Why Carmax Is Still A Buy At Its All-Time Highs

I think there is a lot of growth ahead, and that shares will be higher still in the coming years.

But the stock is still only fairly valued as it was far too cheap at the beginning of 2019.

Image source: Carmax.com

Used car behemoth Carmax (KMX) has seen its shares rally enormously this year. Of course, with the market making new all-time highs, Carmax is not alone. However, the scale of the rally has been impressive nonetheless. The stock was far too cheap at the beginning of this year but investors have recognized the company’s value, leading to the stock hitting $100 for the first time ever. With shares still essentially at their own all-time high, I still think Carmax represents a decent choice for longs. While I don’t think the stock is necessarily particularly cheap, I do think it is fairly valued, so prospective forward returns are still attractive for those that want to own it.

Plenty of growth ahead

One criticism I’ve had with Carmax over the years is that it seems no matter how big the company gets, it can never seem to improve its margins. Generally, as companies grow, they are able to leverage down certain costs like back office support, store labor, supply chain costs, advertising, etc. But as we can see below, that simply hasn’t been the case for Carmax.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins are flat enough to go bowling on since fiscal 2015, while SG&A costs have ticked up ever so slightly over that period. The net result is that operating margins have also ticked down diminutively in the past few years, but essentially, margins have been flat.

As I mentioned, this is counterintuitive because Carmax is much larger than it was five years ago, so it follows that at least some expense leverage would have been realized. That isn’t the case, so the implications for the company’s growth trajectory moving forward are very clear. Carmax is extremely unlikely to see margin expansion as one of its earnings growth levers, which just leaves revenue growth and share repurchases to move the needle.

While I generally don’t like companies with flat or declining margins, Carmax has an enviable position in the market, a strong, recognizable brand, and a formula that works. If we take a look at the company’s revenue growth over the years, we can see just how well it has worked.

Source: TIKR.com

I’ve charted the company’s finance revenue and all other revenue - both in millions of dollars - separately to illustrate how Carmax has been moving the top line in recent years. We can see the green bars, which is mostly sales of cars to customers, has moved steadily higher, gaining nicely in every year in this data set. In addition, the blue bars, which represent the company’s finance business’ revenue, have moved up at even stronger rates in recent years. Indeed, we can see the company has posted double-digit growth rates in its finance revenue for a very long time, and its momentum suggests that will continue for a long time to come.

Overall revenue growth rates have been in the mid- to high-single-digits in recent years after they were much higher while the company was opening stores at a higher rate. And if we look at analyst expectations below, it appears that growth is nowhere near slowing down.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This year, total revenue growth is expected to be in excess of 9%, while the next two years should see 6% to 8% each. That’s an important part of the bull case because as I mentioned, margins aren’t moving, so revenue has to do a lot of the work in terms of EPS growth.

But revenue isn’t alone in terms of generating EPS growth, as the company has been buying back its own shares for the last several years to boost EPS growth via a lower float.

Source: TIKR.com

Beginning in fiscal 2014, Carmax has spent heavily on its own shares as it generated cash it didn’t need to grow the business. This is a common result for maturing businesses that are successful as at some point, profitable companies have more cash than they can efficiently reinvest in future growth. Carmax has made a point to use that cash to buy its own shares, and given that shares are at an all-time high, I’d suggest those repurchases were a very strong use of shareholder capital.

Reductions in the float have been at least 4% annually since fiscal 2015, and as of the end of Q2, Carmax had $1.8 billion remaining on its buyback authorization. That amount is good for ~11% of the float, and at its current rate of repurchases, should take around a couple of years to complete. That suggests more years of mid-single-digit reductions in the share count, pending what happens with the price of the stock, but regardless, share repurchases are almost certainly going to remain an important part of the puzzle for EPS growth.

Valuation and growth

Putting this all together, I think Carmax can reasonably be expected to produce 11% to 13% EPS growth annually for the foreseeable future. We know analysts expect 6% to 8% revenue growth, which is quite reasonable based upon how Carmax has performed in the past, and it appears to my eye that ~5% float reduction annually is a reasonable possibility. Combining these gives us 11% to 13% EPS growth annually for at least the next couple of years, which is obviously quite strong.

What’s interesting is that analysts aren’t quite that bullish, which I think opens the door to upside surprises and upward revisions in these estimates in the coming quarters.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Current estimates have Carmax at 7% growth next year and 9% in the following year, well below what I’ve suggested as a simple addition of revenue growth and float reduction. However, even if I’m wrong and growth is only what is shown in the above table, I think the stock is cheap. We’re at ~17 times next year’s earnings today, and for a company with a strong moat, a recognizable brand with a good reputation, and one that can’t be replaced by e-commerce, that looks quite reasonable.

Of course, if I’m right and EPS grows in the low-double-digits, the stock is probably pretty cheap today. But what I like about Carmax is that my bullish scenario doesn’t need to come true to want to own the stock. Even if we accept face value from analyst estimates, Carmax is reasonably priced, meaning that shareholders will enjoy the EPS growth that is in front of the company in the form of total returns.

With margins remaining flat for the past several years, I see shareholder returns accruing at the rate of the sum of revenue growth and the reduction in the float. I think it will be in the low-double-digits for the reasons cited above, but even if we just take analyst estimates, shareholders are in for nice returns in the coming years, so Carmax is worth a look from the long side.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.