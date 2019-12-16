Altria Group: A Smoking Buy, Part II

We remain bullish on Altria shares and believe that shares offer both an attractive dividend yield and appreciation potential.

Introduction

We first wrote about Altria Group (MO) in late October, arguing that market fears about a regulatory crackdown on e-cigarettes and declining cigarette consumption were overblown. We made the case that the investment in Juul reflected the right approach by management (expanding aggressively into new product segments to make up for declines in regular cigarettes) and that criticisms of the deal have been clouded by hindsight bias.

Shares have risen by 7% since then due to improving sentiment and solid Q3 earnings which showed the type of stable top-line and bottom-line results that have made the company a favorite for income investors and retirees.

In this article, we will argue that Altria Group continues to present an attractive investment opportunity and that investors should not be overly concerned by the problems that Juul has faced in recent months.

Business Overview

Altria Group is a Virginia-based conglomerate that is involved in the production and sale of tobacco-based products. It is the parent company of Philip Morris USA (which sells Marlboro, Virginia Slims, and other cigarettes). MO also owns a 10.5% interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and a 35% stake in Juul Labs. The company has made a concerted effort in recent years to combat declining cigarette sales volume by diversifying into different product segments.

(WSJ)

Financial Snapshot as of December 11, 2019 (in m USD)

Share Price 50.05 Shares Outstanding 1,871.0 Market cap 93,643.6 Debt 26,903.0 Cash 1,604.0 Enterprise Value 118,942.6

(TIKR)

Altria's Investment In Juul Labs

Altria Group purchased a 35% stake in Juul in late 2018 for $12.8 billion at a valuation of $38 billion (which is 11.1x projected 2019 revenues). Note that this revenue projection is almost certainly lower now due to fears about the dangers of vaping, a decision by Juul to stop the sale of mint and other flavored pods, and a crackdown by local authorities.

Many critics have derided this purchase as foolish due to valuation concerns, regulatory risk, and a difficult competitive landscape. However, these criticisms are clouded by hindsight bias since Juul's valuation at the time reflected a hefty premium for its dominant position in the e-cigarette space, strong brand image, and red-hot growth. We also don't think the purchase was egregious for the following reasons:

Dominant competitive position - Juul is the dominant player in the e-cigarette market - the company had a 40% market share in 2017 and a 76% market share at the end of 2018.

One might argue that Juul's revenues and profitability will falter due to competitive pressure, but we view this as unlikely given the company's brand recognition and first-mover advantages. Sales of cigarettes in the U.S. reached $93.4 billion in 2016, which means that Juul's revenues account for just a small slice of annual tobacco sales.

Our hypothesis is that younger consumers are more likely to experiment with new products and activities (due to more curiosity, peer influence, less entrenched habits, etc.) which explains why Juul's products have become so popular with teens. We also posit that older smokers will gradually shift to vaping due to the clear relative health benefits of e-cigarettes. This should lead to continued growth for Juul.

Vaping concerns overblown - While public hysteria has erupted in recent weeks due to concerns about vaping, the general public is fixating too much on the risks and not the benefits. Talk to any young adult that uses a Juul and he/she will likely tell you that it's a great product to use recreationally and socially at parties, concerts, etc.; is an excellent de-stressor in today's anxiety-ridden world; and is a great alternative to other, more harmful substances. Juul has also halted sales of flavored Juul pods in response to public and regulatory scrutiny towards the company's marketing efforts to underage children.

Negative public sentiment towards Juul is not going to slow it down in the long run, the same way that anti-marijuana groups have been unable to stop widespread legalization and decriminalization; the same way that anti-gay groups and organizations have also been unable to stop favorable legislation for same-sex couples; and so on and so forth.

We are not condoning the use of such products nor do we think nicotine addiction is anything to scoff at but the reality is that 34.3 million Americans smoke cigarettes regularly and this number is not going to zero anytime soon. There is a substantial market for e-cigarettes and Altria's decision to invest in Juul is a reflection of this reality.

There has been talk that the FDA could ban e-cigarettes altogether but we believe the odds of this are remote given that current evidence suggests that e-cigarettes are preferable to traditional cigarettes and several moneyed interests (including Altria) would be significantly hurt by a ban.

The Trump administration has been stalling on a proposed plan to ban nearly all flavored e-cigarette products due to protests from vape shop owners and conservative activists. This is unsurprising given that e-cigarettes are certainly less harmful than combustible cigarettes and arguably less harmful than alcohol, which is sold widely across the country in all shapes and forms.

Steady Revenue and Profitability Growth

Altria has formulated an effective plan to combat declines in cigarette smoking and excise taxes on cigarettes by regularly raising prices. Although some may disapprove of this practice as predatory to nicotine addicts, Altria has successfully used it to grow its revenues and operating margins at a time when the proportion of U.S. adults that smoke cigarettes is at its lowest ever on record. As of 2017, just 14% (34 million) adults smoke cigarettes, although 1 in 5 uses some form of tobacco.

(TIKR)

A close look at the above chart tells a fascinating story of capitalism gone amok or sound business strategy, depending on who you ask. MO's management has been able to consistently grow (or at least maintain) the company's net sales and operating margins in recent years despite broad declines in cigarette use by consistently raising prices.

Dividend payouts have also been remarkably stable - the company paid out $3.00 per common share in 2018 and the company's current annualized dividend payout for 2019 is $3.36, which represents a current yield of 6.7%.

(TIKR)

The bear case against tobacco companies like MO seems to hinge on the idea that price hikes will not work indefinitely as smokers will eventually quit or turn to other products if prices become unaffordable. We view this as unlikely - nicotine is tremendously addicting both psychologically and physiologically and does provide a swath of cognitive and other benefits.

Strategic Diversification

In addition, MO has made a good decision to invest across other product segments to prepare itself for the possibility of a cigarette-free world. Altria owns a 10.1% stake in A-B InBev, the largest brewer in the world with annual sales of $56 billion and a global market share of 28%.

Altria also purchased a 45% stake in Cronos Group (OTC:CRON) late last year for $1.8 billion in a bid to get involved in the cannabis space. Although CRON has slid this year, the company should continue to grow in coming years alongside growth in recreational and medicinal cannabis use.

Altria also began sales of Iqos in October of this year, which is an electronic device that heats tobacco (as opposed to burning it) and is intended to provide users with the rush of nicotine without the harmful toxins present in traditional cigarettes. Altria is selling Iqos in the U.S. through a licensing agreement with Philip Morris International (PM).

Valuation

The below chart provides an overview of MO's valuation relative to several of its peers in the tobacco space:

(TIKR)

Note that MO's EV/EBITDA multiple drops to 4.9x when one adjusts for the value of its stakes in Cronos, Juul, and A-B InBev. We have a rough estimate of ~$21.3 billion of the value of these stakes (we used Tiger Global's $19 billion valuation estimate for Juul).

Also note that MO is the most profitable company in its peer group and that the net income margin displayed above is skewed due to the one-time impairment charge of $4.5 billion that Altria took on its investment in Juul.

Risks and Conclusion

We believe the principal risks associated with an investment in Altria include the possibility of continued declines in cigarettes outweighing price hikes (leading to negative sales and profitability growth); continued regulatory and legal pressure on the tobacco industry; and more questionable capital allocation decisions by management.

Despite these risks, we are cautiously optimistic about Altria's long-term potential and believe shares present an attractive investment opportunity for income investors or investors who want broad exposure to the tobacco, alcohol, and cannabis industries. Thank you for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.