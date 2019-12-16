Amazon's Revenue To Double By 2023 Driven By AWS, Ads, And Prime.

My thesis:

Free one-day shipping for Prime members should steady Amazon.com's revenue growth, with market-share gains and higher profit likely on third-party-seller growth and expanded advertising inventory. The move incurs near-term costs, yet continued gains in ad, cloud, and international margins may help offset the drag. AWS is snowballing, and long term trends of cloud consumption should propel its revenue even higher. I expect Amazon's revenue to double by 2023.

This article contains:

Amazon's Ad Revenue potential

AWS in comparison to Azure

Why cloud slowdown is of no concern

How Amazon's revenue will double driven by the cloud, ads, and Prime.

Ad Revenue

One-day shipping will continue to spur revenue growth for Amazon.com next year as margins contract on rising costs. Costs associated with logistics can induce variability in Amazon's earnings until it laps the transition by year-end. As cloud focus shifts to chasing business sales next year, it may come at a higher cost of headcount amid increasing competition from Google(GOOGL)(GOOG) and Microsoft(MSFT).

To some investors, this may seem like Amazon Web Services' (AWS) margin-expansion potential might be limited for 2020. However, I believe that this is not the case. For starters, advertising is one area where new disclosure can benefit the company, and it is one of the fastest-growing divisions within the company. As Amazon(AMZN) laps this spending cycle near the end of 2020, benefits likely will start paying off and aid longer-term expectations.

The graph below depicts Amazon's Advertising revenue scenario analysis based on the consensus of Bloomberg Analysts. As you can see, Ad revenue is expected to triple by 2025.

AWS is King

After Microsoft's win of the Pentagon JEDI contract, I believe excessive scrutiny of a slowdown in cloud growth rates of either Amazon.com or Microsoft is unwarranted, as this is the onset of cloud's adoption. In my opinion, Microsoft's win lowered the prestige of AWS for investors, seen as a weaker competitor. I believe that this is not the case and that even though cloud growth is slowing, it should not be alarming.

The slowdown in public-cloud growth rates for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure isn't surprising, given the law of large numbers and the time it takes for enterprises to move their infrastructure and applications to the cloud. While some elements of this waning growth could be attributed to slowing transactions driven by weak economic conditions, both companies are still growing faster than the overall market.

In the most recent quarter, AWS sales rose 35% in constant currency, while Azure jumped 63%. Both these growth rates are faster than the overall cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market, which IDC expects to expand 30% for each of the next five years. This is even more impressive when one considers that these vendors combined account for almost 60% of the IaaS market.

The graph below depicts the IaaS Market Share in 2013 (left) vs. 2018 (right). As you can see, even though Microsoft has eaten away a significant market share, Amazon is going strong, increasing its piece of the pie too. When people mention Microsoft's growth in the sector, they often forget how much easier it is for them to grow, in comparison to Amazon's already large market share. I, therefore, believe that even though Amazon's growth may see way lower compared to the rate at which Microsoft advance, its relative growth is much more impressive. It will be interesting to compare the updated market shares for 2019, as soon as the year ends.

The slowdown in Cloud favors Amazon over Microsoft

Despite broad press coverage over the past few days about AWS' poor performance compared with Microsoft, and of the latter's JEDI contract, I view Amazon's cloud performance to be better than Azure's. In the most recent quarter, AWS's growth declined to 35% in constant currency vs. 46% a year ago, while Azure growth dropped from 76% a year ago to 63%. Given that AWS is over 4x bigger than Azure in essential cloud services, it's only logical that they would have different growth rates. Profitability for top cloud companies AWS and Microsoft should improve over the next few quarters, in my view, primarily driven by a focus on higher-value platform-as-a-service (NASDAQ:PAAS) products and scale. These services, such as databases, analytics, development tools, and security products, have much higher margins than essential IaaS services like storage and computing and will be the main drivers of improved profitability. Microsoft has an added advantage that its on-premise products already have relatively high margins, so any incremental sales of those licenses could aid profitability.

The graph below depicts Microsoft's Commercial Cloud Gross Margin, which I expect to be in similar territory with AWS's. Internet companies' key end-markets are set to post steady growth as cloud, e-commerce, and ads all sustain double-digit expansion, bolstered by user demographics and businesses' secular shift to cloud spending. As temporal trends buoy the Internet sector, maintaining their share of the pie will be critical for internet companies to double revenues in the next five years.

Data and AI implementation, which ensure a better return on investment for customers, are critical differentiators for market share. On the data front, Amazon, Google, and Facebook have a long-term edge.

Amazon has more than 50% of the infrastructure cloud market and 35%-plus of global e-commerce sales. Google has about 45% of the global digital-ad market, excluding China. I believe that long-term market trends will continue to benefit Amazon in its Cloud and Advertising segments.

Amazon's Revenue Can Still Double by 2023 Despite Slowing Sales

Amazon's gross revenue -- about $360 billion in 2018, can realistically more than double to exceed $780 billion by 2023, as it only needs to beat end-market growth to achieve that marginally. International expansion, new verticals, more Prime memberships, and courting larger brands through its FBA program will be crucial. The end-market that Amazon can potentially participate in is more than 20 times larger, with e-commerce penetration still below 15%, excluding food and beverage. I anticipate net revenue to double, surpassing $476 billion in 2023 from $232.7 billion in 2018.

The graph below depicts the enormous addressable-market headroom that Amazon has, according to the Commerce Department segment of Bloomberg Intelligence. Amazon's growth and market-share capturing trend predict a $780 billion revenue outcome by 2023.

Gross revenue represents the value of all goods and services Amazon sells, including third-party total merchandise volume. Whole Foods' growth will take time to accelerate, as the online-grocery push is nascent.

Cloud Should Balloon at Double-Digit Rate

Amazon's cloud-services business, which dominates the infrastructure-as-a-service market, is expanding in the software- and platform-as-a-service segments, increasing its potential market. The size of this end market should fuel double-digit growth for Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba through 2025, with enough room for all four. Google is pitching artificial intelligence as a critical differentiator, while Microsoft is pursuing hybrid-clouds. Alibaba is aggressively ramping up sales in China and Southeast Asia. Infrastructure-as-a-service spending is projected to grow at a 30% compound annual rate in 2019-23 to top $141 billion, according to the IDC analysis.

The Ad Pie of Google, Facebook, and Amazon

An Amazon advertising win doesn't necessarily mean Google and Facebook will lose. Beyond Google and Facebook shares, there's about $100 billion in global digital-ad spending that is fairly spread out. Amazon uniquely benefits from trade-promotion spending that accounts for a large portion of marketing expenditures by manufacturers. Monthly traffic on Amazon properties comes close to that of Google and Facebook, suggesting the massive online marketplace has enough advertising inventory for all three, and certainly enough for Amazon to monetize high-margin ad sales.

Industry advertising margins are in the 25-50% range. The three companies have unique ad focuses. Google benefits from search ads, Facebook from social media ads, and Amazon from targeted retail ads and trade-promotions budgets.

The graph below depicts the U.S. mobile and desktop visitors. I believe all three companies can coexist and share the total market's ad revenue.

Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence Widen AWS

Amazon's dominance in cloud infrastructure-as-a-service is branching out to platform-as-a-service, Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence. Long-term estimates likely understate the effect of AI-driven applications consuming cloud-computing resources and expansion of the Internet of Things with 5G networks. With Amazon's leadership in voice-based computing, Alexa-as-a-service will proliferate in automotive, IoT, and AI, driving cloud revenue. A partnership with VMware should also help tap the Microsoft-dominated hybrid cloud market.

There's enough room for Amazon, Microsoft, and Google to all grow, as diversification of cloud resources for business-continuity purposes is likely to make enterprise clients spread their bets. As you can see, the IDC's worldwide cloud consumption forecasts are significantly favorable for services like AWS and are set to exceed $218 by 2022. Source: Worldwide Cloud Consumption Forecast by IDC

Amazon Prime on Its Way to Garner 259 Million Members

Amazon's Prime member potential is significantly higher than its current reach due to low penetration among online shoppers globally. BI analysis shows Prime membership is set to exceed 145 million globally in 2019 on geographic expansion and a video push, hitting 259 million by 2025. As a share of 1.2 billion digital shoppers globally, excluding China, Prime's penetration is less than 10%. Amazon's active customers total over 320 million and account for 27% of global digital buyers. A majority of Prime members are U.S.-based, which means international growth is key. Amazon subscription revenue, set for fast near-term growth, may slow amid this expansion because of cheaper services overseas.

Amazon will use local video content and Alexa-powered devices to help spur Prime adoption.

Conclusion

For all the reasons mentioned, whether it is Amazon's cloud and its infrastructure services, Ad revenue, or Prime, it is clear that Amazon can realistically double its revenue by 2023. I believe that the market has lately forgotten the might of Amazon, and the massive profitability it can grow as soon as its current investment cycle starts performing. The stock has moved sideways recently and has not benefited by the rest of the market rally. Considering the potential of Amazon's future revenue growth and increasing margins, I believe that investors should consider whether Amazon deserves a second look, before its profitability growth returns, by the time which the catch up for buying more stock will eventually commence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.