EQM Midstream Partners: Buy This 19%-Yielding Stock Before It's Too Late

EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) has plunged nearly 50% during the last 12 months due to headwinds in its major growth project, namely the Mountain Valley Pipeline [MVP] project. As a result, the stock is now offering a 19% distribution yield. While the project delays and cost overruns cannot be ignored, the market has exaggerated in its reaction, as usual in such instances. As the cash flows of EQM are sufficient to cover the current distribution, investors should purchase the stock before it is too late.

Reasons behind the collapse

The main reason behind the collapse of the stock price is the pronounced delay of the MVP project. This project has suffered from repeated delays due to the opposition of environmentalists and cost overruns. In early 2018, EQM was expecting this project to be complete by late 2018 at a cost of $3.5 billion. Due to several delays, the company now expects the project to come in service in late 2020 at a total cost of $5.3-$5.5 billion.

The other reason behind the plunge of the stock price is the steep increase in the debt load of EQM. More precisely, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) has jumped from $1.1 billion at the end of 2017 to $5.7 billion now. The debt pile has resulted from the above mentioned setbacks in the MVP project as well as investment in other growth projects. Given the current market cap of $4.9 billion of EQM, it is easy to understand that its current debt load is excessive. That’s why management recently announced that it will freeze the quarterly distribution at its current level until the MVP project comes online.

Why the market has exaggerated

The market has punished EQM to such an extent that the stock is currently offering a 19% distribution yield. When a stock offers such an abnormal yield, it almost always signals that a distribution cut is just around the corner.

However, it is important to realize that the cash flow of EQM is sufficient to cover its distribution, even without the contribution of the MVP project. In the most recent quarter, EQM gathered a record volume of natural gas of 8.2 Bcf per day and grew its distributable cash flow by 6%, from $220.8 million to $234.2 million. It thus achieved a marginal distribution coverage ratio of 1.01. EQM generated 94% of its transmission revenue and 52% of its gathering revenue from firm reservation fees. This confirms the reliable nature of a significant portion of the cash flows of EQM, which are secured by long-term contracts that pose minimum payments to the customers regardless of the actual volumes transported and stored.

Moreover, management recently stated that it will freeze the current distribution for about a year, until the MVP project comes into service, and it will then re-evaluate its distribution policy. As the distribution is sufficiently covered by the cash flows, management is likely to keep its promise. This is very important, as investors are almost guaranteed to receive a 19% distribution yield over the next 12 months. In essence, they can purchase EQM at a 19% discount right now, as the upcoming distributions will greatly reduce their essential purchase price.

Even better, the MVP project is nearly 90% complete right now. Given the late stage of the project, even if it incurs further delays, it can be reasonably expected to be complete the latest in two years. When that happens, the project will greatly improve the cash flows of EQM and will thus enhance its distribution coverage ratio. That’s why management has stated that it expects to achieve a distribution coverage ratio around 1.20 after the completion of the MVP project.

In reference to the debt load of EQM, its steep increase in the last two years is certainly a point of concern. As soon as the MVP project comes online, management should prioritize the reduction of the debt load. Nevertheless, it is critical to note that EQM has no material debt maturities until 2022.

Source: Investor Presentation

As a result, EQM is likely to be able to maintain its current distribution for at least another two years.

The adverse scenario

In the adverse scenario, the MVP project will incur great additional delays and thus it will lead EQM to cut its distribution. A distribution cut is the nightmare of income-oriented investors, as it reduces their income and is usually linked to a slump of the stock price.

However, the market has beaten EQM to such an extent that even a distribution cut is not a disaster. For instance, if EQM cuts its distribution by 60%, it will then be offering a 7.6% distribution yield. Such a yield will still be exceptional even for the most demanding income-oriented investors. To cut a long story short, the market has already priced the adverse scenario in the stock and any positive development is likely to result in outsized total returns.

Final thoughts

EQM has plunged 68% in the last two years due to the repeated delays and cost overruns in its major growth project and its resultant high debt load. However, the market has punished the stock to the extreme. The stock is offering an extraordinary 19% distribution yield, with the distribution likely to remain constant for at least another year thanks to the sufficient cash flows of the MLP and the absence of debt maturities until 2022. Even if EQM decides to cut its distribution in late 2020 or 2021, it will still be offering an exceptional yield after the distribution cut. Therefore, investors should take advantage of the depressed stock price of EQM and lock in its exceptional yield before it is too late.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.