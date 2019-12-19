9% Yield Preferred Stock From Crestwood Is A Rare Gem: No Call Risk
About: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), CEQP.PR, Includes: LXP.PC, RLJ.PA
by: Rida Morwa
Summary
Sometimes investments "fly under the radar".
This is a case of a preferred share that was not publicly traded for years.
With no call date and a conversion price that is unlikely to be achieved, these preferred shares will remain outstanding indefinitely and have strong upside price potential.
This gives us an opportunity to lock in a 9% yield.
Co-produced with Beyond Saving and Preferred Stock Trader
There are times when we exit an investment in one portion of the capital structure, that a new opportunity is presented in a different portion of