build in inventories during the first half of next year.”

Conclusions

OPEC put on its best show by totaling up cutbacks to 2.1 million barrels per day. But it was less-than-candid in showing how the numbers added up. As a result of my analysis, I conclude they were just fiddling with the numbers, and the Saudi Minster’s claim to the contrary was a tip-off.

