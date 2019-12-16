Yen In A Holding Pattern For Now

Should this be successful, then we could see yen growth in 2020.

Last month, I made the argument that the Japanese yen was set for further downside relative to the greenback.

My reason for making this argument was that the Bank of Japan may be forced to lower rates further in the future – as inflation struggles to hit the bank’s 2 percent target.

In the meantime, the U.S. dollar remains strong and continues to serve as a “safe haven” currency – effectively taking over the role of the Japanese yen – at least in the current market environment.

Let’s take a look at the performance of the yen over the past month. The currency has seen only slight gains against the U.S. dollar and euro during this time frame, while dipping against the Swiss franc:

Source: investing.com

Recently, the Abe government announced a 13.2 trillion yen stimulus package to counteract low growth in the fourth quarter – which is forecasted to shrink by 2.6% due to a combination of recent typhoon damage, higher sales taxes, and a decline in exports.

As a result, this has lowered expectations that the Bank of Japan will need to induce further stimulus to grow the economy in the near future. As a result, this is a significant reason why we are seeing a more stationary movement in the yen rather than a depreciation outright.

From that standpoint, analysts are not particularly expecting a further rate cut in 2020. From the Bank of Japan’s perspective, low interest rates have not produced a rise in inflation to the 2% target – and due to the fact that the government stimulus package is expected to increase exports – depreciating the yen in order to make exports cheaper is becoming increasingly unnecessary.

The yen is in somewhat of a holding pattern right now. The downside risk is perhaps not as great as I anticipated – we could see some gains in the yen in 2020 should the Abe stimulus package produce significant domestic growth – or we see a flight to safety to safe haven currencies like the yen should the greenback lose its luster due to continuing geopolitical tensions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.