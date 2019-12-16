LendingClub: Hidden Value

The company has moved 48% of the direct and indirect workforce outside of San Francisco to substantially reduce costs.

LendingClub (LC) still fails to get any respect from the stock market. The company grew adjusted EBITDA by over 40% in the last quarter and the market just yawned. My investment thesis remains very bullish despite the stock not moving on very positive numbers questioning what catalyst will ever move the stock higher.

Cost Reductions

My biggest frustration with the fintech is that the leadership isn't very dynamic. The company hasn't driven the platform to its ultimate potential and visibility in the marketplace.

While not fully satisfied with the 10%+ revenue growth rate of the online lending platform, the management team has made some very wise decisions regarding costs. As investors look at these key metrics from Q3, one can see the impressive improvements of EBITDA growring 43% YoY to $40.0 million on only 11% revenue growth. In addition, LendingClub improved the bottom line by an incredible $15.3 million. Nearly all of the additional $20.3 million in revenues fell to the bottom line while the company has hidden income.

Source: LendingClub Q3'19 earnings release

The prime reason is that the company made the smart decision to move operations outside of the very expensive San Francisco area to Salt Lake City. At the end of Q3, LendingClub has 528 full time equivalent employees in Salt Lake City or 48% of the workforce outside of San Francisco. A big part of this amount is 19% of the workforce outsourced to lower unit costs and make costs match with variable loan processing totals.

For Q3, total operating expenses were only $205.1 million versus $197.7 million last Q3. These expenses included about $8 million to $9 million in legal, regulatory and impairment costs each year normally excluded by firms when calculating adjusted net income. The important point was the ability of the fintech to generate $20 million in additional revenues while limiting expense growth to about half of the revenue growth.

Extreme Value

No guarantee exists that the market will ever realize the extreme valuation here, but the company has $736 million in cash. The stock only has a market valuation of $1.1 billion now with the stock stuck below $15 for months. The enterprise value isn't even $400 million now.

Investors can squabble about the fintech having $710 million in loans held for sale on the balance sheet. These amounts are held for a short period in order to contribute to various loan programs sold to investors outside of direct investing in individual loans. The financial asset balance is up nearly $50 million from the lows in the March quarter.

Source: LendingClub Q3'19 earnings release

The worse case scenario is LendingClub getting stuck with these loans and taking a 10% or even 20% hit. Investors are free to use a $150 million discount to cash balances for this reason, but either way it's not a reason to completely ignore the financial assets of the fintech.

The stock only trades at about 3x EV/EBITDA forecasts for the year of $130 million to $135 million. In addition, LendingClub had about $18.1 million in quarterly stock-based compensation expense that if excluded from the net income calculation would place adjusted net income closer to $26.9 million or $0.31 per share.

For the year, the company expects roughly breakeven net income, but the SBC estimates would add $76 million to the total. With diluted shares outstanding at 87.6 million, LendingClub would approach a roughly $1 per share estimate with a true adjusted net income per share total.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors will rarely find another stock with 10% revenue growth trading with an EV of only 3x current year EBITDA estimates. Growth in 2020 only adds to the cheap value of LendingClub.

The market appears united that the fintech will see operations take a hit in the next recession, but at this point the stock would rally once this risk is removed from the equation. LendingClub remains far too cheap as the market has completely missed the improvements in EBITDA and net income measurements leading to the increased financial asset balance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.