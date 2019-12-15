Vale: A Compelling Yield Story

For many investors, Vale (VALE) has moved into uninvestable territory following the extensive regulatory investigations post the Brumadinho dam failure. However, every asset has a price; the regulatory uncertainty surrounding Vale is well-known at this point, and I believe these uncertainties have mostly been priced in by now, with the stock trading at an ~4-5x EBITDA multiple (relative to historical ~6.0x). Vale should leave behind most of the uncertainty related to Brumadinho’s accident in the next 12 months, which should lead to a re-rating. I believe the key catalyst to lifting investor sentiment will be the eventual resumption of dividend payments. With Vale trading at an inexpensive valuation, the Vale case is compelling – the strong free cash flow generation and low indebtedness should enable a return to the status quo, which would imply an ~17% FCF yield at current prices.

Turning the Page

The recent “Vale Day” event in New York provided greater clarity into the Vale investment case, with updates to the projections and guidance for the upcoming periods, as well as a firm stance on becoming a safer and environmentally cleaner company. The focus is firmly on “de-risking” Vale, with the company citing numerous strategies and assumptions to bring Vale back to 2018 levels in terms of production and costs again. The expectation is that by 2022, all businesses will be in better shape than now, with the company delivering a strong cash generation at any price and cost scenario.

Source: Vale Day NY Presentation

Returning Iron Ore to 2018 competitiveness

With the iron ore business, Vale is firmly focused on normalizing margins and production levels in line with 2018. The resumption of halted capacity is on track with ~15mt, and ~25mt anticipated to restart in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Source: Vale Day NY Presentation

Iron ore production is guided to be between 340- 355m tons in 2020E, 375-395m tons, and 390-400m tons in 2022 onwards, with the broader guidance range likely due to some uncertainty in resumption/ramp of halted operations and the increased focus on safety. For 2021 and 2022, production should reach 375-395mt and 390-400mt, respectively.

Source: Vale Day NY Presentation

Yet, Vale will need to build Brazilian Blend Fines (BRBF) inventories in Asia, which could impact sales mainly in the 1H20, e.g., the ~1-2 months tailings disposal suspension to the Laranjeiras dam at the Brucutu mine. Per the Vale London transcript, its Brucutu mine (30mtpa) was partially suspended due to a small crack in the Laranjeiras tailings dam and is now operating at 40% capacity. Brucutu will be halted for around 1 month while the company assesses all the risks. As a result, 1Q19 production guidance is reduced to 68-73mt (from previous 70-75mt).

Last Monday, at the Vale Day in New York, my team called me to say, ‘We have to improve the investigation at the Laranjeiras dam’, which is in the Brucutu operation. We decided the stop the operation. We need another month to look more deeply at a crack… we decided to stop the operation and reduce 60%, in order to guarantee that the dam is okay. In one month, we expect to return the operation in a safer way.

C1 costs guided to decrease from $15.0/t level in 2019E to $13.0-13.5/t by 2024E, mainly driven by the resumption of halted operations ($1.0-1.2/t) and improved productivity ($0.6-0.8/t).

Source: Vale Day NY Presentation

Freight costs should also decline to $16.3/t (from $18.0/t) as the company installs scrubbers and adds more Valemax 2G and Guaibamax ships. As a consequence, the EBITDA breakeven is expected to reach US$28-30/t (from current $37.0/t), returning competitiveness to 2018 levels.

Source: Vale Day NY Presentations

Meanwhile, as part of its sustainability efforts, Vale intends to avoid the use of a tailings dam through alternative solutions such as Dry Stacking ($1.8bn investment required between 2020-24) and Dry Concentration ($100m investment required for 1.5mtpa in 2022) to reduce the reliance on tailings dams for ore processing and disposals. By 2024E, only 14% of production will be through 'conventional' wet processing.

Source: Vale Day NY Presentation

More than 85% of Vale's product portfolio are premium products, and in the long term, the company is also looking to potentially add hot briquetted iron (HBI) and 'Green' Pig Iron (using biomass), which could further reduce CO2 emissions.

Source: Vale Day NY Presentation

Base metals turnaround in progress

Within the base metals segment, the key growth opportunity lies in the nickel business driven by secular electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy demand. The turnaround of the overall base metals division is expected to take ~2-3 years, with robust cash-flow generation after 2022. A key driver is a planned nickel production ramp from the current 210kt run-rate to 360kt driven by the Onca Puma restart and higher production in North Atlantic and Asia Pacific.

Source: Vale Day NY Presentation

Copper production is expected to expand from 400kt in 2020 to 430kt by 2021, 460kt by 2022, and 480kt by 2023, with potential for an additional 330ktpa from Victor (30ktpa), Alemao (60ktpa) and Hu’u (250ktpa).

Source: Vale Day NY Presentation

The company foresees an improvement in the FCF generation of the base metals business after a relatively heavy capex program for 2020 and 2021, supported by a significant pick-up in copper and nickel volumes (expected to grow 15%-20% over the next few years).

Meanwhile, the new coal mining plan will prioritize better-quality ore bodies, maximize the metallurgical coal mix (~60%), and lower the stripping ratio. Also, the plant will enter 3-month maintenance (beginning March 2020) to implement a new operational flow sheet, and improve yield. With these measures, Vale expects to reach a 15mtpa run rate in 2H20. However, the revised mining plan will reduce the mine life and as a result, the company will record a non-cash impairment charge of ~$ 1.6bn in 4Q19.

Source: Vale Day NY Presentation

The coal business’ new mining plan is a net positive as it will contribute to a lower cash drag on the overall group. For instance, the normalization of some disbursements could result in a potential relief of USD 2.7 billion in FCF by 2022 (vs. 2019), supporting healthy yields even in scenarios of low commodity prices.

Higher capex planned but cash generation intact

The capital allocation remains disciplined and management is focused on cash generation, but the timing for a potential reinstatement of its dividend policy remains uncertain. The company disclosed its capex plan for the coming years, which includes a USD 1.8 billion disbursement for filtering plants and dry stacking, and a USD 100 million investment in dry concentration (New Steel's technology).

I view these investments as a key positive as they aim to reduce the company's dependence on tailing dams, which we consider vital to the sustainability of Vale's operations. With that, capex guidance for 2020 stands at USD 5 billion, USD 250 million.

Source: Vale Day NY Presentation

Undervalued cash generation potential could drive re-rating

Vale’s strong balance sheet position and ample FCF generation should result in a re-rating of the shares by the end of 2020. On the most conservative assumptions (required minimum dividend of 25%), Vale would pay a dividend of $500 million in 2020. For 2021, however, there could be a material increase in the dividend payment to $6 billion, as the company finally leaves behind Brumadinho’s accident and recovers the required social license to pay sizable dividends once again. From 2021 onward, Vale could well return ~$10-11 billion of capital, assuming a $75/t iron ore and $17,500 nickel price environment.

Source: Vale Day NY Presentation

On these estimates, Vale offers as much as ~17% p.a. FCF yield based on today’s market cap, with additional balance sheet strength provided by Vale’s strengthening cash position (on track to hit ~$16 billion in 2021). Thus, I think Vale stock has strong re-rating potential going into 2020 as the company is on the cusp of reinstating dividend payments, which should drive a significant shift in investor sentiment as the bull case becomes clearer.

