Adesto Technologies Will Rise Again

The margin expansion is particularly impressive and is likely to continue.

We think the fall is exaggerated, underneath the hood we find a healthy company with multiple avenues to grow.

We wrote about a memory player that was booming last August, and that company was Adesto Technologies Corp. (IOTS). It's still booming, but the stock price has given back quite a lot, which has surprised us a little:

So time for an update, what's behind the disappointment? We think the following:

Revenue miss in Q3

Big customer problem

Financing

NOR customer might be acquired, leaving supposed 2020 ramp uncertain

Softness in NOR pricing

Q3 results

Revenue increased 6.2% sequentially and 46.1% year-over-year to $32.0M, but that wasn't enough to satisfy investors. The big jump in y/y revenue is to a considerable part the result of acquisitions:

Most of the synergies from these acquisitions a year ago have now materialized. Yet the $32M revenue (and the big increase in margins, see below) wasn't enough to satisfy investors, which had bid the shares up to new highs before the Q3 release.

Europe

There was some softness in Europe due to the macro situation and trade tensions but management is confident these are temporary (Q3CC):

One is, as we are transitioning the customers from the old FT family to the new FT 6000 family, as well as the old server to the new server, with some adjustments on the pricing that we implemented. And the overall macroeconomic issues that they were experiencing in Europe. It basically had, toward the end of the quarter we saw a slight softness that happened. But we believe that those are temporary as it's indicated in terms of the traction we have entering Q4 and into the market.

However, they also argued (Q3CC):

this market is and will remain a long-term growth driver for us as it continues to offer significant upside potential for Adesto as we help our customers address the challenges inherent in transitioning to Industry 4.0.

One should also realize that the softness was in the industrial ASIC business, and that's still rather small.

NOR

There was pricing pressure in the NOR market for the past 6-9 months but the company isn't all that affected as it mostly avoids the commodity part of the market. The company produces specialty products like their EcoXiP and FusionHD.

What's more, management argues that this softness is now behind us and they're quite optimistic about memory pricing going forward.

However, one of their significant design wins for their EcoXiP which was supposed to ramp from Q4 onward is now a little uncertain as that customer is facing acquisition. There is some compensation on the way from a smartwach application in a new Tier 1 customer, and (Q3CC):

if I just look at our new memory product which includes EcoXiP and FusionHD, right. So last year, at this time we had roughly 21 opportunities we were pursuing at different stages of engagement, design phase, design-ins, design sampling and so forth. So today, that number is 67. So it's definitely expanding.

They are also getting orders for their new FusionHD, both of these are relatively high margin products and in the early phase of ramping up.

Financing

The company completed offering of 4.25% senior convertible notes generating $77.3M. They used $35M to pay down the existing term debt and are saving some $2.5M through the end of 2020 in interest cost as a result.

Reasons to be optimistic

Apart from the end of the NOR price erosion, there are other reasons to be optimistic:

IoT

ASIC and memory pipeline

NOR price stability

Margin expansion

Operational leverage

IoT

Adesto produces specific solutions for IoT applications, from the November IR presentation:

So it's no surprise it is benefiting a secular tailwind as IoT is still in the early innings, and will receive a major boost with the advent of 5G. From the November IR presentation:

Pipeline

Despite some temporary weakness in Europe the ASIC business pipeline (just as the memory business pipeline discussed above) is increasing in a meaningful way.

The company has two customers today, but that could grow to seven, which will boost revenues in 2020-21, which (Q3CC):

So today, what I can tell you is that our average annual volume is around 1.1 million. Of course some are, some is the newer customers, that will be late in 2020 with average ASP of $5, $5.60. So if you actually do the math, with seven opportunities at that volume, at $5 million. So that pipeline is more than doubled since the last earning call in terms of recurring unit revenue.

One customer, a cellular company delivering broadband to the home is a particularly high-volume opportunity.

Their new access technology, like the new SmartServer IoT is also gaining a lot of traction, both through replacement of the older server at former Echelon clients and new wins through their partner program (Q3CC):

We are also seeing strong traction with our SmartServer IoT which became available in Q2 when we started to ship to selected customers. In Q3, we shipped three times as many units as compared to Q2 and the growth trend is continuing in the current quarter.

The consumer segment is experiencing a boom and constituted 53% of company revenue which is higher than normal (with industrial at 39% and communications, medical and other markets at 8%). Most of this is related to:

The touch-controller ASIC for human-machine interface

Memory ramp at the company's large Tier 1 customer

The first is (Q3CC):

This project offers significant up-front NRE revenue to Adesto as well as potential for multi-million-unit per year recurring revenue and ultimately ramping to production.

Guidance

Q4 revenue at $32M-35M which at midpoint implies growth at 20% y/y and 4.6% sequentially. Sustained gross margins above 50%.

Margins

There is a notable improvement in gross margins as the company's product mix shift towards more specialist, higher-margin solutions. Non-GAAP gross margin (51%) increased 530bp from Q3 last year and 290bp sequentially.

We're already in the territory where management believes the company can reside longer-term (gross margins between 50% and 55%), from the November IR presentation:

But there is also a significant amount of operational leverage, and much more of that to come according to their target operating model (Q3CC):

We've targeted operating expenses to range between 30% and 35% of revenue, just as here we've seen them decline from 51% of revenue in the first quarter of 2019 to slightly under 45% in the most recent quarter and expect them to continue to trend in a positive direction.

But Q3 showed a marked improvement already especially in non-GAAP as the operating margin improved to 6.4% while the GAAP version is still negative. The difference between the two is the result of:

$1.5M in stock based compensation

$1.8M in amortization of intangible assets

The adjusted EBITDA margin was nearly 10%, a big improvement from earlier in the year. Here is how operational leverage will work for the bottom line (Q3CC):

So I think that you know, the way I think about the model is $32 million in revenue, right around there, gets you to about 10% EBITDA margins. And as you grow from there, I think about incremental revenue dollars, given where we go with OpEx, maybe adding $0.35, $0.40 to the bottom line. So that'll give you a sense for how EBITDA can scale going forward.

Cash

Cash flow is still recovering from the two acquisitions last year. The company has $37.2M in cash and equivalents and $55.3M in long-term debt.

Stock based compensation is 4% of revenue, hardly excessive but the acquisitions have increased the share count quite a bit with the fully diluted share count at 32.4M at the end of Q3.

Valuation

Valuation has fallen back quite a bit. Analyst expect EPS to come in at -$0.01, rising to $0.26 next year.

Conclusion

Some temporary issues have buffeted the shares of Adesto quite a bit from their recent highs above $10. Given the secular tailwind of IoT expansion that is likely to get a jolt with the build-out of 5G, we think the shares can go back to their previous highs when these issues work their way through.

With the share multiple at the low end of its recent corridor and with gross margins improving due to a shift towards more sophisticated products and the benefits of considerable operational leverage we think the shares have considerable upside from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IOTS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.