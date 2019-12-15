OPEC 'Fiddling With The Numbers' In Production Cuts

Plus production may increase in 3 countries not included in the cuts.

Saudi energy minister claimed he was not fiddling with the numbers, 500,000 b/d are "fresh cuts" plus KSA would contribute 400,000 more.

At the OPEC+ press conference on December 6th, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman claimed that the 500,000 b/d production cut was “fresh barrels” and that he was not “fiddling with the numbers.” But a country-by-country analysis shows the cuts adding to 350,000 b/d, if there is 100 percent compliance with the 2018 agreement and the new agreement. Setting aside doubtful adjustments, the numbers imply a gain of 42,000 b/d from November’s production.

The Calculations

OPEC released the original benchmarks and cuts for 2019, according to the table below:

OPEC subsequently (December 6th) announced the additional cuts, effective January 1, 2020:

In addition, OPEC reported that:

The 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, hereby decided for an additional adjustment of 500 tb/d to the adjustment levels as agreed at the 175th Meeting of the OPEC Conference and 5th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting. These would lead to total adjustments of 1.7 mb/d. In addition, several participating countries, mainly Saudi Arabia, will continue their additional voluntary contributions, leading to adjustments of more than 2.1 mb. This additional adjustment would be effective as of 1 January 2020 and is subject to full conformity by every country participating in the DoC.”

OPEC reported the following production levels for November 2019:

Adding the additional adjustments to the quotas for 2019, I developed the table below:

000 b/d Quota Nov Doubtful Algeria 1,013 1,027 -14 Angola 1,481 1,284 197 Congo 311 311 0 Ecuador 530 Eq.l Guinea 122 134 -12 Gabon 179 184 -5 Iran 2,102 Iraq 4,462 4,639 -177 -177 Kuwait 2,669 2,705 -36 Libya 1,188 Nigeria 1,664 1,798 -134 -134 Saudi Arabia 9,744 9,850 -106 UAE 3,072 3,102 -30 -30 Venezuela 697 OPEC 29,551 -317 -341

OPEC adjustments total -317,000 b/d from November 2019. I view cuts from three countries are doubtful because they have not been in compliance and their production since the new Saudi energy minister took his position in September has not resulted in their coming into compliance. Therefore, 341,000 b/d of the cuts are in doubt, meaning that the 317,000 b/d is not likely to be realized.

I performed the same analysis for the non-OPEC members. However, some data was not reported by OPEC in its MOMR and is missing:

000 b/d Quota Nov Doubtful Azerbaijan 769 790 -21 Bahrain 220 Brunei 130 Kazakhstan 1843 1870 -27 -27 Malaysia 607 Mexico 1959 1920 39 Oman 961 Russia 1121 1145 -24 -24 Sudan 71 S. Sudan 128 Total 7809 5725 -33 -51

The total cuts is 33,000 b/d from November. However, I find that 51,000 b/d of cuts are doubtful. My reasons for doubting Russia are explained in this article.

Adding the OPEC and non-OPEC cuts from November from the tables above provides 350,000 b/d of cuts, but 392,000 b/d are doubtful. Therefore, there is a likely increase in production of 42,000 b/d from November.

In addition, Iran, Libya and Venezuela were not included in the calculations. If there is a deal to end sanctions in 2020, Iran's production could increase by around 1.7 million barrels per day.

PDVSA has budgeted an increase of 600,000 b/d in 2020 with the help of Rosneft. And Libya is attempting to restore more production.

Finally, in its December monthly report, the International Energy Agency stated, “Even if they adhere strictly to the cut, there is still likely to be a strong build in inventories during the first half of next year.”

Conclusions

OPEC put on its best show by totaling up cutbacks to 2.1 million barrels per day. But it was less-than-candid in showing how the numbers added up. As a result of my analysis, I conclude they were just fiddling with the numbers, and the Saudi Minster’s claim to the contrary was a tip-off.

To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.