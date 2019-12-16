DBB: Path Of Least Resistance Is To The Upside

Our initial Q4-19 forecast for DBB set at $16.50 per share, which proved too ambitious for this quarter, should ultimately be reached at some point in H1 2020.

However, we believe that the fundamental backdrop for DBB’s metals remains bullish, which is reflected in the decline in visible inventories, which should ultimately warrant higher prices.

This is due to heightened uncertainty on the trade front and idiosyncratic weakness in zinc.

The rebound in DBB since September is weaker than our initial expectations.

Introduction

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

The rebound in DBB since September is weaker than our initial expectations, due to heightened uncertainty on the trade front (preventing investors from coming back in on the long side of the commodity complex) and idiosyncratic weakness in zinc driven by expectations for a looser refined market in 2020 on ample concentrate availability.

As the year-end is looming, our Q4-19 target of $16.50 per share is unlikely to be realized but we think DBB will reach this level at some point in H1-20. We have therefore adjusted our forecasts.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Recap

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Although the LME copper price has strengthened well since the start of December, the LME zinc price has continued to fall, preventing DBB from breaking out to the upside. The LME aluminium price has picked up marginally so far this month.

The weakness in zinc is driven by a loose concentrate market, prompting investors to think that the deficit in the refined market will shrink next year. The weakness is exacerbated by spec selling. However, we stress that the looseness of the zinc concentrate market comes from a lack of demand (from smelters) rather than strong supply (from miners). The lack of demand from smelters is due to the lack capacity. As such, refined production growth is unlikely to surge materially and the refined zinc market is due to remain tight, which should underpin a rebound in prices.

The strength in copper is due to its tighter fundamental dynamics, judging by the marked decline in visible inventories. Demand growth in China is rebounding in Q4, due to firmer demand from grid spending.

The macro remains cloudy due to US-China trade tensions so market participants have adopted a bearish bias toward the complex.

The macro environment is moderately bearish for DBB.

Open interest

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The recent LME copper price strength has been driven by fresh buying, judging by the rise in open interest.

The open interest in LME zinc has increased slightly since the start of December, suggesting that the LME zinc price weakness is driven by fresh shorting, a sign of increased bearishness.

Open interest has contracted slightly in aluminium since the start of the month but LME aluminium prices have been little changed. This means that profit-taking is offset by long liquidation.

The overall signal from changes in open interest in DBB’s metals is neutral.

Exchange inventories

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The substantial decline in LME inventories in copper since September is bullish because it suggests that demand dynamics have outpaced supply dynamics.

Although LME inventories in zinc have stabilized since November, they have declined substantially since the start of the year, a sign of tighter refined market conditions.

The bearish aspect of the chart is the renewed inflows in LME aluminium, pointing to weaker demand/stronger supply.

We expect a decline in LME inventories in the first quarter of 2020, reflecting a traditional restocking phase among downstream metal buyers. The degree of decline in inventories will determine the magnitude of the restocking phase/the fundamental backdrop for each metal.

The signal from LME exchange inventory flows is presently bullish for DBB.

Nearby spreads

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The backwardation at the front end of the LME zinc curve has dissipated, suggesting no longer immediate physical tightness in the market.

Nearby spreads in LME aluminium have tightened in recent months, which could signal tighter fundamental dynamics.

Nearby spreads in LME copper have been relatively stable of late, but the contango is low, suggesting a rather tight market.

On net, the signal from changes in nearby spreads across DBB’s metals is bullish.

Positioning among the speculative community

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The speculative positioning for DBB’s metals has deteriorated anew since mid-November, although it remains net long.

Because the macro environment remains uncertain, speculative positioning is likely to remain light. From a contrarian point of view, this means that there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying, which could push DBB’s metals prices higher, should the macro turn friendly for the base metals space.

The signal from DBB’s metals’ spec positioning is neutral.

Closing thoughts

Although DBB appears to have bottomed out since September, the magnitude of the rebound has fallen short of our bullish expectations. While copper has rebounded strongly of late, zinc has continued it decline, and aluminium has traded sideways, thereby capping the appreciation in DBB.

Given the uncertain macro (trade deal or no trade deal), we have tempered our near-term bullishness on the base metals space. While we continue to expect some strength in the near term, we believe that our initial Q4-19 target of $16.50 for DBB will only be reached at some point in H1 2020. We are therefore readjusting our forecasts although we believe that the fundamental backdrop for copper, aluminium, and zinc is tight and warrants a firmer price in the longer term (2020).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.