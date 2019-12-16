Natural Gas Bears Boosted After Overnight Medium And Long-Range Forecast Models Trend Warmer; Bearish Outlook Theme Continues

EIA's inventory report slightly bearish with a pull of -73 Bcf; Natural gas total supply was flat week/week, while demand increased supported by increases to power sector and LNG exports.

Long-range Euro Weeklies suggest a continuation of warmth across the central and eastern U.S. through much of early January; Alaskan trough remains in place.

Natural gas futures headed for a lower open on Friday after forecast models shifted towards a milder outlook over the next couple of weeks.

Investment Thesis

The theme continues. Downside risk will continue to keep upside potential limited until the pattern turns appreciably colder.

Natural gas prices edged higher on Thursday after cooler midday model runs and lower production numbers

On Thursday, the front-month January contract settled up 8.5 cents ($0.085) to $2.328/MMBtu, the February contract settled up 7.7 cents ($0.077) to $2.320/MMBtu, and the March contract settled up 7.1 cents ($0.071) to $2.271/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month January contract over the past week.

On Thursday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished up 4.07% to $17.92.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher by 11% and 6.86% at $8.98 and $9.35, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower by 10.60% and 6.84% at $157.31 and $35.16, respectively.

Inventory draw of -73 Bcf within trade range, but seen as slightly bearish/less than consensus of -76 Bcf

The Energy Information Administration released its weekly natural gas storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory draw of -73 BCF for the week ending December 6. This fell within the trading range of -62 to -83 BCF, but slightly less than the consensus withdrawal estimate of -76 BCF. The draw of -73 BCF for the week ending December 6 was seen as slightly bearish compared to the -75 BCF withdraw from a year ago and bullish vs. the five-year average withdraw of -68 BCF. Stockpiles now stand at 3,518 BCF vs. 2,925 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 3,532 BCF. Stocks are now 593 BCF higher than last year, but 14 BCF below the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of December 2-6.

Total natural gas supply flat week/week; demand increases slightly courtesy of increases to the power sector and LNG exports

The EIA also released its weekly supply/demand data on Thursday afternoon for the week ending December 11. The data revealed that the average total supply of natural gas remained flat week over week at 100.4 Bcf/d. That put the year/year surplus at 7.3 BCF/d (100.4 BCF/d vs. 93.1 BCF/d). Meanwhile, total demand also increased week over week 2.3 BCF/d from 109.5 BCF/d to 111.8 BCF/d for the week ending December 11, with the year/year deficit of 3.5 BCF/d (111.8 BCF/d vs. 115.3 BCF/d).

Marketed and dry natural gas production remained constant week over week, while Canadian imports increased 5% or 0.2 Bcf/d from 3.7 Bcf/d to 3.9 Bcf/d. Meanwhile, total demand saw a week/week increase driven mostly by the power sector and LNG exports. Figure 4 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas supply report for the week ending December 11.

Figure 5 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas demand report for the week ending December 11.

Figure 6 below is a graph showing the natural gas supply/demand balance over the past year.

Natural gas bears' confidence boosted after medium and long-range computer guidances trended warmer overnight; mild/bearish theme continued

Overall, forecast models overnight trended warmer for next week and the week after (weeks ending December 20 and December 27). The weather pattern, which has been quite complex under a quasi split-flow regime, will continue in a progressive/variable state with cold coming in next week and turning milder/warmer the week after next.

The upper level flow remains largely in a low amplitude state (zonal to semi-zonal) with either mild Pacific or cold Canadian air expected to be the primary sources of sensible weather here in the Lower 48. Cold Canadian airmass, via another amplifying trough rotating around central Canada and extending into the Lower 48, will be the primary source over the central and eastern U.S. over the next week or so before mild Pacific air becomes the more primary source.

Upper level troughing over the Alaska region is what has and will continue to serve as the primary driver to this pattern over the next couple of weeks. Differences continue amongst the forecast models with the GFS still being the coldest and implying nearby ridging in the Gulf of Alaska in the 6-15 day. The ECMWF and CMC models continue to be largely on the same page and seem to have better handle on the pattern in showing better run to run continuity. Overnight the pattern overall trended warmer considering all forecast models. The GFS was a bit warmer for next week, but trended colder further out into the extended (particularly the 9-15 day). Meanwhile, the ECMWF and CMC models trended warmer for both next week and the week after (the week ending Dec. 20 and Dec. 27). Figure 7 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 3-8 day (December 15-20) temperature pattern.

Figure 8 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (December 22-27) temperature pattern.

Figure 9 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 15 day (December 27) temperature pattern.

Looking out past the two week period, the long range ECMWF EPS known as the Euro Weeklies continue to suggest a continuation of warmth across the central and eastern U.S. through Weeks 3 and 4 (taking us deep into early January). One of the reasons for this is that the long-range ECMWF model continues to feature upper troughing over Alaska through the week 3 and 4 period. The model which updates twice a week, illustrated this in its Thursday evening update. Should this verify, this would suggest a continued mild/bearish pattern through much of early January. Figure 10 below is a map from the long-range ECMWF EPS (Euro Weeklies) depicting the Week 3 (Days 14-21 or from Dec. 25-Jan. 1) temperature pattern.

Figure 11 below is a map from the long-range ECMWF EPS (Euro Weeklies) depicting the Week 4 (Days 21-28 or from Jan. 1-8) temperature pattern.

Final Trading Thoughts

The overall pattern trending milder after the overnight model updates in what was already seen as a bearish outlook did not help the bulls case. As mentioned in my last couple of articles, downside risk will continue to outweigh upside potential keeping upside movement limited until the pattern shifts decisively colder.

Expect a price range between $2.15 and $2.40 for the front-month January futures contract. UNG will trade between $15.00 and $18.50.

Figure 12 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 12: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Figure 13 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 13: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Finally, Figure 14 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 14: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

