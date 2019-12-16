Pentair PLC Is About 20% Overpriced

Over the past year, the shares of Pentair PLC (PNR) are up just under 16%, and I thought I’d look in on the name to see if it makes sense to buy at these levels. Although there’s much to like about the business, the shares have gotten ahead of themselves. I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial histrory here and by looking at the stock as a very imperfect proxy for the business. Although management is upbeat about 2020, the shares already reflect that optimism, so I think anything other than great execution will cause the shares to drop. This is too risky a bet for me at the moment. Just because I don’t see much value at the current price, I think there’s a great deal of value here. For that reason, I’d be willing to buy at $35 and I recommend that investors take the same approach. The business is great, but the shares are trading at multi year valuations, and that scenario frequently ends badly for investors.

Financial History

I think Pentair’s financial history is pretty extraordinary. In spite of the fact that the company has grown revenue at a very modest pace for years (up at a CAGR of ~.15% over the past five years), net income and EPS have grown dramatically, up at a CAGR of 21% and 23.5% respectively. In addition, management has treated shareholders well by returning just under $3.3 billion to them over the past 5 ¾ years (just over $2 billion of this was in the form of stock buybacks, the balance from dividend payments). These buyback activities have resulted in shares outstanding dropping at a CAGR of ~1.75% over the past five years, which I consider to be a remarkable rate.

Turning to the first nine months of 2019 relative to the same period in 2018, we see a business that’s starting to slow. Revenue and operating income were both down in 2019 at a rate of 1% and just over 4% respectively. In spite of that, net income was higher in the first nine months of 2019, driven by a $3.3 million gain on a business and the vaguely worded $11.7 million “other income.” I would pay more attention to the top line here, and would suggest that in 2019 the company has continued to demonstrate some softness. Management remains optimistic about 2020, though, per the following:

Also impressive is the fact that, although it’s picked up recently, obviously, long term debt has collapsed over time. This is impressive because it’s such a rare thing to see at the moment. The result of this is that interest payments are less than half of what they were in 2014. That said, there is some risk in the capital structure. In particular, per the following from the latest 10-Q, fully 62% of long term debt is due relatively soon. On the bright side, interest rates remain very low.

A Note On Aristocrats

I made this point on this forum recently, but thought I'd restate it now because I'm nothing if not occasionally redundant. The idea that an investor can buy a dividend aristocrat and relax is dangerously naive in my view, and Pentair is a great example of that mental trap for two reasons. First, as this company demonstrates, it’s possible that an aristocrat chooses to abdicate its status. Second, dividend aristocrats are stocks, and for that reason, they vary in price wildly over time. For example, an investor who bought Pentair stock in March of 2014 is sitting on a $12 capital loss and has had a CAGR return of -2.25% (excluding dividends) over the past 5 ¾ years. For that reason, I think valuation matters as much with these businesses as with any other.

The Stock

As I’ve said repeatedly, finding a great business like this one is only part of the challenge of investing well. At least as important in my view is the need to not overpay for future cash flows, because the more an investor pays for something, the lower will be their subsequent returns. This is such a tautology that it’s almost embarrassing writing it. In particular, I want to find a company that is trading at a discount relative to its own history and to the overall market. I measure relative valuations in a few ways. Most simply, I use price to some measure of economic value (like earnings or free cash flow). On that basis, I think the following picture is worth at least 10,000 of my words. It seems that the market shares Pentair’s managerial optimism:

The fact is that this stock is trading near multi year high valuations. That suggests to me that there’s more risk than reward in buying today.

In addition to looking at simple price to earnings relationships, I use price itself to unbundle what the market must be thinking about a given stock. I accomplish this task by turning to the methodology described by Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use a standard finance formula to isolate the “g” (growth) variable and work out what the market must be thinking about the future for a given company. Applying this methodology to the current price indicates that the market assumes a perpetual growth rate here of ~6.5%. I consider this a fairly optimistic forecast for the business, so this exercise confirms in my mind that the stock is relatively overvalued at the moment.

The Limits of Put Options

In several recent articles, I’ve talked about the benefits of selling put options as a “win-win” trade. These can either engineer a great entry price into a company or they can generate significant premia. The problem with short puts, though, is that sometimes the strike price that represents the ideal buy price to the investor is so far distant from the current price that the premiums are too low to be worth it. This is the case with Pentair at the moment. I would be willing to pay 18 times earnings for this company, which works out to about $35 per share. The problem is that premiums for puts with a strike price of $35 are quite paltry at the moment. Specifically, the May 2020 puts with a strike of $35 are bid-asked at $.20-$.80. For my part, I’ve offered to sell 10 of these puts for $.45 as a form of “Hail Mary” trade, but I’m not expecting the trade to happen. I’m a fan of short put options, quite obviously, but they don’t work out in every circumstance.

Conclusion

I think Pentair is a wonderful business for a number of reasons. Management has generally treated shareholders well, and there’s a great chance that the business will grow well in 2020. The problem is that all of that great news is already embedded into the stock price. The shares are trading near their multi year highs on a PE basis. If the great expectations embedded into these shares come to fruition, returns will be moderate in my view, because most of the good news is already “baked in.” if, on the other hand, execution is softer, the shares will suffer in my view. The reason for this is when the good news is already baked in to the price, anything but good news will cause the shares to drop. Unfortunately, investors don’t have much in the way of put premia to take a short put position in this company. All I can do is recommend that investors wait to buy until the shares reach $35. It’s only been 16 weeks since the company closed at that price, so I don’t think investors will have to wait very long to be able to buy this incredible business at a much better price. The put options market offers us very limited opportunities at this point, so I’m afraid we investors need to demonstrate some patience.

