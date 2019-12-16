Destination XL: Worth A Look Here

Introduction

Shares of Destination XL (DXLG) continue to slide due to broad concerns about the retail sector, competition from online retailers, and operational underperformance. We believe that DXLG's current share price reflects significant investor and market pessimism and that shares are worth a close look here.

Source: Baltimore Sun

Business Overview

Destination XL is a specialty retailer focused on Big & Tall consumers (B&T). The company operates 332 retail and outlet stores across the United States.

DXL sells apparel through several different retail stores, including Destination XL, Casual Male XL, Rochester Clothing, Shoes XL, and Living XL. DXL also sells merchandise direct to consumers via its website and across third-party platforms including Amazon, Walmart.com, and others.

Financial overview (in millions USD)

Shares Outstanding 49.73 Share Price 1.32 Market cap 65.64 Debt 82.98 Cash 5.46 Enterprise Value 143.2

Source: TIKR

Competitive Landscape

Destination XL does not have much in the way of direct brick & mortar competition as we do not know of any other men's big & tall retailers with a physical presence. However, major chains like Macy's (M) and Walmart (WMT) offer B&T clothing as part of their product selection.

The competitive landscape intensifies when one looks online: the following is a list of specialty and general retailers that sell B&T clothing:

King Size Direct (kingsizedirect.com)

ASOS Plus (us.asos.com)

Walmart Big & Tall (walmart.com)

Amazon Big & Tall (amazon.com)

Macy's Big & Tall (macys.com)

Old Navy Big & Tall (oldnavy.com)

Kohl's Big & Tall (kohls.com)

JC Penney Big & Tall (jcpenney.com)

Men's Wearhouse (menswearhouse.com)

One of Destination XL's competitive advantages lies in the fact that it has very little competition in the brick-and-mortar space - although major retailers like Kohl's (KSS) and Macy's (M) offer big and tall clothing, DXL is one of the only retailers exclusively focused on that niche.

Another reason why we remain constructive on DXL despite weak sales growth and profitability is that we think the company has a long-term opportunity to mold itself into the dominant retail player in the men's B&T space. The company does a good job of creating a personalized, warm shopping experience for customers, which we believe should lead to increased customer loyalty and repeat purchases over time.

There are no other omni-channel retailers that focus exclusively on the men's B&T space (note that there is a plethora of women's plus-sized retailers), which we think provides DXL a significant opportunity to dominate the space.

Q3 Earnings

DXL's Q3 earnings were subpar - the company posted a comparable sales increase of 0.2% and a 0.5% decrease in net revenues compared to the prior year period. Other takeaways are as follows:

Gross margins declined by 290 basis points due primarily to a 310 bp decrease in merchandise margins which was caused by increased promotional activity and an "inventory diagnostic" conducted in the quarter.

SG&A expense as a % of sales in the quarter increased by 170 bp due in part to corporate severance costs (new CEO Harvey Kanter has shaken up senior management), increased marketing spend, and IT investments.

Recently appointed CEO Harvey Kanter spoke at length on the earnings call about the need to focus on digital initiatives and announced the appointment of a Chief Digital Officer to help with these efforts. DXL's website was also revamped in the quarter.

The company expects breakeven free cash flow for 2019.

While these results were sub-optimal, we believe that Kanter should be given some time (perhaps 2-3 quarters) to prove that he can turn the business around. One positive takeaway is that comps performance improved over the course of the quarter, per management comments on the earnings call:

Our comp sales by month for stores and direct combined in August were minus 2.3%, improved to plus 0.2% in September and closed out October at plus 2.5%.

Kanter also spoke at length on the call about efforts to drive new wholesale relationships, presumably as a way to increase the company's revenues and grow DXL's distribution network.

To provide a bit of background on Kanter, he was hired as CEO in February of this year and has an excellent track record of leading retail companies. He previously served as CEO of Blue Nile, a diamond retailer that was acquired by Bain Capital in 2017 and led an outdoor retailer called Moosejaw Mountaineering that was acquired by Walmart.

We view this development as a positive given that Kanter has extensive outside experience and should be able to bring a fresh new perspective to Destination XL. We also believe Kanter has an opportunity to complete the hat trick by turning DXL around and selling it to a private equity firm or some other party.

Google Trends Data

Google Trends data indicate that interest in Destination XL is picking up and that the company is gradually beginning to dominate the big and tall space.

Source: Google Trends

The following chart shows the proportion of search interest for "DXL" to search interest for "big and tall". In our view, this measurement provides a good (albeit imperfect) proxy for Destination XL's share of the big and tall market. Search interest for "DXL" has gradually increased over time and now comprises about 45% of the total search interest for "big and tall", which we believe is indicative of the progress that the company has made in capturing market share and brand awareness.

(Author's calculations)

Industry Comps and Valuation

The following chart provide a comparison of valuation metrics between Destination XL and other retailers:

Source: TIKR

DXL's shares appear relatively attractive on a fundamental basis at a .30x EV/Sales multiple and a 5.2x EV/EBITDA multiple.

This depressed valuation is a reflection of high SG&A expenses and lackluster profitability. As you can see from DXL's income statement, SG&A spending has historically comprised ~40% of net revenues.

Source: 10-K Filings

If management can reduce operating expenses, there is potential for significant share price appreciation. A 3% operating margin on ~$450 million of sales plus ~$25 million of annual depreciation equals EBITDA of $38.5 million a year, which at just a 5x multiple implies a share price of $2.69. However, if the company continues to post declining margins and weak comparable sales numbers in future quarters, we will revise our bullish position on DXLG.

Investment Risks

DXL faces competition from a variety of players online, from large department store chains like Macy's (M) and online-only firms like King Size Direct.

Big & tall men may choose to purchase clothes at B&T sections of department stores instead of shopping at stores like DXL that cater directly to this segment.

By catering and marketing primarily to men, DXL may be missing out on sales to women who shop for their spouses, relatives, etc.

DXL is levered and operating profitability has declined in 2019 due to declining gross margins and increasing SG&A expense. If this trend continues then equity price will fall further.

Conclusion

DXL's management must reduce operating expenses and/or improve gross margins in order to engineer a turnaround in share price and company performance. Given DXL's strong brand positioning, lack of brick & mortar competitors, and management's ongoing turnaround efforts, we are cautiously optimistic about Destination XL's future.

We will continue to monitor the company's progress and will keep readers updated via articles on this site. Please feel free to reach out with any comments or questions either via the comments section or through email (email address is in our Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DXLG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.