Delta: Investor Day Takeaways Reinforce Our Bullish Thesis

About the Company

Delta Air Lines (DAL) has two core segments: Airline and Refinery. It operates in various airports around the world. Delta's route network includes international joint ventures, alliances with other foreign airlines, membership in SkyTeam and partnerships with regional carriers that operate as Delta Connection.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, Delta is one of the strongest stories in the airline business, in our view, deserving its 10x multiple on 2020 earnings, which we estimate at $6.94, thus resulting in the target price of $69. Our thesis is for the next 12-24 months, and we recognize that the $69 target price may not play out until 2021.

Key Takeaways in Support of Bullish Thesis

Solid financials for the year: The company is on track to deliver $4 billion in free cash flows in 2019, with the upper-single-digit top-line growth rate, most likely of 7% Y/Y. EPS growth is trending around 25% Y/Y, though for 2020 we are modeling the low end of the company's guidance, for now. Further, the company is targeting the same $4 billion in free cash flows in 2020, which raises questions about the balance of cash use and if some transformational deal is around the corner.

Robust revenue drivers ahead of 2020: When we analyze what it takes to get to the ~$50 billion revenue figure in 2020, it is certainly AmEx renewal, solid revenue premium, as well as more choice in payment. Overall, there is a robust case that can be made for revenue growth acceleration: from 4% in 2017 to 7% in 2019 to possibly 8% in 2020. Overall, Delta prides itself on achieving revenue grow at 2x-3x of the US GDP growth, albeit we don't see the gross domestic product as the appropriate benchmark.

Premium revenue key to growth: We note that premium revenue continues to grow at 2x relative to the company's total growth. It grew from $5.5 billion in 2010 to ~$12 billion in 2017 to ~$15 billion in 2019.

Creating value from existing fleet: The company is on track to deliver 1) cabin segmentation (providing choice and optimizing revenue); 2) aircraft deployment (driving efficiency through better asset deployment); and 3) interior investments (improvement of customer experience). We see all three goals as essential to margin improvement and overall SG&A management.

Hiring remains strong and on the rise: In 2019, Delta added to its base of 90,000+ employees some ~6,800 people, as the company remains mindful about replacing retiring pilots, flight attendants, and mechanics, among other professionals. Management is committed, in our view, to its hiring brand, seeing it as one of the differentiating factors in the industry.

Assuming tame oil prices in 2020: We are not projecting oil prices to change meaningfully in 2020, with our forecast around 3-5% Y/Y annual growth. This is not due to the fact that we are not expecting oil shocks in either direction (these are inevitable, such as the bombing of Saudi plants situation demonstrated in September). We are basing our analysis relatively agnostically to the oil prices, and then adjust our model on a monthly basis accordingly.

Risks to Our Thesis

Reputational risks: Delta cannot operate without the reputation of its brand, in the eyes of both customers and partners.

Data security risks: Delta could result from technological failures or as a result of government enforcement actions or litigation.

Oil price risks: A sudden rise in oil prices can trigger unforeseen costs and have adverse effects for Delta's business.

Macroeconomic risks: Should economy sour, ordinary people will travel less for vacations and thus negatively impact Delta's business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.