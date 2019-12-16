Colgate-Palmolive:  A Due Diligence Dive Into A Dividend Aristocrat

Nevertheless, I perceive a number of factors that steer me away from this prospective investment.

During a period of stretched valuations and concern over the health of the US economy, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is perceived as a stock that can withstand a market swoon. Even during a recession, people need to brush their teeth.

In this piece, I take a look at recent developments as well as strengths that drive this company. Most of CL’s product portfolio boasts a commanding market share and holds a durable position as well as a broad geographic reach. Like any firm, CL has weaknesses and headwinds. Those too are covered in this piece. Unlike many, I consider the shares overvalued, and I will provide my reasoning for that position.

Who Doesn’t Like Dividend Aristocrats?

Colgate is cemented into the upper strata of the Dividend Aristocrat ranks. To qualify as a Dividend Aristocrat, a company must have a history of consistently raising dividends for a minimum of 25 years. Colgate boasts a record of 56 consecutive years of dividend growth. Furthermore, the company’s ten-year annualized return stands at 7.83%. The chart below is testimony to the outperformance inherent in companies capable of providing a growing dividend for extended periods.

Companies with 50+ Years of Dividend Growth, as of September 30, 2019

S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index Constituent # of Years of Dividend Growth from 1962 10-Year Annualized Returns 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) 56 14.55% Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) 56 10.07% Colgate-Palmolive Co. 56 7.83% Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) 56 13.59% Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) 56 7.66% Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC) 56 12.05% Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 56 10.06% Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) 56 6.46% Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) 51 15.11% Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL) 50 19.69%

(Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices, Bloomberg.)

Dividend Aristocrats are noted for providing growing capital returns as well as an ever-increasing stream of dividend income; however, Dividend Aristocrats also have a history of outperforming the overall market during drawdowns as well as rebounds.

Worst Drawdowns, and Subsequent Rebounds (May 2005 - December 2018)

(Source: Morningstar.)

Colgate-Palmolive Has A Mighty Moat

CL has a moat constructed of cost advantages associated with economies of scale and intangible assets related to the company’s dominant product line, particularly its oral care products.

The company’s global distribution system and efficient supply chain partnered with the firm’s extensive manufacturing facilities provide CL with significant cost advantages. This is evidenced by Colgate’s operating margins, generally in the mid-20s, versus competitors’ margins which range from the high-teens to low-20s.

Proof of the firm’s substantial intangible assets rests in Colgate’s 40% worldwide market share in toothpaste. This is more than three times that of the company’s closest rival. A study conducted by GlobalData, provides a breakdown of Colgate’s share in the major emerging markets.

INDIA BRAZIL CHINA MEXICO

40% 54% 33% 70%

The Annual Dentist Tracking Study states 45% of dental professionals suggest Colgate’s line of offerings to patients. This is in sharp contrast to the 20% and 9% share registered by the closest rivals. Additionally, a 2016 Veterinary Study by Ipsos revealed 56% of veterinarians recommend Hill’s as opposed to the 27% of vets that tout the products of Colgate’s closest competitor. These stats provide additional evidence of the size of the company’s moat.

The company’s advantages over rivals are strengthened by its commitment to devote 2% of sales (approximately $300 million) to R&D annually, as well as 10% of sales ($1.5 billion) on marketing.

Despite these impressive figures, CL has plenty of room to run. Take a look at the chart below.

(Source: Colgate-Palmolive Barclays Consumer Staples Conference Slideshow)

Colgate’s Product Portfolio Enjoys A Broad Geographic Reach

One could reasonably contend that the company’s dominance in the global toothpaste market constitutes both a strength and a weakness. For most of the last decade, Colgate’s global toothpaste market share stood in the 40% range or higher. The reliance on one product line presents a potential liability. However, any fear along that line can be lessened by the firm’s extensive global reach.

Furthermore, recent results show strong organic growth in the pet nutrition segment with organic sales climbing 10%.

Colgate Business Segment 2018 Revenue North America $3.348 billion Latin America $3.605 billion Europe $2.502 billion Asia-Pacific $2.734 billion Africa/Eurasia $967 million Pet nutrition $2.388 billion

(Data Source: Colgate Financial Reports via Motley Fool author Luis Sanchez)

Furthermore, favorable emerging-market demographics and increasing levels of disposable income within those nations bode well for the company’s overseas expansion initiatives. Colgate also has a comparatively lengthy history in many of these markets and has demonstrated an ability to adapt well to the difficulties presented by specific markets. Morningstar analyst Erin Lash, forecasts mid-single-digit annual growth for Colgate in emerging regions and low-single-digit growth expected in the North American market.

Despite the firm’s reliance on toothpaste as a driver of revenues, the company is not a one-trick pony.

Colgate Product Category Percentage of 2018 Revenue Oral care 47% Personal care 20% Home care 18% Pet nutrition 15%

(Data Source: Colgate Financial Reports via Motley Fool author Luis Sanchez)

The recent acquisition of Laboratoires Filorga for $1.7 billion constitutes the company’s largest transaction in over 20 years. However, when considering the market cap of Colgate, (roughly $58 billion) the addition of Filorga isn’t expected to create an outsized revenue boost: Colgate had over $15 billion in sales last year while Filorga’s annual sales are estimated at $200 million. However, the acquisition will increase the size of the personal care segment and expand the firm’s presence in Asia and Europe.

Organic Growth Appears To Be Emerging From A Trough

Colgate suffered through an extended period in which organic sales experienced a downward spiral. However, as illustrated by the two charts that follow, it appears as if the company could be entering into a period of rejuvenated organic sales.

(Chart: Bloomberg)

(Source: Colgate-Palmolive Barclays Consumer Staples Conference Slideshow)

Management

Colgate is noted for having a sterling management team. The company’s history of ever-increasing dividend payments, spanning over a half a century, testify to management’s commitment to shareholders.

The company requires executive officers to hold stock in the amount of 8 times base salary, in the case of the CEO, and a minimum of 4 times base salary for other named executives. Seventy-five to ninety percent of executive pay is performance-based.

In April, CEO Ian Cook stepped down and was succeeded by President and COO Noel Wallace. Wallace has a 32-year career history with Colgate. While there is no reason to believe Wallace will provide poor stewardship, I do note an acquisition the size of Laboratoires Filorga is a divergence from the company’s prior acquisition patterns. Consequently, investors should pay close attention to management’s moves going forward.

Headwinds

Colgate has significant headwinds regarding currency swings. An extreme example is price controls in Venezuela which resulted in a one-time impairment charge of nearly $1.1 billion (equal to $1.18 per share).

Local brands are also offering stiff competition, as local businesses often possess a greater understanding of consumer preferences.

Shorter term headwinds consist of profit pressure due to higher material and transportation costs.

Where The Story Falls Apart For Me

While I applaud the positives in Colgate’s story, I find the rationale for investing in Colgate less than compelling.

Referring to the first chart presented in the opening of this article, one notes that Colgate ranks in the bottom third of the listed companies in terms of 10-year annualized returns. Furthermore, Procter & Gamble, a company that competes directly with Colgate in many product categories, ranks at the bottom of the pile.

I also opine that the recent uptick in organic sales may be temporary in nature: the longer-term trend has not been promising.

The charts below paint a picture of a stock that has meandered around a range near the current share price for an extended period.

(Chart: Trefis)

Morningstar forecasts annual sales growth averaging 3% over a 10-year forecast period. Furthermore, slightly over half of that increase is expected to be due to higher prices.

Fair Value

As I compose this article, CL trades for $67.40 a share.

Morningstar has a FV for the company at $70, CFRA values the shares at $46.84, Argus has a target price of $82 and Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) gives a target price of $62.

My rating system provides a Valuation Score of 47 and an Overall Score of 60. Although my system does not give a dollar valuation for the stock, it clearly indicates the shares trade well above fair value. I note that two of the four listed rating agencies agree with my assessment.

(For an overview of my rating system, see the section near the end of the article.)

Dividend Metrics

Colgate has a safe dividend. With a payout ratio of roughly 61% and a dividend coverage ratio of approximately 164%, investors can anticipate continued growth in the dividend for the foreseeable future. The current yield hovers around 1.70%.

The three-, five-, and ten-year dividend growth rates stand at 3.4%, 4.5% and 7.8%, respectively.

(All dividend metrics gleaned from Schwab)

Financial Metrics

Morningstar and Argus rate the company’s financial health as Strong and Medium-High, respectively.

Moody's rates CL's debt Aa3, with a Stable outlook. Standard & Poor's rates the debt AA- with a Stable outlook.

My Perspective

I see no catalyst to spur the shares upward. I contend one can find firms offering greater prospects of capital gains and dividend growth.

I also believe if one views Colgate as a promising investment, with patience one will likely witness a lower entry point.

My rating system does not provide a dollar value for shares, only a grade that indicates companies trade within a value range. Dividend Aristocrats such as Colgate tend to trade for a premium due to the safety inherent in companies in that category. Even taking this into consideration, CL still appears significantly overvalued.

I do not own shares in Colgate, and I have no interest in purchasing shares at this point in time.

Concerning My Rating System

My rating system provides a Valuation Score of 47 and an Overall Score of 60. Colgate’s Valuation Score indicates the shares trade well below fair value. The company’s Overall Score indicates it is otherwise a quality investment, especially considering the Valuation Score weighs on the Overall Score. The first number represents the FV of the company and measures numerous valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is 100.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This weighs the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 100. A score in the 80s is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a Valuation Score of 83 or higher combined with an Overall Score of 63 or higher provides investment targets that often outperform the market.

The overwhelming majority of companies have Valuation Scores far below 83 and Overall Scores below 63.

One Last Word

