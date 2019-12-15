Kirkland's Elusiveness Stirs A Chill

At least the retailer finally acknowledged it must lure its target demographic to Kirkland's as it obviously didn't follow the new CEO a year ago. Its recovery depends on it.

The actual results didn't seem to be the issue. Rather, my issues were the critical subject so purposely avoided and the difficulty in reconciling the retailer's projections.

Home décor retailer Kirkland's reported 2019 third quarter results on December 5th. I was put off by the messaging inconsistency. And the market seemed quite displeased as well.

I'm finding the messaging inconsistency of home décor retailer Kirkland's (KIRK) a tad polarizing.

Last October, I was hesitant to embrace its new CEO, Steve “Woody” Woodward. He's an industry giant but I questioned if the loyal Kirkland's consumer would relate. I warmed a little after 2019 second quarter reporting due to management's candor and transparency. Alas, reporting of third quarter results on December 5th chilled that warmth. I do plan to continue to watch Kirkland's to see if management's plans to transform the retailer show enough traction to spark a recovery.

The actual numbers weren't that frosty. Revenue of $145 million declined 6% year-over-year but beat the average of analysts' estimates. Comparable store sales declined 6% due to slower traffic in brick-and-mortar locations but conversions in the store did improve. The company's e-commerce sales of $23.5 million were a bright spot representing 16% of total revenue and 26% growth compared to the prior year. And over 50% of those sales were picked up in store which decreases delivery costs as well as offers opportunity for additional sales.

The Frost

It seemed evident from the start that Mr. Woodward was targeting a different consumer demographic than Kirkland's had typically served. His career spanned higher-end retailers and he, apparently, expected some subset of his fans to follow him.

In the second quarter earnings call, the company stated outright it would rely on word-of-mouth marketing to spread the news of Kirkland's transformation offering “better quality” curated assortments.

We're engaging and educating our current customers as to new categories. We feel like they are our best bet for communicating out to the world that they've seen a change in Kirkland's, a better floor set, a better quality improvement. And then we did take a slight portion of our money and drive towards prospecting new customers into the store. (emphasis added)

Certainly, Kirkland's warned this word-of-mouth strategy would take time.

Remember that, in the past, we were kind of a location that you came to at the end of your decorating process when you bought your seasonal products, your wreaths, your Christmas products, and maybe some candles. And, we're trying to make the transition to become relevant throughout the entire decorating process, - so to buy a rug, and a dining table, and tabletop products, and bedding.

The strategy certainly seemed to be keying on the upcoming holiday season as the turning point for this transformation story. But, in a chilling turn, management's welcomed candor and transparency so evident in the second quarter earnings call all but disappeared in the third quarter earnings call.

Management didn't bother to host a Q&A session at the end of the call which is rarely a good sign for a struggling company. And, it can't be blamed on ignorance as Mr. Woodward is seasoned enough to know this.

The team will be available after the call for any questions you may have and look forward to speaking with you and updating you on our progress.”

Furthermore, management barely mentioned the Black Friday weekend during the prepared remarks.

We exited the Harvest inventory within the quarter and we've transitioned through Black Friday and remain on-track with Christmas merchandise sell-throughs. (emphasis added)

In Kirkland's situation, where the holiday season is so very critical to the success of the transformation and the word-of-mouth marketing strategy, describing the season's kick-off as simply a “transition” could hardly be construed as good news. The only other hint Kirkland's shared reflecting it knew the holiday season had commenced came in reference to its new distribution center.

We stood up a 3PL distribution center south of Dallas that has successfully navigated its first holiday season.

Comparatively, the 2018 third quarter earnings call was vastly different.

Clearly that product is resonating as we're coming off a very encouraging Black Friday weekend and our holiday product is selling through nicely. ... We are off to a good start. We're really thrilled with Black Friday week and Cyber Monday. (emphasis added)

So, putting two and two together would lead one to believe management not only purposely avoided the subject but also purposely avoided taking questions to avoid the subject. And, such avid avoidance of the subject seems to imply disappointing news.

The Overdue Confession

Alongside the glaring omission was an astounding confession - long overdue in my opinion - considering the obvious intent to migrate Kirkland's demographic. Mr. Woodward had been intent on capturing the demographic shopping "above the big box value players but below the specialty players."

We've completed a customer segmentation study to better understand our target customer and we're making customer acquisition a key priority. ... While we've had some early successes I'm disappointed that we've not made faster progress and we're redoubling our efforts to achieve our goals. (emphasis added)

These statements seem to convey Mr. Woodward's fans did not follow as he expected and may have even led the Board to believe would happen. Now Kirkland's must bear the cost to go find these customers. I find it very disturbing that Kirkland's had to incur the costs to conduct a study a full year after Mr. Woodward's arrival to “better understand” its target customer. At this point, one must hope this group is loyal as the current traffic numbers certainly seem to point to a loss of past loyals.

Might As Well Throw In The Kitchen Sink

Knowing the iciness on the horizon, it was actually not surprising to see the impairment charge and tax valuation allowance in the quarter.

We recorded an impairment charge of $3.4 million in the quarter related to 17 store impairments whose carrying value exceeded their fair value. We also recorded a tax valuation allowance of $11.3 million in the quarter, as our estimated pre-tax loss for fiscal 2019 exceeds the cumulative pre-tax income for the prior two years. The valuation allowance covers the federal net deferred tax assets and a portion of the state net deferred tax assets.

Including the impairment charge and tax valuation allowance, the home décor retailer reported a loss of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Excluding these items, the adjusted loss improves to $0.58 per share.

Thus, it was not surprising to see full-year guidance lowered.

We are updating our earnings guidance to a range of a loss of $1.75 to $2 for our fiscal year 2019.

Previously, the retailer had expected to report a loss in the range of $1.25 to $1.50 per share. Considering the adjusted loss for the first nine months of 2019 is $2.15 per share, it appears Kirkland's now expects earnings in the final quarter to range from only $0.15 to $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.95 per share for the 2018 final quarter.

In gearing up for this holiday season so critical to the retailer but so obviously avoided in the earnings call, Kirkland's borrowed against its credit facility in the quarter to bolster inventory. In what may have been the only glimmer of hope regarding this critical holiday season, the retailer shared positive expectations for year-end balances.

We currently have $50 million of availability on the credit facility and expect to end the year with no outstanding borrowings and net positive cash. (emphasis added)

The Call to Beyond

Considering the purposeful avoidance of holiday discussion in the earnings call, I must admit surprise at one inclusion.

We've added new colors in tabletop and a new collection in January that we're calling Everyday Nostalgia. (emphasis added)

It would seem the critical gift-giving season would be the optimal time frame to introduce a collection rather than the month after when wallets are more than likely tightened. But, it was evident management was attempting to steer the conversation beyond the present and critical selling season to 2020 and January and a new year. The holiday season, Black Friday and Christmas were mentioned just four times in the earnings call. In contrast, calls to look toward 2020 were made seven times. And, in the 2018 third quarter earnings call, management did share its intent to purposely change Kirkland's post-Christmas tone in stores.

Last year [2017], we relied on clearance to carry us through January. This year, you will see new relevant products, such as decorative storage, trend-right floral and inspiring, modern farmhouse home décor product to fill the gaps when the Christmas decorations come down.

Market Reaction

The market seemed quite displeased with Kirkland's plea to look beyond tis final quarter of 2019. Its reaction to the report was unforgiving as the share price dove over 30% to as low as $0.91 per share. Perhaps the decline is also reflecting the difficulty in reconciling the retailer's projections.

Kirkland's current assets of cash, inventories and prepaid expenses at $152.8 million do not exceed its current liabilities plus $25 million on the revolver totaling $170.1 million. In other words, there are not enough accessible assets to meet current liabilities and pay off the revolver as the company stated it intended to do.

In the third quarter, Kirkland's all but exhausted its share repurchase authorization. Thus, the outstanding share count should remain fairly steady for the final quarter at 13.9 million. If adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter range from $0.15 to $0.40 per share, net income should range from $2.1 million to $5.6 million. The gap between projected net income and the free cash flow necessary to cover repayment of the $25 million on the revolver simply seems too broad.

The market isn't granting Kirkland's the benefit of the doubt regarding its intentions or its projections. Yet, this hardly means the retailer is headed for bankruptcy. It still has $50 million available on its revolver to access. And, there actually shouldn't be a need for another significant inventory build until next fall. If the retailer can at least pay back a portion of the $25 million before fiscal year-end and work off the rest through the first half of fiscal 2020, it should be in decent shape by the next holiday season. Potential investors should monitor Kirkland's debt levels in the next few quarters.

Of course, such a transformation and recovery are based on Mr. Woodward and team finally locating that elusive customer he's targeting, convincing her to spend and earning her loyalty. Assuredly, it's a feat he's accomplished before in his career.

Based not on what was shared, but rather on what was not shared, it appears Kirkland's final quarter of this fiscal year will be disappointing. Furthermore, based on the confession that new customers will have to be pursued, the retailer will need more time than the current quarter. It's a shame a year has already passed regarding this pursuit. But, it could be argued the retailer had to address its product portfolio before the quest should commence. Potential investors confident in Mr. Woodward's plans and intentions will heed the pleas to look to 2020 and beyond.

On a side note, my three year-old nephew is quite taken with Buzz Lightyear after seeing Toy Story 4. As many toddlers do, he repeats Buzz's catchphrase with enthusiasm. But, as toddlers often do, he has misinterpreted the phrase to what makes sense to him. Rather than shouting "To Infinity and Beyond", he shouts "To Infinity, Be Gone".

Buzz's catchphrase rang in my ears during Kirkland's pleas to look to 2020 and beyond. But, I think it's premature to declare Kirkland's should embrace my nephew's interpretation of the phrase and "be gone."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.