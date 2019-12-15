BP's 6.68% Yield Is A Good Income Play Within The Sector, But Not The Best Of Its Peers

I believe that the stock is a good holding for retirees and income investors, but certainly not the best.

Bernard Looney has lot to change as the new CEO, but investors are being paid handsomely while they wait.

I was not a fan of BP (BP), but I am a fan of cash flow and well-covered high dividend yields. I would often exclude BP from my mind when thinking about retirement stocks, due to the dividend suspension in 2010 caused by the wake of the Deepwater Horizon disaster. When it comes to dividend-income, especially for retirees, I want to make sure that investors can count on the company and sleep well at night, knowing that their next paycheck will arrive on time. There is a reason I often express my love for RDS (RDS.A)(RDS.B). It is probably the best retirement stock I can think of. The main reason is a stream of consecutive dividend payments that have never been cut for decades.

However, the recent decline in BP shares had me revisit the stock. What was the turning point for me, however, was the excellent article by fellow S.A. writer Brad Thomas: "6.2% Yielding BP Could Double Your Money Over The Next 5 Years." I thought to myself that while BP's mistakes of the past are not to be forgotten, investors should not miss on the potential future gains that the stock has to offer.

My thesis

BP is successfully managing operating cash and divestment proceeds against dividends and spill-cost claims, with rising free cash. With a more relaxed debt approach vs. peers, BP's gearing will remain above guidance near term, though I expect this to normalize in 2020. Scrip suspension, buyback acceleration, and a likely dividend boost in 2020 signals confidence in building upstream momentum and underlying cash flow. Bernard Looney, head of upstream, will succeed Bob Dudley as CEO in February, whom I view as a wise choice to steer BP through the much-needed energy transformation direction. I don't believe BP is the best Energy stock, but it should be a good hedge within the sector for dividend income.

Challenges in Energy Transition

Looney, BP's head of upstream, is a logical successor for Dudley. He's a deeply experienced, low-risk choice who's familiar with BP's operations. Looney's primary challenge will be navigating BP through the unfolding energy transition amid increasing public and investor pressure to address sustainability. Most oil majors are expanding in renewables, historically a narrow-margin business compared with oil & gas, which represents a longer-term risk to profitability and dividend sustainability. BP is often regarded as one of the majors with the least effort in terms of going green. While this will be an eventual future challenge, BP's current oil and gas profitability should be able to support it.

Bloomberg's consensus forecasts show BP has the lowest reduction (%) of Scope 1+2 emissions (operated) to 2030 of its peer group.

Source: Bloomberg

The dividend play and the buybacks

Dividends

After the suspension of the dividend for three quarters (1Q10-3Q10) in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon disaster, BP has consistently increased dividend payouts, a testament to Dudley's management of the recovery and financial frame. BP now pays a quarterly dividend of 10.25 cents a share for a yield of about 6.7%, the highest among peers.

BP is set to generate material positive inorganic free cash in 2020. This is based on consensus operating cash flow, guidance for spending, estimated annual cash-dividend costs of about $7 billion, and receipt of material disposal proceeds -- resulting in deleveraging of the balance sheet within the guidance range.

This will represent a significant recovery from 2019, where inorganic spending related to deferred consideration from the BHP Permian acquisition, and buybacks comprising $1.8 billion, obstructed deleveraging. Guidance for agreed disposals remains on track for $10 billion by year-end 2019, a year earlier than planned, with $1.4 billion completed at the end of 3Q.

BP anticipates about $7 billion for 2020, comprised largely of the Alaska sale, expected to close by mid-2020. In the graph below, you can see BP's consensus sources of cash, which include the sale of all Alaskan operations and interests to Hilcorp for $5.6 billion.

Assuming no buybacks for 2020, BP has plenty of free cash to both afford a potential dividend increase and starts investing in renewables at a more consistent pace. BP's current payout ratio is ~86%.

Buybacks

Assuming that BP's dividend stays unchanged, I believe that there is a possibility that share buybacks will accelerate in 4Q. After a relatively quiet first nine months, as the company aims to complete the fully offset scrip dilution from 3Q17 by year-end, which implies about $1.5 billion of repurchases remaining in the quarter. BP suspended its scrip dividend alternative at 3Q results, representing a signal of the strength of the financial frame to absorb the full cash dividend burden. In the first nine months of the year, BP issued 209 million scrip dividends, or $1.4 billion compared to the same period in 2018, which saw 195 million in scrip dividends, representing a value of $1.4 billion, or 21% of cash-dividend costs.

Living the credit life

BP is the most indebted of its peers, and a slower-than-anticipated pace of deleveraging is manifesting in the likely delayed announcement of a dividend increase deeper into 2020. This is my main concern regarding whether investors see a dividend increase over the next 12 months. BP has run leverage above the high end of its 20-30% guidance through the first nine months of 2019, though this should begin to normalize to mid-guidance range in 2020 via operating cash flow and rising disposal proceeds.

As the graph below illustrates, BP's debt has been consistently rising.

Source: Bloomberg

BP ran its balance sheet above the high end of leverage guidance (30%) through the first nine months of the year, owing to capital spending, dividends, and the final monthly cash installments for the BHP deal exceeding underlying operating cash flow and disposal proceeds.

However, leverage is probably going to revert to mid-guidance by summer, supported by BP's $10 billion divestment program over 2019-20, namely via its $5.6 billion sales of the Alaska assets, as shown earlier.

As you can see from the chart, during Q3, the gearing level exceeded management's guidance for the first time.

While such an outcome may sound worrisome, in my opinion, as long as BP stays below the 30% threshold and can pay down debt through its divestment proceeds, it should be fine in the long term. Debt accumulation is typical for such firms, and I trust that management has taken into account how to stabilize debt through the huge sales of non-needed assets eventually.

Gradual gas pivot and Renewables

Gas

Management anticipates gas will make up 50% or more of its production by the middle of the next decade, representing a significant shift. BP's transition to a low-carbon future also complements its gas strategy, defined by its nine global gas-development hubs.

With long-term global demand growth for gas and LNG projected to outstrip oil substantially, BP is positioning its portfolio to reflect an increasing focus on integrated gas and LNG exposure. It has identified nine global natural-gas hubs within its portfolio that will leverage production, transportation, and marketing, and which are projected to contribute almost half of 2024 cash flow.

Source: BP investor presentation

BP's Q3 is representing among the best downstream quarters in the past few years for BP, helped by a strong trading performance. BP's 3Q indicator reached $14.7 a barrel, only marginally below 2Q, while facility availability over 96% contributes to what I see as a broadly stable downstream environment through year-end, though early indications show 4Q refining margins are trending down from 3Q levels. Operating should continue with healthy margins. I see this as a stable and consistent segment for BP to keep pumping profitability into CAPEX, debt reduction, and renewables.

Renewables

Currently, accounting for a nominal 2-5% of capital budgets, I expect the sector's green investment to increase further in the coming years, facilitated by a recovery in free cash flow and the improving cost efficiency of renewable technologies. As you can examine below, BP's investments in green energies have not been its strong suit, as I mentioned earlier. New energies represent only below 3% of its annual Capex, reaching approximately $1B/year.

Shell has suggested it could double its new-energy division annual spending to $2-4 billion from 2020 onwards. I have explained why Shell will be an energy leader in the future in my latest article on the stock, in case you are interested. I expect that BP will eventually increase its investment in renewables as they become more cost-efficient in the future. It should soon be able to at least reach the current Equinor's(EQNR) and Total's(TOT) green energy CAPEX. It only makes sense that a transition to such direction is much-needed, considering global energy demand trends and cost efficiency around renewables.

Conclusion

Is BP my favorite major oil stock? Absolutely not. Management has a lot to prove. Debt reduction is one of my primary concerns, along with a catch-up to investing in green energies. However, this doesn't exclude BP's ability to generate significant cash flow and offer a juicy dividend yield north of 6.5% at its current price. While a potential dividend increase or a buyback boost may not be what the company should prioritize, I see BP's yield as a possible income-hedge option for retirees and income-oriented to take advantage of such distributions. I don't think that BP is as well-positioned as Royal Dutch Shell in terms of becoming an energy powerhouse of the future, but it should be a good diversification play in the sector. It may take BP a long time to get things in order, but its dividend yield should richly reward investors while they wait.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.