How Fed Policy Makes The Case To Stay Long Stocks, Bonds And Gold

However, this Fed-driven strategy requires awareness of various risks, including a possible 2020 recession as well as the opposite one of much higher inflation.

In other words, "cash is trash" makes sense. This article suggests that the typically incompatible assets of stocks, bond and gold/commodities may all look good right now.

Having played a big role in causing today's global and US slowdown, the Fed is in stimulative mode.

The Fed is the major swing factor in stock and bond prices in the short to intermediate term.

Background

This article makes the opposite case I made in August 2016. In Examining The Bull Markets In Gold, Stocks And Bonds; Is Cash Still Trash? I observed that "shunning duration and accepting lower yields" - i.e. waiting in cash for a better buying opportunity - made sense given the move up in prices of those three divergent asset classes. Indeed, both bonds (TLT) and gold (GLD) did badly for some time, and stocks (SPY) also went down until the election of Donald Trump changed the game. So the thesis was correct: cash was king until a clear case for one of those three very different asset classes could be made.

Now I look at things differently and think cash has little investment value, apart from very short term holding periods (days or weeks at most). In 2016, the Fed had begun a tightening cycle and was due to tighten more post-election. This would present a headwind for bonds and gold, and possibly for stocks depending on how quickly the economy came out of the 2015-6 slump.

In contrast, today the Fed is in the early stages of an easing cycle. This means A) low and potentially stable short term rates in the 1.5% range and B) money printing, currently at a rate of $60 B/month. In addition, short term repo money is being created at a rapid rate, though this could be temporary.

As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in his Dec. 11 press conference:

...we believe that policy is somewhat accommodative. And we think that that's the appropriate place for policy to be in order to drive up inflation.

That's in the Goldiocks realm for a broad swathe of financial assets - i.e., not too hot, not too cold; just right.

Echoing that, shortly thereafter Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida commented in a similar and more specific vein, also supporting a Goldilocks outlook. As Reuters reports, he could hardly be painting a more investment-friendly picture (emphasis added):

The U.S. economy is in a "good place" and more of the same is expected in 2020, U.S Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Friday, reiterating the central bank's stance that it has hit pause on interest rate changes. "The U.S. consumer has never been in better shape," Clarida said in an interview with Fox Business Network. "Going into next year I think we have a have a favorable outlook for the economy... We think we are in a good place."

Other than a quibble or two, for the nonce I am not disagreeing with these Fed heads.

However, the Fed is both printing money outright and running a large repo program because of what it is finally acknowledging is a certain economic weakness. In other words, and not blaming the Fed for all the ills of the US and the world, the Fed tightened way too much in raising interest rates too high and by aggressively shrinking the base money supply of the United States (and thereby to an extent that of the world, as well). In October 2018, I wrote Yep, The Fed's Going Too Far, And Trump Has A Point: Analysis and in the conclusion presented the following:

They teach drivers to come to a full stop at stop signs, look around, and proceed only when it is safe to do so. I would say the same now to the Fed. Please...

Unfortunately, the Fed raised rates one more time after that and, more importantly, reduced its balance sheet by about $400 B. It has only just begun to repair the damage it inflicted.

We must therefore take the Fed's jawboning in the context that it goofed, and part of its "toolbox" is public relations.

On the other side of the equation, there are also upside risks to inflation, should the US economy be stronger than the Fed thinks. It may end up printing too much money, and bonds may look like bad assets sooner than it thinks.

Given the uncertainties, but with a central tendency (in Fed-speak) of something like a Goldilocks scenario, I am following a policy of extreme diversification, tilted far away from heavy industry and cash. Here are some thoughts on different asset classes.

Only equities cover all the bases of the Fed's thinking

With the Fed pivoting hard in mid-October to its truly accommodative posture - which in this era of excess reserves requires money printing and not merely lower borrowing costs - the incipient case for equities as the best place to be is greatly strengthened. On July 1 this year, in Reasons To Be Bullish On The Russell 2000, I started getting bullish on the broad market, in this case regarding the R2K (IWM):

Yes, I am saying "TINA" - there is no alternative to equities if one is making mainstream assumptions about future real growth and inflation... I plan to sell some appreciated long bonds early this coming week and buy a starter position in IWM as well as perhaps an individual small cap or two. I never get especially bullish on equities coming into the August-September period, so I'm going to be restrained in my contrarian enthusiasm here, but I don't like to see an opportunity and ignore it just on the basis of the calendar.

IWM has lagged the SPY a little bit since mid-year. However, it has been a superior asset class during QE 1, 2 and 3, and I am long enough IWM to enjoy it if it now outperforms SPY. IWM is a classic risk-on, liquidity-driven asset. Its constituent companies benefit fundamentally from a Fed that has pivoted from slowing the economy, and Fed easing leads to higher P/E's most of the time. So IWM could have a double-barreled type of upside into 2020.

More mainstream, tech (and biotech) remain classic and dominant risk-on growth sectors. It's so easy to own whatever names one likes in the NASDAQ 100, i.e. the QQQ ETF, that many see no reason to own the Q's. But, given the importance in this era of passive investing, I like owning both QQQ for probable alpha in a risk-on environment, as well as SPY for general large cap exposure.

All these ETFs, and other specialized or mid-cap funds, are poised in my view to provide income, keep up with the inflation that the Fed insists on fostering (and will succeed in that effort), and potentially maintain or increase their high valuations if my refreshed Goldilocks thesis plays out.

Moving on to gold and other inflation plays...

Rising inflation is probable if no recession

My base case includes new highs for gold prices; but when this occurs is the question for alpha-seekers as opposed to simple hedging strategies.

The Fed usually achieves its goals, though with a variable time lag. Faster inflation should not be difficult to accomplish if economic growth stays positive.

With interest rates so low in the US and even lower in all or almost all of the wealthy industrialized world, this restated goal may well persuade/scare more investors into hedging their stock/bond-heavy portfolios. The classic hedge is gold.

It's difficult to know how to value gold,for which I own both GLD (to trade) and an Aberdeen Investments gold fund (SGOL) with lower expenses to hold long term. In the absence of a major geopolitical crisis, I view gold as a proxy for the rate of debasement of the currency relative to interest rates. The FINVIZ chart for gold looks good, reminding me of the 2003-4 period which presaged a massive move up for meetals. Note the bullish positioning by large speculators (red line below the price chart):

The now-bullish large speculators have been more right than wrong on gold going back to its pre-2001 bear market.

That's a positive now for the gold longs in my view.

Precedent in other cases of repeated QE (or other forms of money printing) in Japan and the eurozone both suggest that gold prices work to all-time highs. If gold is thought of as a high quality asset that competes with Treasuries (pick your duration of Treasuries), then its required rate of return to generate alpha is low and unchallenging. As the Fed's balance sheets expands inexorably, GLD/SGOL can provide alpha by that metric even if they do not match equity returns. In addition, they provide potentially important diversification to a portfolio at a low cost.

Another way to participate in a scenario of faster growth with higher growth/inflation rates, i.e. a no-recession scenario, could be copper (CPER). I am long Southern Copper (SCCO), a low-cost producer with plans to expand output over the next several years while driving down production costs. This is one of my few basic industry plays.

I remain uninterested in any oil or gas stock (XLE), however and am long NextEra Energy (NEE) and Tesla (TSLA) as renewable energy plays.

Next to some thoughts on fixed income.

If cash is trash, is that necessarily true for long term fixed income?

Very short term money and long term bonds are different asset classes.

am fleeing the former and holding tight to a good amount of the latter despite the Fed's pro-inflation policies, given the remaining downside risks.

The Fed is creating money/credit "out of thin air" to purchase Treasury bills (up to 1 year maturities) or perhaps very short term T-notes. This helps keep short rates "too low" and steepen the yield curve. The yield curve is however not steep. It is flat to about 5 years, and the spread between the 10-year T-note and short maturities at 0.30% or less is a recessionary warning signal.

In addition, the Fed's money printing program could well end next year, soits direct effect on the 30-year T-bond, or a fund such as TLT with about a 25-year average maturity, is negligible.

As with every other of the many Fed easing efforts since 1982, there is no evidence that the structural downtrend in long term rates is over. Perhaps implementation of the USMCA and Part One of a US-China trade deal (plus the Fed's efforts) will help increase both US growth rates and inflation. Before dumping most long bonds, though, I'd like supportive data, not just happy talk.

If long rates end up lower, following the 38-year trend at least one more time, TLT and similar assets could for a time be best-of-breed assets between interest payments and capital gains.

With other 30-year high quality government bond yields notably lower than those of the US, our yields could drop down to be in line with those of the UK, Germany, Japan, Australia, etc. even without a recession.

Thus, as in mid-August 2016, when I liked cash as a place-holder, now I like or at least "sort of" like all the alternatives to cash, while awaiting new fundamental and technical trends to show themselves.

Summary - cash is trash, and long duration assets may all work

Investors in the US are faced with a difficult set of choices. Valuations are stretched wherever one looks. The latest S&P estimates for GAAP EPS for the S&P 500 for 2019 are just above $140. I am using a modestly below-consensus $155 for next year; call it a 20X forward GAAP P/E. With profit margins high and the possibility of corporate tax rates rising at some point in the 2020s, I am not convinced of any particular future return rate for the SPY or any other equity asset class. I simply like certain individual names, as well as the equity asset class both for the year ahead (assuming no recession) and for the very long term (even if a recession occurs).

This valuation issue keeps the door open for alpha-generation to everything from different types of bonds, including high-yield bonds (HYG), pure inflation hedges such as GLD/SGOL, and economy-sensitive commodities such as copper.

With the Fed and most other central banks fighting "lowflation," and with the global and US economies having decelerated, it makes sense to look ahead to higher growth and faster inflation - but with a certain respect. A Duke survey shows half of US CFOs expecting a recession next year. That can be a self-fulfilling prophecy and at the least is bond-friendly.

But, markets are forward-looking. If are economic situation is not like 1998 - with the Fed easing and a two-year boom ahead, but instead 2001 is the better model, then certain stocks can still work and gold can work. And, bonds can work.

My bottom line: we are in very uncharted waters. The Goldilocks paradigm of higher stock and bond valuations, and positive inflation, remains in force until and unless either 1970's-style stagflation, outright deflation, etc. disprove it.

But, both the Fed and the administration want to shift matters toward more sustained growth and higher inflation, which is a different paradigm (think 1950-65).

In that setting, a diversified set of high-quality, long-duration securities in divergent asset classes as discussed above still appears optimal to me; cash remains an inferior asset (if no recession) , or else will soon be an inferior asset (as the Fed will drop rates to or below zero if there is a recession).

I think we are in an important testing period to see if the multi-decade trends of lower interest rates and higher equity valuations begins to reverse, perhaps over the next few years. It will be important to react to new economic and financial data - but without over-reacting.

Submitted Sunday morning. S&P 500 3168.80, 10-year T-note 1.82%, gold $1480/ounce on the FINVIZ futures board.

