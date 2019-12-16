Goldman Sachs BDC Merger: Take The Gains And Run While You Can

The recent 6% increase in share price since the deal was announced is a gift. Take it and run.

There is the risk that GSMML shareholders are simply looking for an exit strategy, and will exert selling pressure throughout 2020.

The deal will provide GSBD shareholders with a 6% boost in NAV and a 39% boost in EPS, but the gains are already priced into the market.

On Monday December 9 Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) ("GSBD") announced its intention to acquire Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp. ("MMLC"). The acquisition of MMLC by GSBD shareholders provides a strong accretion to the investment portfolio, however the benefits of this acquisition are now already priced in to the security, which increased 6% since the announcement of the deal. In addition, the deal will further erode the ability to pay an already unsustainable dividend. Finally, GSBD may experience increased selling pressure in 2020 as the MMLC shareholders take advantage of the liquidity gained through GSBD. These risks outweigh the apparent benefits of the deal, and therefore I rank GSBD as a "Sell".

Background

GSBD is an investment company with shares traded on the NYSE, while MMLC is a privately-held closed-end management investment company.

Both companies share the same objective to provide current income by providing secured debt financing to middle market companies. GSBD financing structures typically range from $10m to $75, while MMLC financing structures typically range from $20m to $150m. Both companies lend primarily to US-based organizations, but have some exposure to Canada and Europe.

GSBD provides an 8.6% dividend yield while MMLC provides an 8.3% yield.

The Deal

The merger, if successful, will result in GSBD acquiring all of MMLC's outstanding common stock by issuing 0.9939 new shares of GSBD for each share of MMLC stock acquired. Based on the December 9, 2019 GSBD opening price of $20.89, this gives MMLC an implicit valuation of $20.76 per share. This implicit purchase price represents an 11% premium over the MMLC NAV/unit. This is relatively small when compared to the 23% premium that was priced into GSBD at open December 9, 2019 price.

As investment companies, the value is derived from the net asset value ("NAV") of each company. When we look at the relative NAV/share we can see that the deal is immediately accretive to the GSBD shareholders:

Sep. 30 2019 MMLC GSBD Combined Entity Accretion NAV (in $000's) 925,959 684,839 1,610,798 Shares outstanding (in 000's) 49,470 40,337 89,506 NAV/Share $18.72 $16.98 $18.00 6%

If successful, the GSBD shareholders are getting a 6% bonus on the NAV overnight. What's more is that MMLC is bringing more earnings power to the deal than GSBD:

Sep. 30 2019 MMLC GSBD Combined entity Accretion Earnings (TTM, $000's) 54,266 25,986 80,252 EPS 1.10 0.64 0.90 39% P/E 18.93 32.43 24.28 -25%

MMLC's investment portfolio provides higher yields, therefore the combined entity would have 39% higher EPS than GSBD, based on the current performance. At current prices, this translates to a 25% decrease in the EPS.

So what's in it for MMLC shareholders?

The rationale

Based on the metrics presented above, the deal will provide a large benefit to GSBD shareholders. Exploring the rationale for MMLC shareholders, a few key points arise:

1. Consideration: The deal is structured as an all stock deal, whereby the MMLC shareholders will give up their shares in exchange for GSBD shares. This implies that the MMLC shareholders are not just trying to 'sell-out' immediately, and have some level of conviction about the future success of the combined entity. There are likely synergies that can be realized through combining investment management and administrative functions between the two companies to realize further value for all shareholders.

2. Liquidity: The MMLC shares are not publicly traded, therefore the deal will provide these shareholders with liquidity. Those who do not believe in the future success of the combined entity will be able to sell their GSBD shares on the NYSE. This provides the potential for a sell-off price decline shortly after the merger is effective.

3. Risk-management: The MMLC investment portfolio has higher yield securities, which corresponds to higher risk of default. It is possible that the MMLC shareholders are looking for an exit strategy in advance of an economic downturn, so that they will not suffer the consequences when default rates start to increase.

The investment

The proposed deal provides significant value for existing GSBD shareholders by providing an immediate 6% increase to the NAV. However, I have 3 concerns about the potential for a long investment in GSBD at this time:

1. NAV accretion benefits are already priced in

Prior to the announcement, GSBD was trading at $20.89. It took a few days, but as of market close on December 12, 2019, the NAV accretion benefits appear to be fully priced in:

The recent price action since the announcement resulted in a 6.1% increase in price. The result is that an investment in GSBD will require the same premium paid on NAV now as was required prior to the merger announcement, and therefore no NAV accretion benefits would be realized from the deal.

At the current price, GSBD is priced at 25x the combined earnings of the companies being merged, relative to the 32x P/E that was observed for GSBD immediately prior to the announcement of the merger.

2. The distribution is currently unsustainable

GSBD uses the current net investment income ("NII") generated from the portfolio to pay the dividends. NII includes interest and dividend income, but excludes realized and unrealized capital gains on the portfolio. Prior to the announcement of the merger, the NII/dividend coverage ratio was 57% based on investment earnings over the September 30, 2019 trailing twelve month period. Over the same period, MMLC has higher overall EPS than GSBD, but lower NII per share:

For the Sep. 30 2019 TTM period MMLC GSBD Combined EPS 1.10 0.64 0.90 NII/share 0.81 1.02 0.91

When considering the sustainability of the dividend, I only consider the NII and not the general earnings. This is because the interest income included in NII are predictable, contractual cash flows, whereas the realized and unrealized gains that are considered in EPS are far less predictable, and unrealized gains do not generate cash that can be used to pay dividends. Assuming that the post-merger dividend/share will be kept at the current annual amount of $1.80, then the merger results in a decrease in the NII/Dividend coverage from 57% down to 50%:

Source: Author's calculations based on each company's 10-Q and 10-K reports

To be clear, 57% coverage to start is not a good measure and indicated that the dividend was not sustainable. Throughout the TTM period analyzed, GSBD earned $41.3 million in NII but paid out $72.6 million in dividends. Coupled with the significant realized and unrealized losses, the cash flow picture becomes grim. In order to pay these dividends, the company was forced to take on additional debt. As more debt is issued, the NAV deteriorates and the interest expense further reduces the future NII.

Now considering the proposed merger, the NII per share will decrease so that the coverage ratio drops down to 50%. Unless there are significant capital gains realized in the near future, the company will be forced to continue to take on more debt in order to finance the lofty dividend.

3. Potential for selling pressure

As indicated above, one of the benefits provided to MMLC shares is that the deal will provide them with liquidity. There is the potential that the MMLC shareholders are simply going to 'dump' their shares on the NYSE at the earliest opportunities. The GSBD shares issued to MMLC shareholders in the merger are subject to lock-up periods such that 1/3 of the shares can be sold 90, 180, and 270 days after completion of the deal. On each of these days and over time, the MMLC shareholders may wish to wish to divest their shares. With enough selling happening, this could result in significant downward pressure on the stock price.

One motivation for the MMLC shareholders to 'cash-out' at their earliest opportunity could be due to the market cycle. It's possible that the MMLC shareholders intended to hold the investment throughout a period of economic prosperity, but are now concerned about the prospect for an economic shock in the US. I'll leave the discussion of the US economy to another article, but it is clear that if there were an economic shock then default rates and credit spreads would increase, both of which would have a negative impact on the NAV/share and therefore on the price.

Conclusion

The proposed deal is accretive to the NAV and to EPS, and provides an immediate benefit to existing shareholders. As at December 12, 2019, these accretion benefits have already been priced into the security, therefore no immediate benefit can be gained by prospective shareholders buying now.

In addition, the dividend coverage from net investment income was already a poor 57% prior to the merger, and this will further decline to 50% as a result of the deal. This puts the high yield of the stock in jeopardy, because the company cannot keep financing the dividend with new debt and will have to cut the dividend unless significant increases in NII or realized gains are made.

Finally, there is the potential for 2020 to see significant downward price pressure as a result of the MMLC shareholders utilising their new found liquidity and exiting out of their positions as the sale restrictions are released on the new GSBD shares.

Overall, the current pricing, risk to the dividend, and potential for future price risk are all headwinds that GSBD are likely to see in 2020. I don't think that the company will be able to generate enough NII and other earnings in order to alleviate these risks. Therefore, I am bearish on GSBD, and would use the recent price pop as an opportunity to sell my position.

