UNG: 2 Reasons To Expect A Bounce In Natural Gas

Natural gas has plummeted more than 40% year-over-year, with the natural gas ETF (UNG) down even more due to contango effect.

After briefly spiking to multi-year highs in late 2018, the term 'falling knife' could certainly be used to describe the subsequent 40% collapse in natural gas prices. From a longer-term perspective, natural gas front-month futures has made a near round-trip back towards the 2016 lows. Meanwhile, natural gas ETF (UNG)'s plunge has been even more severe due to the fact it invests via futures which are subject to rolling costs when back-month futures trades above the front-month (also known as contango).

Worsening fundamentals have been the main culprit behind the latest plunge in natural gas prices. As New York Times points out, "While cheap natural gas continues to take market share from coal in the electricity sector, supply of the fuel has far outstripped demand. As a result, once-booming gas fields in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas have become quiet backwaters. The number of gas rigs deployed nationwide has dropped to 132, from 184 last year." Furthermore:

Some analysts said the gas slump could persist for some time because the cost of wind and solar energy has tumbled in recent years, making those renewable sources of energy more attractive to power producers.

The supply glut can be visualized by the year-over-year change in natural gas inventories according to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), which has turned positive this year with its upward trajectory similar to 2014-2016.

At the same time, large speculators are capitalizing on the weakening fundamental shift by piling on short natural gas futures positions, as their net positioning turned most negative since 2015.

Clearly, both fundamentals and sentiment are suggesting that we are approaching a cyclical low similar to 2015-16. The obvious big question is when and where is natural gas ultimately going to bottom. While we do not have the answer to that, there are 2 clues of at least a short-term bottom forming ahead.

1-Month vs. 3-Month Futures Inversion

As mentioned earlier, the natural gas futures market normally is in contango, with spot and near-term futures trading below contracts with longer maturities. However, since November, the opposite has occurred with the 3-month contract starting to trade under the 1-month. Since 2013, there were only 8 other such occurrences:

It is particularly significant for UNG, as the inversion means the cost of futures rolling would turn positive and become a rare tailwind for UNG's price while the curve remains inverted. In terms of actual impact, regression analysis shows numerically that for every -1% increment in 3-mo vs. 1-mo spread, UNG has tended to outperform the front-month natural gas futures contract by 0.5% over a 4-week period.

Hence, with the spread currently at -3%, UNG is expected to outperform its futures counterpart by 1.5% over the next 4 weeks. While not optically large, it is certainly a break from the decay effect that UNG is more accustomed to.

Large Specs Pile on Natural Gas Futures Shorts

As natural gas prices continue to plummet, large speculators have been chasing the momentum by adding onto their net short positions in natural gas futures. Indeed, most recent net short positioning ballooned to -220k contracts which is the most since 2015. Likewise, the 4-week change of -86k contracts was the most negative since 2018 and it demonstrates the bearish conviction and sentiment towards natural gas.

That said, such violent up-spikes in net short positioning have empirically been a contrarian indicator which preceded short-term bottoms in natural gas prices. Historically, there were 4 other occasions when 4-week change in large speculators' net positioning exceeded -50k while the futures curve was in backwardation, and UNG rallied 3 of those times within the next 1-3 months.

Date UNG NG1 NG3 NG3-NG1 Spread Large Spec Net Positioning 4 wk Change UNG 1-mo Forward UNG 3-mo Forward 2017-12-11 20.88 2.612 2.61 -0.08% -164528 -101106 21.07% 8.91% 2018-07-16 22.38 2.757 2.746 -0.40% -99675 -50419 8.04% 16.44% 2019-06-10 20.44 2.387 2.371 -0.67% -126948 -53049 3.18% 5.58% 2019-07-01 20.68 2.418 2.415 -0.12% -159145 -54640 -10.06% -0.68% 2019-12-02 18.03 2.334 2.249 -3.64% -222310 -86173 0 0 Average 4.45% 6.05% % Positive 75% 75%

Therefore, although natural gas' long-term prospect continues to look bleak based on fundamentals, odds favor a short-term rally in UNG with positive roll yield and potential short squeeze being the catalysts.

Trade Idea: Sell OTM UNG Put Spreads

In terms of how to capitalize on this short-term opportunity, aside from buying shares of UNG or its leveraged ETF equivalent (UGAZ) directly, we prefer selling 1-month out-of-the-money put spreads in UNG which comes with the benefits of :

1) Controlled risk with maximum loss = spread - premium

2) Less day-to-day portfolio volatility

3) Positive time value boosted by positive roll yield due to futures inversion

4) Positive return possible even if UNG continues lower, as long as it closes above the upper strike - premium.

For instance, January 20 UNG 16-15 put spreads could be sold for about 0.30 as of 12/12 close. The premium will be kept as long as UNG trades above 16, roughly 8% lower than current price, while the worst loss would be 0.70 if UNG drops below 15. We believe the risk-reward most definitely looks attractive based on the above analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.