Occidental Petroleum: A Strong Opportunity Punished By The Market

I believe that, at the current prices, the benefits outweigh the risks, and the company is a strong long-term investment.

The company has been been executing well on its post-acquisition synergies and is focused on going back to strong positive FCF.

Occidental Petroleum has been significantly punished by the market because investors have lost faith in its management team.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) is a more than $35 billion American oil company. The company has made the news a number of times recently, due to the press centered around its acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, which it won in a bidding war with Chevron (NYSE: CVX). This has been followed by concerns over the funding deal with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A), activist investment from Carl Icahn, and concerns about the company cutting its dividend. Despite these concerns, Occidental Petroleum's impressive synergies from the acquisition and path to strong free cash flow make it a solid investment.

Occidental Petroleum is a divisive stock. There’s those who’ve lost all interest in investing in the company as a result of their dealings in the Anadarko Petroleum. There’s those who think you’re buying a dumpster in a dying industry, fueled by debt. The purpose of this article is to cut through the noise and objectively evaluate the company’s portfolio.

Occidental Petroleum Acquisition Synergies

One of the primary reasons behind the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum was the proposed synergies that the company believed it could achieve. On this front, the company has made substantial progress.

The company’s 2019 combined capital budget of $9 billion is expected to decrease to $6.6 billion by 2021. This is assuming that the company sticks with its plan of approximately 5% in annual production growth. For 2020, the company is temporarily going with a larger capital reduction, with the goal of saving on expenses.

However, it’s worth noting that the capital reduction is coming from reducing annual production growth from 10% to 5% and asset divestitures. As a result, whether this capital reduction is a benefit to shareholders is debatable. However, it’s clear to note that the company, due to pushback from shareholders, needs to focus on paying off its debt as soon as possible.

Additionally, the company has achieved $0.9 billion in capital synergies. $0.5 billion of this has been achieved from the Permian Basin, where Occidental Petroleum had significant overlap with Anadarko Petroleum.

Additionally, Occidental Petroleum has managed to identify and work on capturing significant overhead synergies. The company has achieved roughly $2.0 billion of its synergies / capital target and has roughly $1.5 billion left to capture. That continued capture will effectively translate to shareholders as pure profits and be something that’s incredibly rewarding for shareholders.

Occidental Petroleum Assets

On top of working to capture these synergies, the company is focusing on its impressive asset portfolio.

Occidental Petroleum’s primary asset, especially after the asset sales settle down, are its Permian Basin resources. The company has the most of the top 100 wells in the Delaware Basin, and its acreage is complementary with Anadarko Petroleum. The company has managed to improve its productivity 24% over the past year, and it’s interesting to see if the company can continue this.

At the same time, the company has managed to significantly increased its drilling rates and completions. That should help the company to continue to increase its productivity and lower its costs going forward.

Occidental Petroleum also has a number of other exciting assets. For example, the company has a $4.5 billion stake in Wes Midstream (NYSE: WES) that pays out $0.5 billion in annual dividends to the company. This investment stake has been punished by investor fears that Occidental Petroleum would sell it at fire sale prices in order to reduce debt.

However, the company has decided that it will be holding onto the stake, having not received the price it wanted. That’s not surprising. In mid-2015, Wes Midstream’s stock was at roughly 400% its current value. Occidental Petroleum selling a $18 billion stake that paid out only $0.5 billion would be a great deal for the company paying down its debt. I anticipate the company will hold onto the stake until the price at least doubles.

Occidental Petroleum is going to focus on its Permian assets completely so those are out of the running for any asset sales. The company has already announced planned sales for its Africa assets, although recent issues Algeria not wanting Total to buy those assets could slow things down. However, we can assume that those assets will be sold successfully.

Initial indications show that Occidental Petroleum is planning to hold onto its Gulf of Mexico assets, and sees opportunity here. However, the company does seem to be interested in selling its Rockies assets, including the Uinta Basin, where the combined company is the largest producer. Lastly is South America and the Middle East. The company seems to have a mix of opportunities and strong cash flow here.

Overall, this shows the strength of Occidental Petroleum’s petroleum assets.

Occidental Petroleum Financials

Putting this all together, and we get to Occidental Petroleum’s financial picture.

Occidental Petroleum increased its dividend this year, continuing the trend, despite its difficult financial picture. The company has an estimated $10 billion from net asset proceeds. This includes the company’s sale of its stake in Plains All American pipelines. The company has reduced its debt by $4.9 billion and additional asset sales should allow the company to reduce its debt further.

The company plans to continue using FCF to pay off its debt further. At the same time, Occidental Petroleum has announced plans to repurchase $2 billion in shares. At current prices, that should save the company more than $160 million in FCF annually. That FCF is significant, and is more than the cost of that additional debt. Occidental Petroleum saw its debt rise to $47 billion after the acquisition, which it is focused on paying off as soon as possible.

The above image shows the company’s excess cash generation after its dividend at a variety of different oil prices. For reference, current WTI crude prices are just under $60 per barrel, so we’ll assume that they are around this level over the next few years. This is almost certainly going to be true given that OPEC has announced that it plans to continue its production cuts.

At this level, by 2021, or just under two years from now, the company should, at 5% growth be spending $6.6 billion in annual capital spending. Approximately $2.7 billion of this will be the necessary capital expenditures for the company to achieve its 5% growth rate. Outside of that, the company will have roughly $4 billion in excess annual FCF. Keep in mind that’s after a dividend that’s currently yielding more than 8%.

It’s also important to note that this is a company that’s currently worth $35 billion. That is an incredibly strong cash generation profile and helps to indicate how much the market has punished Occidental Petroleum. It’s worth noting that the company’s stock price has dropped almost 60% since the acquisition was announced. That’s almost more than the entire acquisition price from a market cap perspective.

That’s because the investor community is essentially telling Occidental Petroleum management that they have lost faith in the company. The deal with Warren Buffett was wonderful for him, but cost shareholders a massive amount. If they really needed $10 billion, they could have easily offered those funding terms to existing shareholders. Time was of the essence, however, during the bidding war with Chevron.

Essentially, Chevron decided that Anadarko was undervalued and they also wanted to bid for the company. Occidental Petroleum had an assigned value for the company. They decided that the funding terms that they got to make the deal happen were worth the expense to rapidly raise the necessary capital from Warren Buffett (evidently the entire conversation took less than 2 hours).

In other terms, imagine that someone gives you the opportunity to purchase a business worth (what you believe to be) $1 billion for $600 million. You have a growing corporation, however, you don’t have the necessary capital on hand. Suddenly, the company says they want $200 million in cash. Another investor comes along and offers you that $200 million but you’ll eventually have to pay them back $400 million.

Now I’m a big company. Paying $400 million to borrow $200 million is a pretty bad deal. But if I’m competing to get that deal done, and I still extract $200 million of value, I guess I’ll take it.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, the question becomes, can you trust Occidental Petroleum management? Did the managers get carried away, chasing an exciting acquisition, afraid of the potential job loss if Occidental Petroleum became an acquisition target. Or did they carefully and methodically do the math and realize that even if they couldn’t convince shareholders with a short-term perspective in the moment, this was the ideal decision.

It’s not the ideal answer, however, the answer is likely a combination of the two. Management wanted to maintain their jobs and Occidental Petroleum was likely to become an acquisition target. Especially by a company that wanted a larger presence in the Permian Basin, likely to become the largest oil field in the world. Alternatively, from a cash flow perspective, the Anadarko Petroleum deal was likely a top-tier one.

Overall, I believe the market has punished Occidental Petroleum too much and I recommend investing at todays bottom tier prices.

