Credit Suisse - Showcasing Why It's Still A Buy

Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) held its annual Investor Day on 11 December. I've been a buyer of the stock since May (article here) and I reiterated that view last month (article here) when I said I thought there is another 15% upside.

The Investor Day reaffirmed a number of the key elements I see to the CS investment case that I'll recap on in this article.

It also provided revised financial targets for 2020 that continue to point to upside to Street estimates on several key valuation metrics, notably ROTE and dividend yield. I'll also explore these points.

The shares have had a good run since May and are up 11%, outpacing most peers. That's delivered about half the upside I saw when I first recommended them but I'll sit tight for the remaining 15%, especially as all the indicators are the company's on course for a strong 4Q which could see a pop when we get closer to results day in mid-February.

Three cornerstones to the CS Buy case

There are three key attributes of CS that form the core of my investment thesis: outperformance in its crucial Wealth Management business, consistent positive operating leverage as costs are extracted, and a normalization of the Markets business after a period of delivering volatile and sub-par returns.

All three were on display at the Investor Day.

WM outperformance continues

CS has clearly outperformed most peers in terms of Wealth Management growth in recent years and this is crucial given the business contributes over 80% of group profits. WM assets-under-management have grown by 7% p.a. since 2015, mostly due to new asset inflows, which are averaging 5% p.a.

Management provided a slide at the Investor Day showing that WM growth is well diversified across geographies, with the Swiss, Western European, Middle East/Africa and AsiaPac entities all delivering average annual revenue growth in excess of 10% since 2015.

Diversification should make this growth more sustainable than it might otherwise be. And from a valuation perspective, given that WM earns a ROTE comfortably in excess of 20%, it means that CS's overall ROTE is structurally improving over time. This should deliver a progressive re-rating to the stock's P/TNAV multiple.

CS continues to take costs out of the business

Assisting this process is the fact that CS continues to extract costs from the business. Since 2016, the underlying cost base has been lowered by 16%.

Management gave hard cost guidance for 2020 at the Investor Day of CHF16.4bn, which means another c.2-3% reduction off the 9m19 run-rate next year.

With growth in the WM business pushing revenues higher (9m19 YoY growth 1% and 3Q19 growth was 9%) I expect positive operating leverage will remain a powerful driver of returns for CS. Management were right to highlight this success story at the Investor Day, pointing to 12 consecutive quarters of positive operating leverage since 4Q16.

CS is getting its Investment Bank back on track

Finally, CS's chronic underperformance in investment banking seems to have turned a corner.

I've noted in recent articles that CS is taking back market share it ceded in recent years and YoY revenue growth in the Investment Bank for 3Q was among the highest in the industry at 10%.

The company duly delivered a slide highlighting the revenue progress it has made in IB against peers.

Reassuringly, CS also gave an outlook for IB revenues in 4Q, saying:

APAC and GM [the two key Markets businesses] are showing significantly better performances compared to 4Q18 (Investor Day presentation)

This suggests CS's fight-back in investment banking remains on track and the guidance is consistent with similar upbeat comments from US peers this week (e.g. JPM has talked of trading revenues increasing "meaningfully" in 4Q, while BAC has talked of an increase of 7-8%).

Upside to Street estimates

The company gave a number of new targets for 2020 at the Investor Day. These continue to imply upside to Street estimates and they make me confident that earnings upgrades will continue to drive the share price higher next year.

2020 ROTE target is 12-24% above Street estimates

The most important target is for ROTE, where management set a goal of 10-11%. The lower end of the range is essentially the base scenario and assumes continued challenging market conditions (low interest rates, muted capital markets activity). In the event that market conditions improve, the upside scenario comes into play, but this was presented as the less likely outcome.

On the one hand, this new 10-11% guidance range could be viewed as disappointing given that the old target range for 2020 was 11-12%.

However, I'm more inclined to look at what is already in the share price. It's been clear for some time that getting to 11-12% would be a tall order, especially since 3Q19 ROTE is running at a much lower level of 8.4%. And that's not what the stock is being valued on because Street consensus estimates for 2020 currently anticipate ROTE of only 8.9%.

Consequently, I look at the new 10-11% target on a glass-half-full basis: if management can achieve it, Street estimates for 2020 need to rise by 12-24%. If we do indeed get this level of estimate upgrades next year it will almost certainly pull the share price higher.

Payout guidance could imply 38% upside to dividend estimates

The other area I see upside is to payout expectations. I've made the point in previous articles that CS was never an income play in the past because it has spent large parts of its history repairing holes in its balance sheet rather than generating excess capital for shareholders.

In recent years, it has also had to contend with a Swiss regulator determined to impose the strictest global capital demands on its banks. CS highlighted this point at the Investor Day, labeling the Swiss regulator an "early-adopter" which has tended to implement new capital requirements faster than others, especially US regulators.

This is changing. First, the headwind from new regulations is easing. CS says is sees no further significant inflation in its regulatory capital requirements after 2020.

Second, CS's profitability is simultaneously improving. Both taken together mean there will be more cash available for paying out to shareholders in coming years.

The process has already started. CS launched its first share repurchase program this year with a targeted volume of CHF1-1.5bn. At end-3Q, repurchases stood at CHF695m and guidance is for at least a further CHF300m in 4Q.

At the Investor Day, management committed to at least a further CHF1bn of share repurchases in 2020. They also committed to paying out at least 50% of profits to shareholders.

This is significant because, combined with the ROTE guidance I discussed earlier, it suggests 2020 Street expectations for the level of dividend could be far too low.

I've outlined the calculation behind this conclusion below. It's quite simple. If I take the bottom-end of management's ROTE guidance for 2020, 10%, it implies net profits of ~CHF4bn. On a 50% payout this means CHF2bn of share repurchases and dividends. The repurchase guidance is CHF1bn so there's a further CHF1bn available to fund the dividend. On the current share count that's equivalent to CHF0.4 p.s.

Compared to this, Street consensus for the 2020 dividend is currently only CHF0.3 p.s., a difference of 38%.

If CS really does pay a CHF0.4 p.s. dividend next year then the current yield is 3%. Including the share repurchase, the effective yield rises to 6%. This is on top of a 5.1% all-in yield this year and it represents a sizeable closing of the payout gap to peers, especially UBS.

Conclusions

CS trades on 0.8x P/TNAV, cheap for a stock with a good shot at delivering double-digit ROTE next year. The 6% all-in yield also compares favorably to European banking peers.

On Street consensus ROTE of 9% next year, my share price target is CHF15 which would put P/TNAV at 0.9x and give another 15% upside. If management can get ROTE to above 10%, as they intend, the upside is more in the region of 30%.

The stock has had a good run lately, but with this level of upside still possible, I'll be staying invested.

