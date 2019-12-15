HP: Xerox Bid Significantly Undervalues Accretion Potential

Plenty of room for Xerox to up its bid; or for HP to flip the script.

With both HP (HPQ) and Xerox (XRX) locked in a takeover battle, the narrative around both stocks is now firmly centered on the acquisition proposal. Xerox’s latest 33-page presentation highlights the case for a takeout, which I mostly agree with. The challenged printing and office supplies industry is ripe for consolidation, plus there is value to be created through the cost and revenue synergies of a combined HP-Xerox entity. The story is far from over; there is plenty of room for Xerox to up its bid, while HP’s balance sheet offers its management strategic optionality.

Xerox Presentation Read-Through

Earlier this week, Xerox released a 33-page presentation outlining its proposal directly to HP investors. For context, recall that Xerox’s initial $22/sh for HP was outright rejected by the HP board in November, with concerns primarily around valuation and pro-forma leverage.

The Xerox presentation offers a new spin on the offer - the major one being that the initial $22/share headline bid really equates to $31/share for HP shareholders. While the current headline offer covers $5/share in initial equity (in addition to $17/ share in cash to get to a total of $22/share), the “true” equity value of the combined company is worth an additional $9/share. The equity upside is driven by $1.7b in tax-effected cost synergies and $800m in incremental interest expense.

Source: Xerox Presentation Deck

The combined entity will, post-synergies and net of additional interest expense, generate $5.0b in pro-forma net income. Based on a blended average 8.8x P/E multiple, this gets us to $44.2b in equity value, which comes to $14 in total equity value.

Source: Xerox Presentation Deck

Clarifying the $2b Cost Synergies Target

The $2b in cost synergies seem achievable - the major cost opportunity lies in accelerating cost savings in HP’s massive $58.8 billion cost base. Manufacturing and IT/R&D are the largest identified buckets, with management targeting $500-$700 million from each.

Broadly speaking, the cost synergy opportunity is split into seven levers: 1) shared services centers ($100-150m); 2) manufacturing ($500-700m); 3) IT & R&D ($500-700m); 4) delivery ($280-400m); 5) supply chain and procurement ($200-300m); 6) organizational design and benefit costs ($120-150m); 7) additional SG&A ($300-400m). On top of these, Xerox is also targeting an additional $50 million from robotic process automation and predictive analytics.

Source: Xerox Presentation Deck

The cost synergy cadence is back-half weighted, with $0.5bn expected to be realized in Year 1 and $1.5bn in Year 2. The $2bn is set to be dropped through to the bottom line, with incremental reinvestment “self-funded” through the program.

Source: Xerox Presentation Deck

Another $1-$1.5b in Potential Revenue Synergies

While the cost synergy argument has been priced into the offer, I think the additional $1-$1.5b in revenue synergies makes the HP acquisition case particularly compelling. The key revenue opportunity lies in cross-selling their complementary product portfolios into each other’s installed base ($540-750m), with additional opportunities in expanding the as-a-Service offerings ($350-400m) and expanding software and services ($300-400m).

Source: Xerox Presentation Deck

While cost synergies tend to be the most impactful from a strategic perspective, the core revenue synergies should not be dismissed. After all, there is potential for business model integration at their cores - Xerox’s DNA is in enterprise copiers while HPQ’s lies in the enterprise and small & medium enterprise space. Considering the companies have plans to penetrate the other’s core market (e.g., Xerox’s growth strategy covers expansion into the SMB segment for copiers), integrating both portfolios and leveraging the respective distribution channels makes sense.

That said, parts of the revenue synergy plan seem uncertain. For instance, expanding Xerox Financial Services (projected $150-300m) would entail a shift away from HPQ's commitment to HP Enterprise (HPE) as its primary financial services provider.

The Case for Xerox Stewardship

Perhaps the most compelling case for HPQ shareholders is the prospect of a management change - Xerox under John Visentin has actively worked toward driving shareholder value, returning over 81% since the beginning of 2019 (vs. a -11% decline in HPQ).

Source: Xerox Presentation Deck

Much of the year’s shareholder return is predicated on the expanded strategic relationship with HP and a reset in their Fujifilm relationship. I’d also note that Xerox management has demonstrated a stronger cost savings track record, with ~$1bn of gross savings (on a $9bn cost base) under “Project Own It” (vs. HP’s planned ~$1bn of gross savings on a ~$59bn cost base).

Capital Structure Implications

I am not, however, entirely convinced of the combined entity’s ability to maintain an investment-grade credit rating. A deal on current terms would bring leverage up to 4.2x (though Xerox argues for ~3x with full run-rate synergies), which would bring the merged entity in line with Dell and Broadcom. The incremental interest expense of $0.8bn would imply an ~4% cost of debt on the $23.4bn in new debt required to fund the cash portion.

Source: Xerox Presentation Deck

The current $1.00/share dividend should be fine though, with additional upside on offer given Xerox is targeting to return 50-75% of FCF after the initial deleveraging. However, the deleveraging period will likely result in suspended buybacks, as excess FCF is funneled into debt repayment.

Expect More Twists

An HP-Xerox combination makes a lot of sense for the industry as a whole – both portfolios are complementary with limited overlap, and I believe there is a compelling case for cost savings. Based on current deal terms, I find an acquisition would be highly accretive. Assuming synergies of $2.6bn ($2bn cost synergies + $0.6bn rev synergies) drop through to median consensus EBITDA estimates, the combined company could generate over $9bn in EBITDA post-integration, which at a blended average 9x multiple, would imply over 40% accretion.

XRX HPQ NewCo EBITDA ex-synergies 1,600 4,900 5,500 + Synergies (cost + 50% of rev) 2,625 = EBITDA w/ synergies 9,125 x EV/EBITDA 9.0x = EV 82,125 - Net Debt (3.2x EBITDA w/ synergies) 29,200 = Equity Value 52,925 Current Combined Equity Value (11th Dec) 7,900 29,740 37,640 % Incremental Value 40.6%

Source: Author Estimates Based on Xerox Proposal and Consensus Estimates

A Xerox- HP combination would clearly be accretive, particularly in the context of the challenged office and personal printing industry. That said, Xerox’s current $22/share offer seems too low at this juncture – considering both the accretion potential and the lack of profit drivers at Xerox beyond Own It, I suspect a deal will be done, but likely at a higher price or on different terms.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.