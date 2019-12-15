Merck's Strong Pipeline Projects High Growth Potential

Gardasil (HPV) will be the main growth driver for the Vaccine Portfolio, with sales to project at a CAGR of ~7% the next 5 years.

Merck & Co is expected to experience a double digit EPS growth, primarily driven by Keytruda, with sales to project at a CAGR of ~20% the next 5 years.

The stock represents good value with an estimated upside of 15.15% with a target price of $102.44, backed by strong fundamentals.

Investment Thesis

We recommend a BUY rating for Merck & Co. (MRK). The stock represents good value with an estimated upside of 15.15% with a target price of $102.44. The upside potential is driven by 1) Double digit EPS growth driven by Keytruda, primarily from first-line indications, 2) Gardasil (HPV) as the growth driver for the Vaccine Portfolio and 3) Commitment to HIV research, as Anti-HIV Agent MK 8591 recently entered Phase 3 trials. The risk to our recommendation and target price include setbacks from Keytruda franchise, loss of exclusivity on patent rights and new drug pricing rules. Through 2027, Merck & Co. is expected to experience growth from 6%-11% and double digit EPS growth of about 10%. Margin upside opportunities exist through operating margin upside with a high capital deployment optionality. With a flawless balance sheet, Merck & Co. continues to grow at above-market rates with a positive outlook and undervalued shares.

Analyst Research

Based on analysts offering 12 month price targets for Merck & Co. as of October 29-30, 2019. Based off of 10 analysts, the average price target is $98.40 with a high estimate of $105 and a low estimate of $90.

Merck & Company Sales by Segment 2018A-2025E (in MM)

Merck & Co Composite Peer Group And S&P 500 Index

The performance graph showcases an assumption of a $100 investment into Merck & Co, Inc., S&P 500 Index and the following peer group companies: AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), AstraZeneca Plc (OTCMKTS: AZNCF), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), Johnson&Johnson (JNJ), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK), Novartis AG (NVS), Pfizer Inc (PFE), Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:OTCQX:RHHBY) and Sanofi SA (SNY).

Catalysts

Keytruda's Robust Top-Line And Earnings Growth With Strong Positions in 1st Line Indications Also Addresses Cancer Types with the Highest Incidence

For 2019Q3, Keytruda’s sales increased 63% YoY to $3.1BN. By 2025, Merck will experience a 70% growth in Keytruda revenues globally. Driven by new indication approvals, increasing categories and expansion in international sales, Keytruda sales will rise from $7.2BN in 2018 to ~$23BN by 2025. In particular, NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer), RCC (renal cell carcinoma aka kidney cancer) and other non-lung indications will contribute to Keytruda’s growth.

What is Keytruda? Keytruda (Pembrolizumab) is a humanized antibody used in cancer immunotherapy. Treatments for cancer include: melanoma, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, stomach cancer, liver cancer and much more indicators. The strategy of Keytruda in expanding its indications is to target the 1st line treatment setting (more prescriptions written) and into cancers with the largest patient populations. Merck is also investing in ongoing phase 3 clinical trials for other cancers including breast, prostate and colorectal cancers – which are among the top 5 common types of cancer (Merck 10K).

Growth In Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market - Merck & Co.’s Keytruda treats about 80% of NSCLC patient population. It has a $15BN market opportunity, due to its current market position and advantage as a first mover. Additionally, awaiting approvals in EU may lay ground for new market. China also has a potential for about $1BN in revenue with the recent product launch. This will treat about 600-700k lung patients in China.

Growth In Non-Lung Tumors Market - Melanoma unit is the largest indication, right behind NSCLC. Others include kidney, gastric, head and neck, liver and triple negative breast cancer. Sales are expected to increase from $2.4BN in 2018 to over $6BN in 2024.

Keytruda's Focus On The Most Common Types of Cancer With The Largest Population

Additional growth drivers for the upside potential is Merck & Co.’s broad oncology strategy that continues to execute more than 1,000 ongoing clinical trials including more than 25 cancer types.

- The breast cancer market is expected to grow to $38BN by 2028 (US, EU, Japan).

- The prostate cancer market is expected to grow to $15BN by 2028 (US, EU, Japan)

In conclusion, Merck & Co.’s oncology pipeline covers all aspects of the tumor environment. The company’s oncology program based on types will address different stages of disease and lines of therapy (Data from Merck 10K + Astra Zeneca 10K -merger)

Gardasil (HPV) Sales is a Driver For Vaccine Portfolio Growth

Gardasilis expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7% in the next 5 years, as the Vaccine Portfolio is expected to perform at a CAGR of ~8%. Gardasil/Gardasil 9 helps prevent certain cancers and other diseases caused by certain types of HPV. In 2018, sales amounted to $3.2BN, a 37% growth from 2017. Sales are expected to reach $5.4BN in 2023 (Source: Bloomberg). This was mainly due to a higher demand in the APAC region (particularly China), higher demand in Europe (increased vaccination rates for boys and girls) and higher pricing and demand in the US. However, due to a cyber-attack that caused a shut-down in 2017 and higher demand than expected, Merck & Co. borrowed Gardasil 9 from the US CDC. This will reduce Gardasil 9 sales short-term in 20194Q by $120MN. Nevertheless, the doses will be allocated internationally, including regions where the most vulnerable populations reside.

October 2018: FDA approved Gardasil 9 for an expanded age indication for use in women and men ages 27 to 45 for the prevention of certain cancers and disease caused by the nine HPV types (Merck 10K).

April 2018: China Food and Drug Administration approved Gardasil 9 for use in girls and women ages 16 to 26 (Merck 10K).

Vulnerability in China

About 3.8 million people in China are diagnosed with cancer and about 2.3 million people die from it. According to the World Health Organization, two HPV types cause about 70% of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions. China’s HPV vaccination has been historically low with inadequate supply of vaccine products. However, China released a statement in September 2019 with a plan for cancer prevention by the joint collaboration of 10 government departments.

Merck & Co. will be distributing $790MNM worth of Gardasil vaccine products in 2019 and is set to distribute more than $1.2BN worth (provided in disclosures from Merck’s China distribution partner)

Commitment to HIV Research - MK-8591's High Potential

Merck & Co.’s investment in a pipeline targeting areas of significant unmet need may create high demand as it gets approved by the FDA. MK-8591 is a unique pharmacology enabling potential long duration therapy for HIV. It is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of HIV-1 infection addition with other antiretrovirals, as well as for pre-exposure prophylaxis of HIV-1 infection as a single investigational agent. As of the company’s July 2019 the drug displayed successful Phase 2B results and have entered the Phase 3 trials. Today, HIV still poses as a worldwide health threat, especially in underdeveloped countries:

36.9 million people are living with HIV

1.8 million people were newly infected with HIV in 2017

940,000 deaths occurred related to AIDS in 2017

(Source: UNAIDS)

Recent ArQule Acquisition Allows Merck to Advance Leadership in Oncology

As of December 09, 2019, Merck executed a cash acquisition of ArQule for $2.7BN and will be gaining the next generation BTK inhibitor ARQ-531. Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors essentially target B-cell malignancies and is considered an advancement in precision oncology. This deal will build Merck’s pipeline and will be competing with Eli Lilly’s Loxo-305. The ARQ-531 has high potential in tackling the resistance issue found in may first-generation drugs and is expected to have an edge on safety (News Link).

DCF Valuation

I used DCF valuation to arrive at our target price of $102.44, a 15.15% upside from the market’s closing price of $88.72 on December 09, 2019. Revenue Growth Rate: I accounted for both Bloomberg’s and JP Morgan’s estimate growth rates. Cost of Debt + Equity: I utilized Bloomberg’s cost of debt of 1.67% and cost of equity of 7.35%. WACC: Although Bloomberg showcases a WACC of 6.6%, I incorporated a higher equity risk premium due to litany of issues facing the sector over the next few years -increasing the WACC to 8.0%.

Relative Valuation

Source: Image created by author with data from Bloomberg Intelligence

Merck & Co.’s EV/EBITDA is 65.78% under the industry average of 38.86. This confirms that Merck & Co. is undervalued and supports our DCF analysis within the 20-60% range in the market. The company’s P/S ratio displays a slightly higher value compared to its peers. We believe that the P/S ratio is not a good value indicator due to the likelihood of massive individual/institutional investors purchasing Merck & Co.’s stock at amplified price hikes. P/E ratio of 22.83 is slower than the industry average of 27.07 with a slight discount of about 16%.

Peer Analysis

Risks

Risks to our BUY recommendation and target price include 1) Setbacks from Keytruda franchise, 2) Loss on patent rights, and 3) Potential for new drug pricing rules.

Setbacks from Keytruda Franchise

Setbacks from the Keytruda franchise is a major risk to the company’s profits and cash flows. Merck & Co.’s ability to generate bottom line and operating cash flow depends largely on the profitability of the company’s key products. Although the pharma company has a broad drug portfolio, Keytruda possesses the largest number of treatments and therapies due to its broad activity in more than 25 different tumor types.

Dependency on Patent Rights

The loss patent rights impose a serious threat on the company’s market exclusivity which also translates into the results of operations of the business. Patents provide successful marketing and sales of specific products in various markets. If the company’s products experience a loss patent protection in highly profitable markets, sales would rapidly decline as a result of generic versions of those products becoming available. In addition, even if Merck & Co. succeeds in obtaining patent protections, the company inherits a risk in the challenges of third parties or government authorities. For this reason, the company is often involved in patent disputes. In 2016, Merck & Co. was required to pay $625MM due to a previously disclosed settlement of the international Keytruda patent litigation. Patent litigation and other challenges are costly and unpredictable and may cause the deprivation of market exclusivity (Merck 10K).

New Drug Pricing Rules

The US pharma industry faces new drug pricing rules from the congress. According to a Wall Street Journal study, developed countries such as United Kingdom, Norway and Canada pay 40%-70% less for major drugs than US government health systems (ie. Medicare). In addition, 79% of Americans feel drug costs are unreasonable, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. There is an increasing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to cut down on price hikes and from politicians who propose bills to lower drug prices. New proposals for lower drug prices have been brought up by both political parties.

Trump Administration: Top 2020 campaign priority, potentially basing Medicare drug prices on an international index (Merck 10K)

House Democrats: introduced a bill that gives Medicare the upper-hand to negotiate prices with pharma companies (Merck 10K)

Senate Grassley (R) and Wyden (D): introduced the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act, which has support from White House (Source Link)

The proposals have not been realized to become law, but there is an increased focus on both sides to mitigate high drug prices which can be a risk to the industry and the company’s top and bottom line.

Swot Analysis

Strengths

Broad Activity in more than 25 different cancer types

Active in acquiring and marketing products through external alliances

Global research hubs

Weaknesses

2017: Keytruda patent litigation

Product’s loss of sales due to loss of market exclusivity

Opportunities

~1BN (risk adjusted) revenue opportunity with pneumococcal vaccine

Animal Health Segment benefitting from positive market dynamics

Threats

Generic makers in India for developed nations

Highly competitive

Conclusion

In conclusion, I recommend a strong buy for Merck & Company. The company has a solid pipeline portfolio with Keytruda's patent cliff stretching out for almost a decade. Merck & Co.'s upside drivers include top-line, bottom-line, and double digit EPS growth from Keytruda, Vaccine portfolio growth from Gardasil (HPV), and the advancement of Anti-HIV Agent MK 8591 to Phase 3 trials. However, Merck & Co. is subject to company and industry-specific risks such as setbacks from Keytruda franchise, loss of patent protection, and new drug pricing rules. With margin upside opportunities, Merck & Co. has a positive outlook with a strong balance sheet and undervalued shares. In addition, the acquisition of ArQule will expand Merck's oncology pipeline and allow the company to stand its position as a leader in the oncology market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.