McDonald's: Surprise, Surprise - Their Property Maybe Worth A Lot More Than You Think

Based on a TTM PE ratio of 25.6 and forward PE of 23, the MCD stock price maybe undervalued based on historical PE ratios.

Historical data indicates that a drop of about 15% in the stock price maybe a good accumulation point.

McDonald’s is an extraordinary company and the recent stock price pullback may provide a great entry point for long term investors.

Ignore The Noise And Focus On The Long Term Fundamentals

As discussed in my article titled “Arguably The Ultimate Retirement Stock Investment Portfolio Consisting Of Low Risk Companies With The Potential For Long Term, Sustainable Capital Appreciation And Dividend Income Growth”, McDonald’s (MCD) is an extraordinary company. The recent pullback in the stock price presents an ideal opportunity to start accumulating stock for the longer term when the stock price should reflect the improved company.

The Knives Are Out For McDonald’s

Recently I noticed a number of negative headlines about McDonald’s in the press:

McDonald's pays $26 million to settle wage theft suit - CNN, 11/25/19

McDonald’s under fire for Steve Easterbrook’s exit deal - RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, 11/26/2019

McDonald's employees in Chicago sue over workplace violence - Reuters, 11/21/19

McDonald's Is Sued Over 'Systemic Sexual Harassment' Of Female Workers - NPR, 11/12/19

McDonald's workers strike in London to demand higher pay - CNN International, 11/12/19

New McDonald’s CEO has tense relationship with franchisees - The Seattle Times, 11/10/19

McDonald's Corporation Announces Leadership Transition - SeekingAlpha.com, 11/03/19

McDonald's fires CEO Steve Easterbrook for violating policy over relationship with employee - CNBC, 11/03/19

McDonald's -3% after earnings miss - SeekingAlpha.com, 10/23/19

McDonald's EPS misses by $0.10, misses on revenue - SeekingAlpha.com, 10/22/19

The pessimistic news on the company resulted in the McDonald’s stock price pulling back from a high of $221 beginning August 2019 to the current price around $194. I believe that the drop in stock price may be an opportunity to start accumulating stock. One of the main reasons for this recommendation is that the MCD stock price has a solid foundation made up of an impressive real estate portfolio.

McProperty - How Much Is The Property Really Worth?

For decades, real estate has been a foundation of McDonald’s revenue, with the company effectively operating as a quasi-REIT. “We are not basically in the food business. We are in the real estate business. The only reason we sell 15-cent burgers is because they are the greatest producer of revenue from which our tenants can pay us our rent,” Harry Sonneborn, the first president and CEO of McDonald’s, once told a group of Wall Street investors.

In McDonald’s 2018 annual report, the company values their land and buildings at about $33.8 billion, but I believe that this is an overly conservative valuation.

In its 2018 annual report, the company indicates that the “total development costs for new traditional McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. averaged approximately $3.8 million in 2018.” These costs include land, buildings and equipment. The report also states that “the company owned approximately 50% of the land and approximately 80% of the buildings for restaurants in its consolidated markets at year-end 2018 and 2017.”

Source: McDonald’s 2018 Annual Report

Since we know the costs of restaurants in the U.S, let’s focus on the value of properties there first. If we assume that the company owns the land and buildings of all its restaurants in the U.S. and that each property is worth the total development cost, a basic calculation gives us a value of about $52.8B for their 13,905 restaurants in the U.S. alone.

The calculation of the total number of restaurants in the company’s so-called consolidated markets is summarized in the table below.

System Wide Restaurants 37,855 Foreign Affiliated Restaurants 6,175 Restaurants in consolidated markets 31,680

The numbers for the table were sourced from the following summary of restaurants in the 2018 annual report and are based on their “nature of business”.

Source: McDonald’s 2018 Annual Report

The definition for “consolidated markets” is not clear, but based on the following excerpt from the 2018 annual report, I assume that it means all the restaurants, except the so-called “unconsolidated affiliates” restaurants.

Source: McDonald’s 2018 Annual Report

This gives us a total of 31,680 restaurants in the consolidated markets of which 17,775 are outside of the U.S. The following table summarizes the value of property in consolidated markets outside of the U.S.

# Restaurants where MCD owns the land = 8,888 (50% of total) Average value of land = $500,000 Total value of land = $4,443,750,000 # Restaurants where MCD owns the building = 14,220 (80% of total) Average value of building = $1,000,000 Total value of buildings = $14,220,000,000 Total value of property = $18,663,750,000

The table indicates that the estimated value of properties in consolidated markets outside of the U.S. is about $18.7B. This estimate is based on property development cost of $1.5M (versus $3.8M in the U.S.): $500K for land, and $1M for a building.

To get an idea of how realistic these numbers are, I calculated the sales per restaurant assuming the company could sell the property at each location for one times sales.

Company owned restaurant sales = $10,013,000,000 # Company owned restaurants = 2,770 Average sales per company owned restaurant = $3,614,801 Franchised restaurant sales in U.S. = $35,860,000,000 # Franchised restaurants in U.S. = 11,135 Average sales/restaurant = $3,220,476 Restaurant sales outside U.S. in consolidated markets = $76,770,000,000 # Restaurants outside U.S. in consolidated markets = 17,775 Average sales/restaurant = $4,318,987

The sales numbers were sourced from the following excerpts from the 2018 annual report.

The calculations indicate that the total development cost of $3.8M for a restaurant in the U.S. compares with sales per restaurant of $3.6M for a company owned restaurant and $3.2M for a franchisee restaurant. The sales per restaurant of $4.3M in the consolidated market outside of the U.S, though is significantly higher than my total development cost of $1.5M. If we assume that the total development cost is the same as in the U.S. ($1.3M for land and $2.5M for building), the estimated value of properties in consolidated markets outside of the U.S. increases to more than $47B. The total value for the company’s restaurant properties would therefore be almost $100B compared to the $33.8B stated in their financials! My valuation number does not include their other real estate, like office buildings and undeveloped land. Currently the company’s market cap is $146B or $46B more than their property portfolio.

Putting a number on the value of McDonald’s real estate is not an exact science and is open for plenty of assumptions and opinions and I would appreciate the community's take on my valuation. Regardless of the exact number, I do believe that their property is worth a lot more than the stated book value and that this creates a firm foundation for the stock price. Based on this thesis, let’s take a closer look at the history of the stock price and its valuation.

Looking At History To Predict The Future

I believe that unless something catastrophic occurred, historical data remains the best way to forecast the future.

The following chart illustrates the so-called PE 10 year. I prefer using this measurement because it is less sensitive to short term economic fluctuations or accounting distortions which can affect a single year's earnings and PE ratio.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates that at a TTM PE ratio of 25.6 and forward PE of 23, the MCD stock price maybe undervalued based on historical PE ratios.

The following chart illustrates the MCD stock price percentages off its highs since 1972.

Source: YCharts

The chart indicates an average drop of about 15% off the high stock price points over the years and currently it’s at approximately -12%.

The following chart shows McDonald’s Free Cash Flow Yield (FCFY) since 1991.

Source: YCharts

Based on the chart, MCD’s FCFY has only been negative twice over the last 28 years. Currently the yield is a healthy 3.5% and is trending upwards.

How To Best Pull The Trigger

Based on the historical data discussed above, I would wait for the stock price to pull back 15% from its 52 week high to around $188. As indicated in the chart below, the price peaked at $221 on August 5th and dropped to a low of $193 on November 18th.

Source: Yahoo Finance

At the current stock price of $194, it’s about 12% below the 52 week high or 3% above the suggested accumulation point. So, you can either wait for the price to drop to $188 or the best way maybe to sell put options around the $188 strike price. This strategy will pay you for waiting until the stock price reaches the accumulation price point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.