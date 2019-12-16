Ulta Beauty Is Still A Buy

Shares still look like a good value at $250 after bottoming at $222 a few months ago.

There has been a general slowdown in the makeup market and Ulta has seen positive signs in other aspects of its business, notably skincare.

Thesis

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reported a solid Q3 and upped its guidance heading into Q4. Gross margins expanded in Q3 and skin care product sales continue to show strength while the makeup category remains a challenge from a growth standpoint.

Ulta Beauty has had a tough year. The stock is over 30% off its 52-week highs after sharp revenue growth deceleration compared to last year. The company expects to book about 10% revenue growth this year vs. 14% last year and 21% the year before that. The company has cited a slowdown in the makeup market as the main reason for this. Makeup is the company's biggest source of revenue, but skincare continues to exhibit strength as a growth driver for the company. Given the sharp reduction in stock price this year, shares still look reasonably valued.

Assuming the company grows EPS at 10% next year, shares look like a buy here.

Source: UltaBeauty.com

Q3: Making Up For Makeup Slowdown With Skincare

Growth in the cosmetics market has suffered this year. Ulta has cited a general lack of innovation in makeup as a primary reason for this. While Ulta sells its own line of cosmetics, it also sells hundreds of other brands and is the go-to in the market for makeup. If there's a hot new makeup product, Ulta is going to sell it.

As makeup goes, so does Ulta. Makeup comprises just over half of company revenue. On the Q3 call, CEO Mary Dillon expects the cycle in makeup to shift and expects a return to growth at some point as innovation drives consumer interest and stronger growth in the category.

Source: SEC.gov

While makeup remains a challenge, Ulta continues to strength in its skincare category. Ulta says skincare has experienced meaningful newness in brands' innovation in terms of new brands, new products, and new routines. The company also noted that the Gen Z demographic is more engaged in skincare than other cohorts who were at the same age, which bodes well for longer-term growth for the category.

Source: UltaBeauty.com

The company believes skincare could become an increasingly important growth driver moving forward. Ulta has added more than 30 new skincare brands to its assortment, increasing its offering across mass and prestige, and increasing the focus on skincare in marketing campaigns as well as leveraging flex space in stores to highlight key brands and newness.

Ulta has also expanded its multi-brand skin bar model into more of its 1,200 stores. In addition to the products on the shelves, Ulta has a licensed esthetician onsite to provide guests with personalized recommendations. About 20% of Ulta stores feature a multi-brand skin bar model, which offers guests the opportunity to experience quick services, like a 10-minute express facial or a 20-minute mineral infusion.

Source: Ulta.com

Q3 Financials

The cosmetics slowdown has had an impact on Ulta revenue growth this year. In Q3, revenue growth was 7%. Through the first nine months of 2019, revenue is up 11%. Revenue was up 14% in all of 2018. Gross margins improved slightly yoy and have also seen improvement the first nine months of 2019 vs. 2018.

Heading into Q4, the company expects full year revenue growth to clock in at 10%. It expects EPS to grow at 9%, which also pales in comparison to EPS growth of recent years. EPS growth in 2018 was 22% and was 37% the year before that.

Valuation

The company will earn ~$12 EPS this year, a 9% increase over last year. Assuming the company can at least mirror this EPS growth rate next year, that gets us to an EPS of at least $13, which means at $250 we're trading at 19 times next year's sales, which seems like an attractive valuation for a growth stock that will likely continue to outpace the market for the foreseeable future. If the cosmetics space turns around, a grow re-acceleration could make today's valuation even more attractive.

That said, it remains to be seen when the cosmetics trends will reverse. It also remains to be seen if that is the only core cause of Ulta's growth issues. One Seeking Alpha member and former Ulta customer says the company has poor customer service, which could be hurting sales. Before I invested in Ulta a few months ago, I did notice that Ulta stores pretty consistently score 3 out 5 stars on Yelp reviews, regardless of geographic location, and that the company has no shortage of customer service complaints.

Part of me wonders if this is an unavoidable byproduct of having such a wide retail presence. In addition to selling cosmetics and skincare, the company also offers in-store salon services, but the salon services don't have a reputation of being stellar and while Ulta is unrivaled in its scale, it may be that something is lost in customer service quality in the process of being such a big player. It remains to be seen how much of a role customer service issues are impacting sales.

Conclusion

I remain long Ulta after buying in a few months ago. Shares remain attractively valued at ~$250.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ULTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.