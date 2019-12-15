Southwestern Energy: Rapidly Dwindling Liquidity Points To Serious Risks Continuing

Given this backdrop it would take an investor with a very high risk tolerance to consider holding their shares.

This stems from their weak liquidity, which as been dwindling and has now reached a point whereby they are reliant on credit agreements to continue operating.

Although they have significantly reduced their net debt through the equity raisings and net divestitures, they are still not in out danger.

Given the likelihood that the tough operating conditions in the oil and gas industry are set to continue, it is particularly important to consider the financial position of Southwestern Energy.

Introduction

Since it seems likely that the current tough operating conditions in the oil and gas industry are set to continue for the foreseeable future it has become increasingly important to consider Southwestern Energy’s (SWN) financial position. This is especially the case given capital market’s lackluster interest in the industry, which will continue to further tighten the flows of capital. Whilst their falling net debt is a bright spot, investors both current and prospective should not lose sight of their rapidly dwindling liquidity as it means they are still not out of danger.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Image Source: Author.

Even before the oil and gas price crash of 2015-2016 they seldom produced any free cash flow, with 2014 being the only year this feat was ever achieved. Since the beginning of 2013 their free cash flow has totaled negative $786m, despite their capital expenditure being reduced.

Image Source: Author.

Since their free cash flow has seldom ever been positive it would normally be expected to see their net debt continuously increasing in tandem, however, this clearly has not been the situation. The reason for this does not stem from strong financial performance but rather a combination of equity raisings and net divestitures, which since the beginning of 2015 have totaled $3.589b and $2.275b respectively.

Notwithstanding the fact that their net debt has fallen 67.57% from $6.914b since peaking at the end of 2014 to currently sit at $2.242b, this still does not necessarily mean they have a decent financial position. It is very concerning that their cash balance has been falling rapidly following their equity raisings through 2015-2016 and currently sits near a record low and thus indicates their liquidity is weak. This means they are reliant on credit agreements with financial institutions, which as subsequently discussed can normally be altered and possibly even recalled at any time.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow has seldom been positive, it is especially important to consider their financial position. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these ratios it becomes obvious that their financial position remains weak, despite showing some signs of progress through lowering net debt. Whilst their gearing ratio has been improving during the last two years, unfortunately the same cannot be said for their current ratio, which has dropped from a very strong 1.93 at the end of 2017 to currently sit at only 0.72. Although this result is not quite at crisis point, it is still very concerning given their extremely low cash balance, negative free cash flow and relatively small size within the broader energy industry.

Relying on credit agreements fosters a highly undesirable situation whereby their fate is largely in the hands of financial institutions. Whilst they still maintain an amount of $2.1b undrawn, this can easily be altered in the future and restricts their operational flexibility through placing restrictions that as stated below:

“…a prohibition against incurring debt, subject to permitted exceptions.” and “…a restriction on creating liens on assets, subject to permitted exceptions.” and “restrictions on mergers and asset disposition”.

-Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2019 10-Q SEC Filing.

Aside from these restrictions, there are numerous financial covenants that if breached can trigger an immediate recall of their outstanding borrowings under the credit agreements. Naturally this casts further doubt over their ability to traverse any even rougher times that may potentially arise in the future. Regardless of whether this eventuates, if their negative free cash flow continues, which seems likely, then they will eventually exhaust the remaining undrawn borrowing base and have very limited options to issue new debt. Given these dynamics and the current depressed commodity prices, even if asset sales are permitted under their credit agreement, they would likely be conducted at undesirable prices and only provide temporary relief.

Conclusion

Unfortunately they are once again another gas focused shale company struggling through rough operating conditions and given their rapidly dwindling liquidity, they are now reliant on the good graces of financial institutions to remain a going concern. The outcome of this situation naturally remains uncertain, however, the serious risks it poses to investors going forward are not uncertain.

Notes: Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Southwestern Energy’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.