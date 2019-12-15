DBA: Food Inflation Is Rising At An Accelerating Pace

DBA seeks to reduce the negative futures impact of contango, making it a solid way to passively bet on higher general food prices.

This will likely offset the negative export impact of the U.S dollar and cause American food exports to rise considerably in 2020.

While prices initially rose due to ASF and heavy rain in India, food inflation seems to be spreading to all agricultural items in Asia and Africa.

Food inflation is now 20% in China and approaching 15% in India, likely accelerating the economic slowdown across Asia.

As you have likely heard, inflation can be broken into two groups: supply-side inflation that stems from physical production constraints and demand-side inflation that depends on interest rate policy and monetary liquidity (i.e artificial constraints). Most investors focus primarily on demand-side inflation as seen by the popularity of "Fed Watching." While this is valid, investors may be missing a major emerging trend in the global emerging economy: skyrocketing food inflation.

Food inflation is perhaps one of the most important risk indicators in the economy. Food inflation precipitated the Arab Spring, the French Revolution, countless anti-government riots in sub-Saharan Africa in 2007 and 2008, and various revolutions in the 1970s. Food has been extremely cheap by historical standards following the 2012 crisis, but water issues in India (too much rain for harvests but too little groundwater) and a mass-death of pigs (currently estimated to be 25%+ of the global total) may have begun to turn the tide.

Take a look at core CPI (excludes food) adjusted U.S food and energy prices since 2000:

As you can see, prices rose dramatically during the first decade and fell dramatically during the current decade. There is also a very direct connection between the real food price index and the energy price index. This is likely due to the fact that producing food requires energy-intensive capital and producing energy requires food-intensive labor (considering most global energy comes from developing areas where workers spend a large portion of their income on food).

We have been in an energy glut since about 2012, so that is likely the major factor driving food prices lower. However, there is ample evidence that another wave of food inflation is beginning. For now, it seems to be isolated in Africa and Asia, but global trade will likely make it spread.

As it spreads, there may be a great 6-24 month opportunity for agricultural commodity ETFs such as the Invesco agricultural basket fund (DBA).

A Look at Global Food Inflation

To begin, take a look at food inflation in China which is now higher than the 2011 peak and looks to be fast approaching the 2008 peak:

The major initial cause of this spike is obviously ASF's impact on the Chinese pig population. Since Pork is a staple in China, the doubling of pig prices has an exaggerated impact on food inflation. However, as noted in the Trading Economics article, prices are now rising for food-oil, eggs, and vegetables.

Now that China is expected to purchase $50B+ in agricultural purchases, it is likely that at least some of this inflation will be carried into the U.S.

Moving on to the next major emerging economy, we can see that food prices are rapidly increasing in both India and Pakistan (right-axis):

For obvious reasons, this rise is not due to the pork crisis despite being in that part of the world, it is due to the "onion crisis". Heavy rain has caused extensive damage to the Onion crop in India and has sent onions 400%+ higher. Importantly, rice, wheat, flour, tea, sugar, etc have also seen distinctly high price increases this year.

Similar levels of food inflation can be seen in the countries surrounding India and China as well as many African nations. These include South Sudan (188%), Liberia (33%), Ethiopia (23%), Malawi (16%), Rwanda (14%), Nigeria (14%), and Zambia (13.5%). Importantly, nominal inflation rates are below food inflation rates for each of these countries which means real food prices are rising.

While Americans only spend 5-7% of their income on food, people in many of these countries spend 50%+, so a 5-10%+ rise in real food costs can cause rapid social unrest and likely slow economic growth. Importantly, both the Chinese and Indian economy was experiencing rapidly slowing economic growth before the rise in food prices, so now the slowdowns may accelerate.

Will Food Inflation in Asia Boost Futures?

If you're looking at agricultural futures U.S and European food prices matter much more than Asian and African food prices. Indeed, real food prices have actually been falling in the United States largely due to extensive trade-war tariffs as well as a reduction in energy costs and rise in the U.S-dollar exchange rate.

Take a look at the YoY change in real food prices in the U.S since 2000 vs. this trade-weighted U.S dollar:

There is a generally strong inverse relationship to the change in real food prices and the value of the U.S dollar. This is likely because a stronger U.S dollar makes American food exports more expensive and limits overseas demand. This is likely why pork prices have risen in Europe while fallen in the U.S during the ASF crisis.

Looking through the latest WASDE report, we can see that wheat imports were the lowest in nine years while exports rose primarily due to more competitive prices. The report also notes that beef production has been low and that meat exports are likely to increase to Japan following the recent U.S-Japan deal. The report came out on Dec. 10 so it did not mention China, but the recent deal will also boost exports.

While the strong U.S dollar is likely to continue to be negative for exports and for futures prices, it appears that exports are generally expected to rise in 2020. Since food prices are rising a magnitude faster for most of the world (in people-number terms) export growth may be higher than expected. Quite frankly, I believe this may signal a long-term bottom for agricultural futures.

Investing in Agricultural Futures with DBA

The Invesco fund DBA is one of the easiest and perhaps best passive way to invest in agricultural commodities. The fund invests in a wide range in futures with weightings shown below:

Importantly, these weights change a bit over time to pursue the fund's "Optimum Yield" methodology that seeks to mitigate contango. For the passive investor in agricultural commodities, contango (higher futures prices down the futures curve due to storage costs) can eat away at profits.

Contango was extremely problematic following the 2011 bear market and caused many agricultural funds to lose 70%+ of their value. Further, storage costs are generally higher with agricultural commodities since they take up larger physical volumes than precious metals, etc.

While DBA aims to reduce this impact, I would estimate that investors can expect a 4% annual draw due to contango. I came to this measure by looking at the geometric average slope of total return price of the fund below divided by the U.S food price index:

Put simply, unless you physically own agricultural commodities then a 3-6% annual drawdown will occur. Considering rallies in DBA usually last 6-18 months and result in 30-70% gains, this is a small price to pay for the potential profit.

The Bottom Line

Overall it seems clear that food prices are rapidly rising for areas of the world where people spend more of their income on food. I believe this will offset the negative impact of the U.S dollar and cause agricultural exports to rise more than expected and lift futures prices. If the U.S dollar falls as I expect (for reasons outside of the scope of this article), that will have an added benefit on commodity prices.

I am particularly bullish on meat which can be traded with the ETF (COW) since I suspect that China will purchase as many U.S pigs as possible to meet their huge shortage.

Of course, weather and currency movements are a major risk factor in this trade. While it seems that trade news is now benefiting U.S agricultural prices, a reversal of the 'phase one' deal could cause a rapid price decline.

While DBA has already risen around 14% over the past few months, I suspect that it will rise much more over the coming months. If my export expectations pan out, 20-30% gains could be feasible for DBA.

