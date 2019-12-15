CIBC: Forget 2019 And Buy The Dip

The major risk factor for Canada's top five banks is a sudden crash in the housing market, which could lead to massive loan write-offs. But current economic indicators do not yet point into that direction.

Looking beyond 2019 the next year turn out to be much better for investors if management gets its job done and the macro environment improves.

Financial stocks in the U.S. are having one of their best years on the stock market despite the persisting low interest rate environment.

The big four U.S. banks are up as much as 46% led by Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) with Wells Fargo (WFC) unsurprisingly lagging well behind due to the repercussions it is still feeling from its various past fraud scandals.

Canadian banks are not having a bad year either but are trailing their U.S. peers substantially yet performing on a fairly similar level among each other. Out of the big 5 Canadian banks the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), abbreviated with CIBC, is the laggard of the group after having dropped mid single digits after its latest earnings release.

While Canadian banks are no match for their U.S. peers in terms of 2019 stock price performance, they offer significantly higher yields and can still make for good investments. Following the heavy post-earnings drop after a disappointing quarter it is worth to buy the dip in CIBC.

What is going on at CIBC?

CIBC's latest earnings have been disappointing, make no mistake. While the top-line came in the strongest over the last 5 quarters growing 5.5% Y/Y a very big earnings miss of -$0.15 shocked investors. Personally, I do not give much though about misses and beats, since I am predominantly interested in how it performs Y/Y and on that basis EPS of $2.15 was its worst showing since April 2017 and around $0.15 off its previous quarters in FY2019.

Source: cbc.ca

This quarter has shown us more evidence of a challenging economic environment which is impacting Canada's big banks with CIBC joining the likes of TD Bank and the Royal Bank of Canada in terms of earnings misses.

Overall net income of $1.19 billion for the quarter is down 6% Y/Y driven by its largest segment - Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking - where net income declined around 10% despite very solid volume growth in deposit balances with loan volumes remaining flat. However, a significant absolute and relative increase PCL (Provision for Credit Losses) weighed heavily on these results (more on that later).

Source: CIBC Q4/2019 Earnings Slides

On the bright side CIBC's increasing presence in the U.S. helped to cushion off weakness in its domestic market with the U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management division seeing robust growth driven by continued client development and credit quality. Growth rates were more as twice as high as in Canada with loan balances up 18%, deposit balances up 21% and PCL dropping to a seasonal low. On a net income basis despite a staggering 37% Y/Y growth overall profit contribution from the U.S. division to CIBC's overall profit is only at around 17% but expanding rapidly.

The Q4 performance alone was sufficient to offset Y/Y losses of the Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking division and the earnings contribution of the U.S. division has more than tripled since FY2016 from 5.5% to 17.3%.

Source: Investor Presentation Slides

This diversification is crucial for CIBC given the unique characteristics of the U.S. and Canadian markets. For instance, the rate of urbanization in Canada is the highest in the G7 with roughly 40% of Canadian population living in the biggest four cities (Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary) more than twice as high as in the U.S.

Source: Investor Presentation Slides

Lastly, Capital Markets posted strong core pre-provision earnings growth following higher trading revenues and underwriting fees but all these positive effects were offset by deteriorating credit quality with PCL ratios on the rise.

Source: CIBC Q4/2019 Earnings Slides

Deep-Dive into Provisions for Credit Losses

Investors in Canadian banks who want to understand the financial health of these companies it is crucial to learn about provisions for credit losses (NYSE:PCL). While for very long-term oriented investors it probably does not matter that much how institutions with a century-long dividend track record are navigating through recessions or when credit quality deteriorates, it is still important to observe the quality of the loan portfolio and assess it in relations to the bank's current valuation.

Generally, PCL is a an

estimation of potential losses that a company (here a bank) might experience due to credit risk. The provision for credit losses is treated as an expense on the company's financial statements. They are expected losses from delinquent and bad debt or other credit that is likely to default or become unrecoverable. If, for example, the company calculates that accounts over 90 days past due have a recovery rate of 40%, it will make a provision for credit losses based on 40% of the balance of these accounts.

Source: Investopedia.com

To put differently, these are unrealized losses negatively impacting earnings but if and when those ever materialize only the future can show.

For the quarter PCL increased by a whopping 52% Y/Y and a still very substantial 39% sequentially with the overwhelming majority of that increase driven by the bank's Canadian business. On a relative basis PCL ratio increased from 0.28% to 0.40% and while it may appear insignificant on that scale these ratios are applied to a loan portfolio worth hundreds of billions where even a marginal 0.12% increase has substantial impact.

Unsurprisingly, the discussion of these results and the underlying drivers took center stage during the earnings call.

The bank's chief risk officer provided some color on provisions or impaired loans which increased to C$330M:

This increase was driven mainly by our business and government portfolios and was largely as a result of one fraud-related impairment that amounted to CAD 52 million in our Canadian Commercial Bank. Our provisions on performing increased to CAD 72 million this quarter. CAD 40 million of the move relates to changes in our forward-looking indicators, including our scenario weightings which were adjusted towards the downside. The remainder of the increase is related to credit migration mainly in our business and government portfolios.

Source: CIBC Q4/2019 Earnings Call

The forward-looking indicators she mentioned here are crucial input for stress-test type scenario model which essentially attempts to incorporate the economic outlook perspective and what it means for the bank's credit portfolios. Given increased uncertainty and a more challenging macro environment it is no surprise that this has an impact on PCL. The good news is however that they are expecting no further downside in the economic outlook and thus the strong Y/Y increase in PCL in 2019 is not a harbinger of worse things to come. It is also important to note that these models are highly sensitive to changes in these forward-looking indicators and thus even a slight upside on the macro level which could be fueled by improving trade relations between the U.S. and China and reduced tariff threats could have much bigger positive impact on the bank's earnings.

It should also be noted that Canada is seeing relatively sharp increases in insolvencies in recent months, for instance for October it was reported that the total number of insolvencies (bankruptcies and proposals) rose by 10.9% compared to the previous month. That is surprising given that the overall Canadian economy is doing very nicely: the unemployment rate is declining, the savings rate of households is increasing, the job market is in full swing and Canada's red-hot housing market despite continuing its rally is backed by similarly increases in household disposable income and flat household debt service ratios.

Source: CIBC Equity Investor Presentation

Interestingly though CIBC itself is not seeing any concerning evidence of these higher insolvency rates on its business apart from a general soft increase in insolvencies and "some softness in Alberta but nothing of concern".

As a result, although management was not happy with that development they are expecting their "provisions on impaired loans to remain relatively flat in 2020 when compared with 2019. And with regards to provisions on performing loans, they migrated higher this year primarily as a result of changes to our forward-looking indicators and scenario weights."

This might seem surprising given the rapid deterioration in these metrics in FY2019 but as with every projection it is important to understand what is included. The bank made it very clear that items it views as "not representative" are not part of the guidance and this mostly applied to the fraud in the Canadian Commercial business segment with a C$52M PCL hit.

This return to normalization should help the bank to leave FY2019 behind, a year where it did not manage to grow adjusted EPS (it declined from $12.21 to $11.92) which is obviously not the type of performance the bank wants to deliver and not in-line with its long streak of solid earnings growth of the past.

What's in it for dividend investors?

Right now, the company boasts a 5.2% yield which is the highest among Canada's big five. Although the bank does not have a similarly impressive dividend streak as the Bank of Nova Scotia or TD Bank - the latter grew its dividend by staggering 11% per year over 25 years, it has still richly rewarded long-term dividend investors. The banks semi-annual dividend hikes have been growing roughly in-line with earnings at 5% clip over the last couple of years ranging between +2.4% to +2.9% with the latest +2.9% increase announced in August 2019.

Source: CIBC Investor Relations - Fact Sheet

Backed by its predictable business model, the company is targeting a payout range between 40-50% as it currently has positioned itself at the mid-end of that range with a current payout ratio of around 45% despite lacking earnings growth in FY2019. As it returns to bottom-line growth in FY2020 investors can expect that dividend growth streak to continue.

Investor Takeaway

A disappointing quarter following deteriorating credit quality at CIBC and among Canadian banks in general punished the company's stock price which is currently trading at attractive valuation (around 10 times its book value) and boasting a strong 5.2% dividend yield.

Lacking any earnings growth in FY2019 it certainly was not a good year for the bank but assuming the uncertainty on the macro level starts to lighten up in FY2020 and trusting management in that much of that increase in PCL is due to unusual items and not a concerning development FY2020 could be a much better year for investors.

It's a buy-and-hold stock just as the rest of the pack of Canada's top five banks and it offers an attractive opportunity to earn solid income for many years to come. The major risk factor for Canada's top five banks is a sudden crash in the housing market which could lead to massive loan write-offs but current economic indicators such as household income, savings rates and debt service ratio do not point in that direction.

As a result I am buying the dip after a disappointing quarter and look forward to a better FY2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, BAC, WFC, BNS, TD, RY, CM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.