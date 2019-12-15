The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's November Update: A Reminder Why We Sold Shares Of CBL.PD

We also sold two holdings in the Traditional IRA which means that we have plenty of extra capital to continue making small but regular purchases.

For those who followed my articles regarding John and Jane, you might remember that at one point Jane held a small position in CBL in the form of preferred shares D (CBL.PD) in her Traditional IRA. It was a tough pill to swallow selling the preferred shares at $11.04/share but the road ahead appeared too challenging for CBL to navigate.

Fast-forward to now and it becomes easy to say that I made the right decision in selling out of this position with shares now trading at 50% less than what they were sold for! Any investor who pays attention to CBL (CBL) properties knows that there is a long road ahead for the company to stabilize its operations by renovating locations and raising store occupancy which will, in turn, improve cash flow.

At the start of 2018, dividend coverage on the common shares appeared to be robust following a decrease from $.265/quarter ($1.06 annually) to $.20/quarter ($.80 annually). At this time, management conveyed how confident they were in being able to renovate its properties while also continuing to pay out a generous dividend. Unfortunately, this optimism disappeared as fast as 2018 ended and the company announced that it would reduce its dividend from $.20/quarter ($.80 annually) to $.075/quarter ($.30 annually). This spurred me to make the trade below:

It was at this point where I realized the shares of CBL.PD no longer had the kind of dividend coverage I wanted from an investment that would be this risky. Heading into the end of 2019 we have reached the point where CBL felt that it was necessary to suspend dividends entirely on all common and preferred shares.

So why am I revisiting this trade? I think that this situation served as a great lesson in helping me better understand what major warning signals are the most important to me (especially when it comes to higher risk investments). Even more importantly, this situation gave me a real-life example of what comfort/risk level I was willing to accept when it comes to the investments I have deemed as "high risk" and are intended to make up only a small portion of overall holdings.

All I can say is that I am happy I followed my gut instinct after the first dividend cut when it came to selling out of the CBL.PD position since it reduced the overall losses associated with the trade by around $1200 (when compared to continuing to hold the shares). Even more importantly, with the dividend suspended on common and preferred shares, we were able to avoid the loss of capital and the loss of $1.84/share of annual income for a total of $368 in dividends annually. At this point, there is too much uncertainty as to whether or not CBL will even be able to recover which means that there is a chance that preferred shareholders may never see another dividend again if CBL can't turn it around.

Client Background

I want to emphasize that this is an actual portfolio with actual shares being traded. This article focuses on Jane, who is a few years out from retirement and has requested my help in managing her own portfolio instead of paying a financial advisor. It is important to understand that I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance for her account based on a friendship that goes back several years. In this article, I will refer to Jane as "my client" and I do this for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge her for what I do. The only thing Jane offers in return is allowing me to write anonymously about her financial journey with the hope that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing.

Jane is still working and has aspirations of retiring in the next two years which is part of the reason why I write this series separately from her husband John (who is currently retired). Because Jane is not currently retired, I have focused her portfolio on slightly more aggressive investments than her husband and plan to transition to a slightly more conservative mix over the next two years. From a day-to-day finance perspective, readers should be aware that Jane and her husband currently have no debt or mandatory monthly obligations other than what is expected (such as property taxes, water, etc.)

Jane and her husband have adopted my philosophy of focusing on cash flow from investments instead of drawing out large sums of money by selling shares of currently held investments. To briefly summarize this, Jane and her husband are on board with the idea of building a portfolio of stocks that will provide a steady stream of growing dividend income that will supplement their income during retirement.

Because of Jane's age, we are not overly concerned with the impact of required minimum distributions (RMD) from her Traditional IRA. RMDs are important for retirees to pay attention to since the penalties for not withdrawing the mandatory amount is 50% tax on the difference between the RMD and what was actually withdrawn. For example, if the current in Jane's Traditional IRA was $284,000, Jane would be required to withdraw $10,365 at the age of 70.5. If Jane failed to withdraw any funds she would be forced to pay approximately $5,183 as a penalty to the IRS. If she only withdrew $5,000, she would still owe $2,683 (the difference between the RMD and what was actually withdrawn).

The goal for Jane's retirement accounts is that she will be able to rely on dividends for the majority of her near-term Traditional IRA distributions. By doing this, we are making sure that Jane won't need to sell shares from her Traditional IRA until it is absolutely necessary to meet the RMD. Living on dividends vs. selling shares is the key difference between living on the cash flow generated by her investments and needing to sell shares as a means of "funding her retirement."

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Retirement Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. Since the goal is to never sell (although I make occasional changes by eliminating or adding positions), a focus on capital appreciation doesn't mean a lot when it comes to the game plan. I am not concerned with owning stocks that have a qualified/non-qualified dividend because both of these accounts are tax-sheltered (Traditional IRA and Roth IRA). I do trade stocks in the retirement portfolio on a more regular basis because the gains are sheltered from taxes. The number of trades that take place on any given month depends on market volatility and whether or not a stock has reached the price target that I have set for it. I adjust these targets regularly and will be incorporating more information as to how I set these price targets over the next few months.

For those who are looking to understand John and Jane's portfolio I have included the link for the November Taxable account below:

Dividend And Distribution Increases

The following companies from the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA paid an increased dividend during the month of November. This includes:

Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF)

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Verizon (VZ)

I previously wrote an update for Verizon in the November Taxable article (see the link above). I will not include another write up below, however, I will include a summary of the dividend increase for this stock.

Emera - Emera has seen tremendous growth over the last year in their regulated earnings and corporate earnings which were up 12% year-over-year. This was largely propelled by Florida operations and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure growth. It is also worth pointing out that EMRAF has improved the capital structure of the balance sheet by reducing its reliance on debt from 64% 3 years ago to 55% as of September 2019. The chart below shows other utilities held in John and Jane's portfolio and EMRAF has been the 2nd best performing, and until recently, it has been in lockstep with Southern Co (SO).

The dividend was increased from $.5875 CAD/share per quarter to $.6125 CAD/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 4.3% and a new full-year payout of $2.45 CAD/share compared with the previous $2.35 CAD/share. This results in a current yield of 4.29% based on a share price of $41.87 USD.

Royal Bank of Canada - RY's most recent earnings report at the beginning of December was disappointing with much of the weakness coming from poor conditions in capital markets (down -4% Y/Y) and notable weakness when it comes to short-term interest rates. We would love to add to the RY position but we need to see the price drop below $75 USD. RY currently trades just below fair-value at 11.9x based on a 10-year average P/E ratio of 12.3x.

The dividend was increased from $1.02 CAD/share per quarter to $1.05 CAD/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2.9% and a new full-year payout of $4.20 CAD/share compared with the previous $4.08 CAD/share. This results in a current yield of 3.95% based on a share price of $79.20 USD.

Verizon - The dividend was increased from $.6025/share per quarter to $.6150/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2.1% and a new full-year payout of $2.46/share compared with the previous $2.41/share. This results in a current yield of 4.02% based on a share price of $61.19.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 17 different positions in Jane's Roth IRA and 31 different positions in Jane's Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that some of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - The following stocks were added in the Traditional IRA during the month of November.

AbbVie (ABBV) - Bought 15 Shares @ $81.82/share.

Digital Realty (DLR) - Bought 10 Shares @ $119.08/share.

Digital Realty - Bought 25 Shares @ $116.42/share.

We sold shares of the following positions in the Traditional IRA during the month of November.

Preferred Bank (PFBC) - Sold 100 Shares @ $54.24/share.

LogMeIn (LOGM) - Sold 50 Shares @ $78.57/share.

Selling PFBC was primarily the result of moving over the cost basis and because Jane continues to hold 275 shares in her Roth IRA.

We sold out of the position in LOGM because the stock has become too volatile and not enough catalysts to justify the price. LOGM hasn't dropped off our radar entirely but we won't be adding any shares until we see the price drop below $70/share.

Roth IRA - We did not add or sell any stocks in the Roth IRA during the month of November.

November Income Tracker - 2018 Vs. 2019

The following images are intended to provide readers with a better understanding of what Jane's Traditional and Roth IRA accounts look like. The images show represent all updated information for the month of August and Gain/Loss numbers are based on prices from December 6th market close.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income even though it is non-recurring.

On the lists provided below, it is important to know that not all stocks on that list were owned at that point in time (2018 tables represent what holdings were still held at the end of 2018). All of the stocks you see were acquired over the course of a year.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2019 compared with the actual results from 2018.

In the February Taxable account article, I added a new section that should help readers understand how the account balance fluctuates on a monthly basis. I often receive questions asking if I am able to tolerate a portfolio sitting at a loss and feel that this should help readers understand the big picture.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year-over-year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative).

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below is accurate as of the market close on December 6th.

Here is the Gain/Loss associated with Jane's Traditional IRA.

Here is the Gain/Loss associated with Jane's Roth IRA.

The Gain/Loss associated with the Traditional Account was down month-over-month while the Roth IRA reached a new high over the last month and includes major price improvements from the following stocks including:

Altria (MO)

Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Synnex (SNX)

Conclusion

The primary goal of these articles is to document the consistency of income coming in Jane's retirement accounts along with documenting the changes that may increase or decrease the dividend income generated by the account.

Traditional IRA - Current gain/loss of $9,029.32 for the month of November vs $11,260.08 when the October retirement article was written.

- Current gain/loss of $9,029.32 for the month of November vs $11,260.08 when the October retirement article was written. Roth IRA - Current gain/loss of $1,798.40 for the month of November vs $598.24 when the October retirement article was written.

New Article Format: Let me know what you think about the new format (what you like or dislike) by commenting, liking, following, etc. I appreciate all forms of criticism and would love to hear what I can do to make the articles more useful for you!

In Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs, she is currently long the following mentioned in this article: AbbVie (ABBV), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Bank of America (BAC), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), BP (BP), British American Tobacco (BTI), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Cummins (CMI), CenturyLink (CTL), Digital Realty (DLR), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (MUTF:EAFAX), Enbridge (ENB), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF), East West Bancorp (EWBC), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Gaslog Partners Preferred C (GLOP.PC), Honeywell (HON), International Business Machines (IBM), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), KeyCorp (KEY), Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF), LyondellBasell (LYB), Main Street Capital (MAIN), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB), Altria (NYSE:MO), NetApp (NTAP), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6.75% Cum Red Pdf Shs Series 2024 (NASDAQ:OXLCM), Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), PolyOne Corp. (NYSE:POL), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF), Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), US Bank Preferred H-Series (USB.PH), Vermilion Energy (VET), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Williams Companies (WMB), W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC).

