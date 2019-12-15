Okta: Patience Is Key

It will be good to hear more commentary around sales efficiency during the next earnings call.

Okta (OKTA) reported strong growth numbers last quarter. Margins barely budged as management continues to focus on its market share expansion strategy. Shares remain fully priced for future growth at 24x FY'20 revenue. Investors should continue to wait for a pullback before adding to their position.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

By 2022, 60% of access management implementations will leverage user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) capabilities and other controls to provide continuous authentication, authorization and online fraud detection, up from less than 10% today.

Okta reported strong results last quarter. Revenue grew 45% y/y, driven by strong subscription revenue growth of 48%. Enterprise revenue (customers with an annual contract value greater than $100,000 ), grew 41%. Okta continues to ride on its strong leadership in the cloud access security space driven by key global tailwinds, including digital transformation, adoption of zero-trust security, and migration to cloud platforms. Going forward, management is guiding for Q4 revenue growth of 34% and FY'20 revenue growth of 44%.

This highlights management's strong conviction in its market share expansion strategy. I remain bullish on the near term demand for Okta's products, given its leadership in the access management niche.

Business (Rating: Neutral)

In Q3, opex grew by 47% (non-GAAP), largely explaining the massive revenue growth as headcount ramped 44%. The biggest cost bucket remains headcount related expenses. Okta's ability to attract top talents is impressive, and its success amongst large enterprises is a testament to its improved sales strategy and product strength.

Going forward, management is guiding for sustained positive free cash flow. While operating cash flow is mostly a function of stock-based compensation as earnings are yet to contribute positively to free cash flow, improved operating capital as Okta scales its SaaS offering will drive deferred revenue and accounted receivables, a key component of working capital.

In the near term, management doesn't seem to worry about operating margins, though it will be nice to have more color around improvement in sales efficiency. Regardless, I'm satisfied with Okta's sustained success in the access security space.

Its recent debt issue raised its cash position to $1.37 billion. Part of this went into share buyback, and that partly explains the strong share price momentum in the past couple of months. I see the rest of the cash going into sales initiatives to drive revenue as the company expands its business beyond the United States. I expect the company to expand its capabilities beyond access security. Therefore, I'm anticipating an acquisition in the near term. Its lack of product diversification beyond access security remains one of my near term concerns.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Bullish)

And the differentiation there, some of the legacy platform companies like an Oracle don't have a good cloud story, but some of it or all of the platform companies the differentiation for us is that we're very focused on allowing customers choice and giving them the flexibility to deploy tools and do access management, everything from their customer websites, things they've built themselves, products and technologies from any vendor and it really matters and it really resonates with the mark – with the market.

Management reiterated its product differentiation when quizzed about its competitive positioning during the last conference call. The Gartner quadrant above highlights the level of competition in the access management space, which has small players and big names like Microsoft (MSFT). Okta's solid growth momentum highlights its ability to stand out. Its partnership with system integrators and channel partners continues to draw in deals from enterprises that want to upgrade to a cloud platform.

Okta is outspending its peers in the cloud security space. I expect this trend to continue, given its huge cash position. As a result, Okta will keep gaining market share in the near term.

Valuation (Rating: Bearish)

The SaaS space remains frothy at a TTM P/E ratio of 30x thanks to the huge growth of a basket of mostly unprofitable cloud companies.

At 24x FY'20 revenue, Okta's valuation remains unattractive to my value-driven investing style. At the moment, I will pass; however, its strong positioning in the assess management niche makes it attractive in the event of a sell-off. I'll continue to wait for a pullback into the 15x P/S (TTM) territory.

Risks

There have been multiple corrections in the cloud space, and a lot of cloud players still trade at lofty valuations to their projected future growth and cash flow. If there is another correction in the cloud space, Okta could be affected, given its 24M beta of 1.67.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold, PT: <15x P/S TTM)

Okta's value proposition is strong, and there is more low hanging fruit to be picked in the access security space. This is obvious to investors who have priced the stock at a lofty P/S (TTM) of 27x well above its peer average. I'll continue to wait for a pullback as Okta remains one of the favorite names I intend to add to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.