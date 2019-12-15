HollySys Continues Its Frustrating 'Two Steps Forward, One And A Half Back' Dance

HollySys shares look quite undervalued if the company can achieve mid-single-digit growth, and Made In China 2025 should help, but management has long had problems delivery on its goals/targets.

A high-profile rail project involving HollySys is now in its testing phase, but HollySys recently lost share with ATP orders and has been coming up short with growth initiatives.

HollySys shares have been long-term laggards as the company cannot seem to achieve sustained progress relative to any of its growth initiatives.

I can certainly sympathize with any long-term shareholders of HollySys (HOLI) who are wondering if their patience will ever be rewarded. HollySys shares have lost about 15% of their value over the past three years, a time period that has seen Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) more than double (even with a substantial decline from the early 2018 peak), Rockwell (ROK) climb almost 50%, and even perpetually disappointing ABB (ABB) show some gains. During that time, the market for automation products (as well as train signaling products) has continued to grow in China, but HollySys just can’t seem to live up to its own goals and targets.

I used to cover a long-lagging power company (AES (AES) ) that a reader once described as “unable to ever leave its parents’ basement”, and that feels applicable here – HollySys should be making more progress as an automation provider within China, or at least communicating more pragmatically about its growth targets and goals. That said, AES eventually broke out and the same could still happen for HollySys – the company is flush with cash, has a good niche market position in process automation and train signaling, and stands to benefit from China’s Made In China 2025 (中国制造2025) strategic plan.

Mixed Earnings To Start The Fiscal Year

HollySys’s fiscal first quarter earnings report from mid-November was, as is often the case here, “mixed” in terms of both good and bad news.

An 11% decline in revenue was not exciting, led by a 12% drop in rail revenue and a 54% decline in Mechanical & Electrical. Volatile rail results are nothing new, as China’s state rail bids for and buys equipment on a consistently erratic basis. The results in M&E, though, appear to be driven by a desire to reduce risk in the business (in SE Asia and the Middle East), and I continue to wonder just what HollySys is even doing with this segment anymore.

The Industrial Automation business saw 12% growth in the quarter, with is quite good relative to the automation industry results posted by the likes of ABB, Emerson (EMR), Honeywell (HON), Rockwell, and Yaskawa. HollySys finished up a coal-chemical project during the quarter and would appear to have gained share in the market (based upon what other automation companies have reported about their business results in China), but that is tough to corroborate.

Gross margin improved a half-point on a better mix (less M&E), but operating income declined 23% and operating margin declined by about three points – which I believe reflects the higher segment-level profitability of the Rail business when it is operating at scale. HollySys ended the quarter with close to $8/share in cash.

Orders Continue To Likewise Reflect A Mixed, Frustrating Picture

HollySys’s orders in the quarter were all over the place, which seems to fit with what increasing looks like an unfocused strategy on the part of management.

In the Rail business, orders declined 71% to the lowest level since the fiscal first quarter of 2018. As I’ve said many times before, orders are always volatile, though the fiscal second quarter is often the strongest quarter of the year for orders, and management did guide to better results for the next quarter.

There are plenty of mixed messages here to frustrate an investor. On the positive side, The China State Railway Group made clear at the recent Modern Railways 2019 that they viewed intelligent HSR as the next key stage of development, and were looking for CTCS-3+ATO signaling and control packages to enable train speeds of up to 350km/h and accurate stops with no human intervention. HollySys is currently finalizing China’s first CTCS-3+ATO project, with the Beijing-Zhangjiakou line now doing test runs (as of last week). This line was a major project for the 2022 Winter Olympics, cutting travel time from Beijing from two-plus hours to one hour, and it should be an important showcase project for HollySys.

On the flip side, the most recent ATP signaling contract awards didn’t go particularly well for HollySys, with the company winning 40 of 146 ATP sets up for bid – a 27% market share result below both recent trends (40%) and management’s target (33%). I’d also note that for all of management’s talk of winning business in the track circuit market (a roughly $300M/year market in China) and CBTC signaling, there’s been no real progress here, let alone progress in winning much signaling/control business outside of China.

Likewise in the automation business. Orders improved 5% in the fiscal first quarter, with a result that was 15% above the trailing four-quarter average, and the backlog is up 10% and equal to about three quarters of revenue at this quarter’s run-rate. HollySys won a first-of-its-kind bid for control solutions for an urban heat supply network, as well as its first contracts from CNOOC (CEO) for offshore energy platform control products (a new market for the company). On the other hand, the company hasn’t really been gaining traction outside of its core Chinese power and petrochemical verticals to the extent which management had been projecting for years.

Frustrating as it may be, I can still see an argument for giving HollySys the benefit of the doubt in automation. The company has been gaining some share, and its strong position in China’s power market is not worthless given the significant ongoing power needs in China. I also think the Made In China 2025 strategic plan could benefit the company, as the Chinese government is actively encouraging and supporting the development of home-grown capabilities in key areas like automation and control. Whether HollySys has the resources and the capabilities to exploit and maximize this opportunity remains to be seen.

The Outlook

I’m not making significant changes in response to first quarter earnings, and I still value HollySys on the basis of mid-single-digit growth in revenue and free cash flow. Although HollySys’s results are volatile, the business is still quite profitable, though it is worth asking whether some of that profitability should be more aggressively reinvested in R&D to further improve the automation and rail operations.

The Bottom Line

While I continue to believe that HollySys shares look substantially undervalued, I also freely acknowledge that management has done little to earn a benefit of the doubt here. What’s more, institutional investors don’t really like inherently volatile businesses (like Rail), and they tend to discount those businesses more significantly. While I do still see the potential here, there are a lot of other ways to invest in China’s automation and Made In China 2025 plan, and investors considering HollySys shares need to at least appreciate the questionable track record here of management living up to its own goals and targets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.