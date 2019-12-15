AUD/USD Could See 0.6690 With Bond Market Reversal

Although the bond market could price in more optimism in favor of AUD/USD overall, we should remain cautious and look for more downside, especially as the pair is fundamentally negative carry.

A (continued) unwinding of this balance between optimism and pessimism for AUD/USD could spell further downside, just as the pair has recently unsuccessfully tried to break above its trading range.

Looking to the bond market, it would appear that there is both slight optimism priced into the one-year Australian bond yield, and pessimism built into the one-year U.S. bond yield.

In a recent article of mine covering the Australian dollar, I identified two likely short-term price targets for AUD/USD; 0.6780 and 0.6690. The market price at the time was just above 0.6805. The daily candlestick chart below is the one that I presented previously, which illustrated these two targets.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

More recently, per the (updated) chart below, we can see that the first target of 0.6780 was swiftly found. Yet the spot price of AUD/USD did not find enough follow-through to find 0.6690. Instead, price spiked back up to the top of current trading range (which I maintain as being between 0.6677 and 0.6895, notwithstanding the brief breaches of the range to the upside which have not been sustained).

Interest rate differentials continue to serve great importance. The difference between one currency's yield and the yield of another currency provides us with a carrying value; if the value is positive, the carry is positive, and hence we can expect upside in the underlying currency pair. As the carrying value falls, we would ordinarily expect to see downside (all else equal).

In the chart below, we can assess whether or not the recent spike in AUD/USD has been supported by yield differentials (i.e., by the bond market, through the short-term, one-year government bonds of Australia and the United States). The one-year interest rate spread is shown by the red line, set against the far-right y-axis.

The answer is yes, the bond market has supported this move. However, we should always set these moves against the context of central bank rates. The short-term rates set by central banks can be expected to feed through into the broader economy. Using the table below, sourced from Investing.com, we can see that the current short-term rates of the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Federal Reserve are +0.75% and +1.75%, respectively (as highlighted in red).

The difference between +0.75% and +1.75% is negative, -1.00% (i.e. minus 100 basis points). We can compare that to the one-year government bond yield spread as shown in the prior chart, of -0.6729% (most recently). That reading is effectively over 30 basis points higher than the interest rate differential we can infer from the short-term central bank rates. This means that the bond market is priced optimistically with respect to AUD/USD.

We can home in on this concept by comparing the Australian one-year yield to the Reserve Bank of Australia's target cash rate (i.e., their short-term rate). Looking at the spread between these can enable to determine how optimistic or pessimistic the bond market is appearing to me. Optimism can lead to downside (i.e., disappointment), whereas pessimism can lead to upside (out-performance of rates expectations).

The chart below shows the net difference between the Australian one-year government bond yield and the Reserve Bank of Australia's short-term rate.

(Chart created by the author using historical bond yield data from Investing.com and the Reserve Bank of Australia's historical target cash rate data.)

This information is useful but difficult to use with respect to timing, as there is no clear limit to how optimistic or pessimistic the bond market can become. However, usually the market-priced one-year yield does not depart by more than 50 basis points (i.e., 0.50%) away from the central bank's short-term rate, as this is usually about as much as a central bank is comfortable with changing short-term rates in a single monetary policy meeting.

Most recently, we can see around May 2019, the difference was around minus 30 basis points, before rising and then falling back down to minus 20-25 basis points into June 2019. We also saw a pessimistic bond market in early September, but as you can see from the first chart in this article, AUD/USD then subsequently rebounded from this position into mid-September. Most recently through October 2019, we saw growing optimism; this has since dissipated, and now we are possibly seeing a return to more pessimism.

There are two points to make: firstly, we can see that the bond market is still optimistic on the short-term Australian yield by around 10 basis points. If this reverted to zero, we could see some modest downside (and it appears to be moving in this direction already). Further downside into pessimistic territory could see us finding our next target of 0.6690 to the downside.

Additionally, since AUD/USD is equally about the U.S. dollar, it is interesting to see that the interest rate differential for AUD/USD (i.e., the one-year yield differential between Australian and U.S. bonds) is even more optimistic than the Australian rate alone. As we saw previously, the yield spread is about 30 basis points optimistic; only about 10 basis points of this optimism is because of the Australian yield. Therefore, to make up the difference, the U.S. yield must be pessimistic on the contrary.

The chart below confirms this, by breaking the interest rate spread up between the Australian one-year yield (red line) and the U.S. one-year yield (blue line). Note that the U.S. yield is closer to +1.50% than +1.75%, hence the "pessimism" on rates on the U.S. side.

A (continued) unwinding of the slight optimism built into the short-term Australian yield, and a rise in the U.S. yield (i.e., a reduction in pessimism) could send the interest rate differential back down for AUD/USD.

The bond market could still become even more optimistic on the AUD/USD yield differential. However, the central bank rate spread (the "status quo", if you like) could alternatively act like gravity, pulling the yield spread back down and taking AUD/USD down with this fall.

No matter what happens, it would appear to be risky on the 'long' side for AUD/USD. The second target previously identified of 0.6690 is likely to remain in sight. The recent failure to break the prevailing trading range in a sustainable fashion is possibly a signal of this, and an early sign of more downside to come for AUD/USD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.