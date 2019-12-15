Amazon: Better For Longer

Amazon’s success looks like it came out of nowhere

Even though Amazon (AMZN) one of the largest companies and best performing stocks in the world today, the road getting there wasn’t easy. For years, headlines about Amazon dominated the news. An article from 2014 with the headline: Amazon Never Makes Money But No One Cares, claiming that a company with a 16,000% stock return since 1997 had cumulative profits less than the amount ExxonMobil (XOM) takes home every 2.5 weeks.

Three years and 35,000% returns later, Forbes published The Amazon Era: No Profits, No Problem. This makes it sound like we’re returning to the dot-com era of eye-popping valuations for companies with no cash flow. Then, in 2018, something changed. Amazon was profitable. Supposedly, it took Amazon 14 years to make the same amount of profit as it did in just the fourth quarter of 2017. It’s like a switch flipped and hasn’t looked back since. In 2019, Warren Buffett revealed a near billion-dollar investment in Amazon. And yet, looking at as-reported ROA, it’s difficult to see what changed for the company.

ROA was 5% in 2018, higher than it had been in a decade, but it’s far from the record-breaking year suggested by the headlines. In contrast with the popular opinion that Amazon has just now “flipped a switch”, we’ve seen that this is a company with strong ROA and growth for a long time.

Amazon has been a great company for longer than people realize

The chart below explains the company’s Uniform historical corporate performance in terms of ROA and asset growth (dark blue bars) versus what sell-side analysts think the company is going to do in the next two years (light blue bars) and what the market is pricing in at current valuations (white bars).

Back when most everybody agreed Amazon was unprofitable, it was producing returns well above 100%. The dislocation between as-reported and Uniform ROA is so large, it’s almost impossible to see as-reported ROA on the chart. While returns have “come back to earth”, Amazon is still a massively profitable company with a 14% ROA in 2018. Additionally, over the last decade, Amazon has consistently grown its business by 30%+ every year. In 2011, Amazon was a $4 billion business. A 40% return on $4 billion is $1.6 billion. Today, Amazon is an $85 billion business. 14% ROA on $85 billion is just under $12 billion.

Continued growth is the key to success

This is the source of the dislocation. For years, Amazon looked like it was generating paltry returns while it was focused on growing its business. As a result, headlines complained that the market was on its way back to the dot-com era, focusing on growth with no sign of profit. Using Uniform Accounting, we can see why Buffett regrets not acting sooner. Amazon showed its earnings potential years before the market realized. That may not be the end of the story for Amazon, though. ROA expanded massively from 2017 to 2018, from 7% to 14%. This is difficult to manage in a year the company grew 37%. Furthermore, if this expansion continues while the company continues to grow in high-profitability areas, chiefly AWS, upside could be warranted. With the recent rollout of the much improved Graviton2 Processors, this still appears to be the case.

For companies like Amazon, slowing asset growth would be a serious red flag. On a Uniform-basis, Amazon trades at a 76x P/E. While this is lower than valuations were just a few years ago, it’s an indicator that investors are seeking consistent growth. Despite being one of the largest piggybanks in the world, the value of the bank is its continued growth. When Amazon begins favoring capital returns over reinvestment, it may be time to look elsewhere.

Conclusion

As more investors have begun realizing Amazon’s true value, there has been a greater emphasis on the company’s ongoing ability to grow. Since 2010, the company has proved its ability to continue growing at 30%+ annually while also improving its returns through strategic investments in its highest-margin business, AWS. Should Amazon’s recent investments in AWS translate to continued ROA expansion, and should the company continue growing at a similar clip as it has over the last decade, upside could be warranted.

