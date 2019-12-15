Colony Capital Bulls: Beware Of Flawed Analysis On CorpGov.Com

Their sum of the parts valuation contains material flaws that overstate the net asset value of the company.

While shares of CLNY may be undervalued, it is important to understand the complex nature of the company's assets and liabilities.

First of all, it is important to note that my firm is not bearish on shares of Colony Capital (CLNY). In fact, we are long the stock (current price around $4.50) and believe the process currently underway to dramatically simplify the business could result in outsized gains over the next year or two. That said, we strive to avoid confirmation bias if possible and a serious of articles published on CorpGov.com in 2019 have misrepresented the true value of the company attributable to equity holders.

Below are links to the three posts in question, for reference purposes:

The first article listed above goes into detail about how CorpGov editor John Jannarone arrives at a sum of the parts valuation for CLNY equity of more than $11 per share. Below is the graphical summary of that analysis included in the article:

The details behind each line item are included in the CorpGov post if you want to dig deeper, but I am actually not focused on dissecting what is included above. The glaring issue with this $11.15 fair value estimate is what is excluded. Namely, you will notice there are no deductions for corporate-level debt or preferred stock included in the table above.

When common equity values are calculated, one must deduct corporate level liabilities and equity that are ahead of them in the capital structure. By not doing so, a sum of the parts price target is calculated on gross asset values, not net asset values. This is the reason, for example, why CLNY only collected net cash proceeds of $1.2 billion when it recently closed on a deal to sell its light industrial assets to Blackstone for $5.7 billion ($4.5 billion of debt had to be repaid before CLNY collected cash for its equity ownership).

Interestingly, Mr. Jannarone included the debt when valuing the healthcare, lodging, and industrial groups in his analysis. Each of those segments own real estate and have debt financing attached to them, which is clearly disclosed in the company's filings. What happened, it appears, is that corporate-level debt and preferred equity, which is not backing any specific real estate (but is owed by the publicly traded corporate entity itself) was excluded from the valuation.

Unfortunately for CLNY bulls, there is a lot of corporate debt and preferred equity that sits ahead of common equity holders in the capital structure. At the time of publication (July 2019), we can see from CLNY's most recent 10-Q at the time (data as of 3/31/19) that there were billions of corporate debt and preferred equity outstanding.

First, the debt side:

As you can see, there is $10.91 billion of total debt, but only $9.98 billion is attributable to assets directly and is non-recourse to the corporate entity. The remaining $933 million is ahead of CLNY stockholders in the capital structure.

It gets worse when we look at CLNY's preferred equity, of which there are six classes totaling ~$1.44 billion:

As of the date of this 10-Q filing, there were 486 million CLNY common shares outstanding. If we take $933 million of corporate debt and add $1.44 billion of preferred equity, that equates to $2.37 billion of debt/preferred that was excluded from CorpGov's valuation. That comes out to $4.88 per share that should have been deducted from gross asset values but was not. Adjusted for those, the $11.15 per share sum of the parts value becomes just $6.27 per share.

Now, that is still well above the current stock price of CLNY, which shows that CorpGov is not wrong in its assertion that CLNY stock appears undervalued:

Data by YCharts

However, investors need to be more realistic in their expectations of value in this situation. Those who were enamored with that $11 figure need to dig deeper into the assumptions that went into that calculation. Interestingly, the average sell side analyst price target for CLNY is $7 per share, which is close to the $6.27 shown above. That implies the items that were included in the CorpGov valuation are not out of line with other analysts' estimates.

Summing up, CLNY's current asset base is sprawling and complex. They are working to simplify the story for investors and have begun that process, but it will take more time to complete. In the meantime, CLNY looks undervalued to many analysts, myself included. However, an expectation of double-digit share price (based the current makeup of the business anyway) is overly optimistic due to CLNY's huge level of debt and preferred equity outstanding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.