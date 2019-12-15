Duluth Holdings: Not Enough

Revenue growth is rapidly decelerating. Revenue was up 21% last year and will likely be under 10% this year. Q4 revenue growth will likely be flat despite a 33% increase in store count vs. last year.

The company expects to operate 100 stores at some point. The company has 61 today after opening 15 new ones this year.

The stock has bounced 38% off its 52-week lows of $7.50 but still remains 63% below its 52-week high of $28.

Duluth Holdings beat consensus revenue and EPS growth estimates in Q3 and the stock surged on the news after a terrible first half for 2019.

Thesis

Duluth Holdings (DLTH) finally had some good news after a brutal 2019. The company exceeded consensus revenue growth and EPS guidance for Q3 and the stock catapulted nearly 40% on the news.

Prior to Q3, the stock had gotten hammered due to disappointing revenue and earnings growth over the course of the year. In August, the CEO resigned and accepted an executive role at Under Armour.

While shares may have bottomed, it remains to be seen what the growth story looks like going forward. The company expects no revenue growth in Q4. This despite having increased store count by 33% this year.

Given the steep fall-off in growth in spite of increased store count, I have doubts about the brand's resonance with consumers and don't feel the investment case is that compelling, particularly after the recent 40% stock price surge.

Q3: Some Good News, But Growth Is Disappearing

Duluth Holdings exceeded revenue and EPS expectations for Q3. Revenue was up 12% and the EPS of $0.01 beat consensus estimates of -$0.06. Prior to the Q3 report, shares had gotten hammered this year due to repeated downward revisions of both revenue and EPS guidance by the company. Expectations heading into Q3 were pretty low and Duluth cleared the bar.

The year began with a thud. Duluth itself had guided for revenue of $645-655 million, or growth of at least $13.5%. However, analysts had expected revenue growth of at least $675 million, or 18.8% growth. The company had guided for EPS of at least $0.74 vs. the consensus expectation of $1.01. Frankly, the consensus revenue growth expectation seemed reasonable enough. In 2018, Duluth grew revenue 21% and 25% the year before that. The company continues to aggressively expand store count and has the drivers in place to continue boosting overall sales. Before the year began, Duluth had 46 stores. As of Q3, the store count had reached 61.

But the increased store count hasn't been the boon the company or analysts had expected. Not only did Duluth's annual guidance disappoint investors at the beginning of the year, but Duluth itself has continued to revise that number downward.

That's because direct sales (online) have been flat this year. Direct sales comprise 53% of sales but the segment has seen no growth this year. This was true in Q3 and this has been true the first nine months of the year.

Source: DuluthTrading.com

Following the Q3 report, Duluth expects full year revenue to be at least $610 million, which is 5% lower than the company's own guidance when the year began. The company expects full year EPS to be $0.60-0.66, a sharp departure from the company's own guidance when the year began and nowhere close to the $1.01 analysts had expected when the year began.

Looking Ahead

Despite a tough 2019, the company believes it still has plenty of growth runway left. It plans to eventually operate 100 stores vs. the current 61 and believes it can achieve annual revenue of $1 billion vs. the $610-620 expected for 2019.

Source: DuluthTrading.com

The company also believes that continued store expansion will help fuel growth both in-store and online. The increased store count is expected to boost the brand's visibility and help accommodate in-store pick-up by customers who have made purchases online. This quarter, 13% of online sales were fulfilled by store inventory.

Additionally, the company plans to invest more in advertising and marketing to promote in-store visits. While this sounds great, this will come at a cost and the company has struggled with margin contraction in recent years. Operating margins in 2014 were above 10%. They came in at less than 6% last year. And operating margins this year are negative after nine months.

Source: SEC

Valuation

After the recent run-up, shares look fairly valued. If 2019 was the new normal for revenue growth, we're probably looking at mid-high single digit revenue growth moving forward. At an average 7% revenue growth rate, that means we'll get to $1 billion in sales in 2026. Though EPS growth has been flat since 2013, let's assume the company also grows EPS by at least 7% a year through 2026. If that happens, we're looking at a 2026 EPS of about $1. That means we're trading at 10x 2016 earnings today. That's not a screaming buy. If the company can dramatically boost profitability and free cash flow generation between now and 2026, that thesis could change. But free cash flow growth has also been a struggle for the company.

The best time to buy Duluth was just before the recent earnings call. Shares have surged since then. The stock price isn't as interesting now.

Conclusion

Duluth Holdings is not a compelling investment. There are better retail growth opportunities with names like Columbia Sportswear (COLM) and Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.