A breakdown of the USD has implications for both global growth and inflation. A growing divergence between global growth and domestic growth could pressure the USD, aiding an existing bounce in inflation expectations.

Corporate credit remains extremely strong relative to the economic risks, with the exception of the CCC market. CCC spreads remain in a bearish trend.

Inflation expectations remain elevated as oil prices move above $60 and leading indicators of inflation stabilize. An inflation upturn is not yet in the cards but the downturn has moderated.

Risk assets are sending a bullish signal that has yet to be confirmed by a broad basket of economic data.

Weekend Dashboard: Managing Conflicting Signals

Note: The [Weekend Dashboard] report is published to members of EPB Macro Research every other weekend.

This week ended with what we now believe to be the culmination of a "Phase 1" Trade Deal with China. Risk assets enjoyed another trade fueled rally as tensions eased and market participants believe that global growth will be positively benefited from these new developments.

Cyclical equity sectors rallied the most on the week with oil and gas (XOP), regional banks (KRE), and technology (XLK) posting the largest gains. Defensive and interest rate sensitive sectors were flat to down.

Emerging market bonds, investment-grade bonds, high yield bonds, and Treasury bonds all gained on the week despite significant volatility.

Commodities and precious metals broadly gained on the week as real interest rates declined.

Asset Class Performance Table (Stocks & Bonds): Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

International equities outperformed the S&P 500 this past week as the USD declined against both major currencies and emerging market currencies.

The average international equity ETF in the table below was up 2.0% on the week, compared to 0.8% for the S&P 500. Europe (EZU) rose by 1.5%.

Asset Class Performance Table (International Stocks & Currencies): Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The USD has fallen again major currencies over the past one week, one month and three month time periods. A continued breakdown of the US dollar would confirm the short-term divergence developing between the US and global growth.

International Trends

In Europe, similar to the United States, inflation expectations have moved off the cyclical low. There is limited data at this point to suggest a new cyclical rise in inflation is a likely scenario but evidence of stabilization, something reflected in some market-based inflation readings, is more probable.

EUR Inflation Swap Forward 5Y5Y: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In the last [Weekend Dashboard] report, about three weeks ago, the market expected about 28bps of rate cuts in the next year. Today, the market is roughly in the same spot, expecting about 23bps of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. With much volatility, the market has returned to a position that includes an expectation of roughly one rate cut in the next year. The Federal Reserve has voiced a preference to remain "on hold" until more pronounced inflation emerges.

In Europe, the last three weeks brought no change to the implied policy rate, holding steady at -4bps over the next one year.

Forward Market Implied Policy Rates: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Asset prices globally are converging to the idea that global growth has bottomed and central banks averted another recession.

While risk assets have fully made that decision, Treasury bonds are roughly balanced to the idea of a further slowdown or a re-acceleration in growth as we will see in the next section.

Economic data, while less bad on the margin, has not accelerated with sufficient magnitude or with sufficient breadth (across many sectors and reports) to have confidence in a sustained upturn just yet.

The rise in leading indicators may become more pronounced and widespread, offering hope that coincident economic data would trough sometime in Q1. It is equally possible, however, to see leading data rollover and push a potential US recovery further out in 2020.

Risk assets have made a decision. If leading indicators rise, risk assets would have correctly discounted the stabilization. Should leading indicators disappoint over the next several weeks, markets may be carrying more economic cycle risk than is currently appreciated by the consensus.

Rather than guessing on which way the leading indicators break, the highest conviction can only be had once an inflection is spread across market data, "soft data" and "hard data", and in a logical economic sequence.

Q1 of 2019 was a period that came with many bullish "market signals," but lacked confirmation across economic data. The slowdown continued and intensified, defying the market signals, through the balance of 2019.

Interest Rate Trends

Treasury rates ended the week down a few basis points across most parts of the curve after much volatility.

Weekly Change In Treasury Yields: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Over the past month, the yield curve has flattened with all yields falling, and long-term yields falling most significantly.

Monthly Change In Treasury Yields: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Over the past month, aided by another dovish FOMC press conference, the decline in yields has can be entirely attributed to the real interest rate as compared to inflation expectations.

Monthly Change In Treasury Yields Breakdown: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The same story can be seen over the past six months. Yields have dropped across the curve over the past six months, mainly due to the real interest rate.

Six Month Change In Treasury Yields Breakdown: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The yield curve has uninverted since the low point in August but has flattened over the past several weeks as noted above.

10-Year Rate Minus 3-Month Rate (%): Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

2-year Treasury rates, much less sensitive to inflation expectations and more tethered to Fed policy as compared to 30-year rates, have not moved meaningfully higher.

2-Year Treasury Rate (%): Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The backup in yields is coming mainly from longer-term inflation expectations. With leading indicators of inflation partially stabilizing, a precipitous decline in inflation expectations may no longer aid a rally in long-term bonds.

30-Year Treasury Rate (%): Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

It remains possible, pending the next several months of leading data, for real interest rates to still carry nominal yields to new lows.

Corporate Spreads

Corporate credit continued to rally across the spectrum with investment grade and high yield bond spreads tightening over the past month.

Monthly Change In Corporate Yield Spreads: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Over the past six months, credit spreads have tightened across every quality, except CCC-rated debt.

Six Month Change In Corporate Yield Spreads: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

BBB-rated corporate spreads have compressed notably, breaking down near the cyclical inflection point from January 2018.

US Corporate BBB-Grade Option-Adjusted Spread: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The recent rally in credit was shared across all qualities. B-rated high yield bond spreads fell sharply.

US Corporate B-Grade Option-Adjusted Spread: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

CCC-rated bond spreads are the only area of the credit spectrum that continues to show a trend of widening.

US Corporate CCC-Grade Option-Adjusted Spread: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The quality spread, the difference between BBB spreads and A spreads, also broke down below the lower end of the range set over the past eight months.

"Quality Spread" (BBB OAS - A OAS): Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

With the exception of CCC-rated debt, the credit market is sending bullish signals as spreads continue to compress, falling near the cycle lows.

Inflationary Trends / Commodity Trends

After reaching a cyclical peak in the middle of 2018, inflation has been cycling lower for the last 18 months. While some leading indicators of inflation have stabilized, a cyclical upturn in inflation seems premature.

5-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Both 5-year and 30-year breakeven inflation rates have returned to the high end of the downtrend that has been in place since the middle of 2018.

30-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Interestingly, the 30-year yield reached a new all-time low in 2019 but the 10-year yield did not. The 30-year yield made a new low with inflation expectations (chart above) that were marginally above the 2016 low.

It was the 30-year real yield that made a significantly lower low relative to the 2016 downturn. 30-year real rates have started to roll back towards the cyclical low as the Federal Reserve signaled the desire to keep rates lower for longer.

The market is pricing in lower structural growth and a lower long-run fed funds rate with a 30-year real rate that struggles to move materially above the most recent cyclical low.

30-Year Real Interest Rate: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

More or less the inverse of real interest rates, gold is marginally off the most recent high after a strong multi-month rally.

Gold is becoming increasingly attractive. As the Fed takes a stand and sets a high bar for future rate hikes, leading inflation data is showing signs of stability. The combination of accelerating inflation data with an easier Fed is a strong recipe for lower real rates. It is too early to call for a cyclical upturn in inflation but this possibility exists.

Gold: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Oil is helping keep inflation expectations elevated as crude pushed above $60.

Crude Oil: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Industrial materials have made a significant move higher in the past several days. A similar move higher was seen in January 2019, which ultimately reversed before a sustained cyclical upturn.

Industrial Materials Spot Index: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In growth rate terms, the price of industrial materials has started to rise. This is a noteworthy change but not a confirmation of a new upturn. Several rises in the growth rate can be seen over the past two years.

Industrial Materials Spot Index, Growth Rate (%): Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Should the growth rate of industrial materials push above 0% and move into positive territory, along with a move lower in the USD and broader confirmation from other data, we would then back away from a heavy concentration in more deflation-sensitive exposures.

US Dollar Trends

The USD has started to soften after a multi-month bullish trend. With a combination of easier monetary policy, balance sheet expansion and cyclical green shoots in Europe, the dollar has eased off its cyclical peak.

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The trade-weighted USD basket remains in a much stronger trend relative to the Bloomberg dollar index chart above, which mainly consists of major currencies such as the euro, yen, Canadian dollar and British pound.

Broad Trade Weighted USD: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Asian emerging market currencies, broadly, have continued to strengthen, a sign that global conditions are starting to stabilize.

Emerging Market Currency Basket: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Watching the dollar against both major currencies and EM currencies will hold valuable insight regarding global growth divergences and the extent of disinflationary pressure that accompanies a strong currency.

Monetary & Credit Trends

Broad money growth (M2) ticked down slightly to 7.2% after rising sharply in the back half of the year.

Money Supply Growth M2: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Narrow money growth (M1), also ticked lower, falling to a rate of 5.4%.

Money Supply Growth M1: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

If we look at "True Money Supply" or "TMS," a popular measure that adjusts for traveler's checks, time deposits, money market funds and Treasury deposits held at the Fed, the increase is significantly less but improving.

TMS, historically, has held a much stronger correlation to global and domestic economic growth compared to regular M1 and M2.

The chart clearly shows TMS as a leading indicator, troughing before recessionary periods.

A rise in money growth today does not imply strong growth or asset price performance in the immediate term.

US True Money Supply Growth "TMS":

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Total loan growth continues to soften, falling to a rate of 4.74%.

Total Loan Growth: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

While the growth rate of total loans is holding flat to down, the mix of loans is shifting.

Real Estate Loan Growth | Commercial & Industrial Loan Growth: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Banks are clearly moving away from C&I loans in favor of real estate loans.

Commercial Real Estate Loan Growth: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Commercial real estate loan growth rose massively in the past several weeks while C&I loan growth has plunged.

Summary & Outlook

Over the past six toeight weeks, the rate of decline in global growth has moderated, and the weighted beta of the portfolio has moved slightly higher to respect the improved conditions.

Currently, it is premature to declare a cyclical upturn in either inflation or growth, despite the stabilization across a handful of data points.

Post yield curve inversion, and with coincident economic data sliding to the weakest growth rate of this economic cycle, coupled with extreme secular risk-asset valuations, the case for a defensive allocation remains strong.

Rather than looking at the nominal weightings of the portfolio, it can be useful to think about a portfolio allocation in terms of the allocation of risk or volatility.

If your benchmark portfolio or your baseline portfolio is a 60/40 portfolio, that allocation carries about 80% risk in stocks. Today's trending direction in growth (lower) and inflation (lower) with extreme valuation risk and remaining recession risk would argue for reduced exposure to stocks, relative to the 80% risk benchmark.

The extent to which you underweight/overweight risk relative to your benchmark has a high degree of personal preference.

The model portfolio always seeks to overweight risk towards the assets that are likely to have above-average risk-adjusted returns during the given environment of growth and inflation, within a framework of a balanced, low-volatility portfolio.

I will cover some of these topics in more detail in the Q1 Quarterly Webcast.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDV, TLT, IEI, SHY, SHV, SPY, XLU, GLD, GSG, EZU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short KRE, XLI