A Look At Stocks That Are Planning To Uplist

One stock that I anticipated would be uplisting based on conversations with management filed an application to uplist to Nasdaq just a I was about to complete this article.

In this article, I review stocks that have indicated that they are pursuing uplisting to NASDAQ or NYSE from OTC.

In previous articles, I provided evidence that there was a good possibility of gaining a return exceeding 100% within six months in stocks that are in the uplisting process.

I started studying price movement of uplisting stocks in early 2016 and shared my findings in this article and followed up with a deeper look in subsequent articles (1,2,3). Uplisting for the purpose of this discussion is when a stock moves from trading in the Over The Counter Market ("OTC") to NASDAQ or NYSE exchanges. I explain the differences between these trading platforms in this article.

Micro caps that uplist will enjoy greater liquidity and experience greater exposure to analyst coverage and institutional investment. Most people think they are up to date on OTC stocks but the landscape has changed dramatically. The OTC market is more heavily regulated by the SEC than it was in the past and is currently reminiscent of what NASDAQ was at the time of the internet boom. I'm finding OTC stocks involved in A.I., machine learning, and medical devices that are creating their own niche, have no competition and have booming revenues just from reviewing stocks that have indicated that they are seeking to uplist.

My research on uplisting has led me to change how I invest. I am now almost 100% focused on capturing potential in uplisting micro caps despite short-term predicaments. You don't need to be right most of the time to make a significant profit because the gains on one investment can be spectacular enough to offset wrong decisions on the overall portfolio.

In previous articles I concentrated on tabulating price movement on uplisting stocks from six months prior to up to six months after the action and divided the stocks into sectors in order to determine if stocks in different sectors had different price movement behavior. I've been investing in what I've learned about micro caps and have been providing updates on the individual stocks that I follow.

In this article and perhaps in future articles I want to take a look at stocks that have indicated plans to uplist and find new potential explosive gain candidates. Of the stocks that I found currently pending uplisting, I bought one and considering buying only one other but just as I am finishing writing this article, one of my holdings just filed an application to uplist. I'll save that one for last in my list of uplisting stocks found from digging through S-1 SEC filings.

Uplisting Candidates

mCloud Technologies (OTCQB:MCLDF) is a software as a service ("SaaS") provider of artificial intelligence and analytic solutions to maximize energy production, reduce energy waste in commercial spaces and reduce time to correct power outages. On average, the company provides a 20% cost saving for each asset it manages. Its customer list includes over 100 well-known Fortune 500 companies.

The company reported Q3 2019 income grew to over C$1.2 million compared to a C$132,368 loss in Q2 2019 and year-to-date revenues at C$14.4 million compared to C$1.8 million for full FY 2018. Guidance for 2020 calls for annual revenues between C$70 and C$80 million. The business model includes high margin recurring revenue for each asset that the company has under contract.

mCloud just completed a 10-1 reverse split in order to qualify for NASDAQ listing stock price regulations. The company also plans to uplist from the Toronto Venture Market to the TSX.

Raymond James has an "Outperform" rating on the stock and a price target of $.65, almost double its current price. I took a starter position as I write this article and plan on doing more due diligence on this stock. From what I've read on a quick review, this is the type of stock that I'm looking for in uplisting candidates but I want to study a bit further their path to profitability and profit margins. As you can see in the chart below, the stock price is already on an uptrend and will get a boost from the uplisting and continued revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

Newgioco Group (OTCQB:NWGI) is an international sports gambling and casino company based in Canada. According to the S-1 filed on Sept. 13, Newgioco has approximately 90,000 online user accounts and over 2100 physical locations such as sports bars and coffee shops. The company has recently begun penetration of the U.S. market offering its SaaS solutions. The Grand Central Sports Bar and Handle 19 in Washington, D.C., have both selected Newgioco's ELYS platform to run their sportsbooks.

An 8-1 reverse stock split on Dec. 12 in order to meet Nasdaq stock price requirements. One analyst is forecasting double-digit growth fueled by the company entering the U.S. market and a second analyst has a share price target of $1.80, 300% higher than the current market price.

Revenues steadily grew from $1.7 million in 2014 to $34.5 million in 2018 but for this fiscal year revenues will be about the same as for 2018. The company reported in the S-1 almost $5 million in cash but over $10 million in debt and will be selling shares coinciding with the uplisting.

I rate NWGI as a pass for now, due to the lack of revenue growth, the lack of profitability and the large debt position, but will put this stock on my watchlist to monitor its U.S. expansion.

Data by YCharts

CURE Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:CURR) is a drug formulation and delivery technology company researching and manufacturing novel dosage forms. Cure operates a 25,000 square foot cGMP manufacturing plant in Oxnard, CA, and has two commercial products.

The company obtained a bridge loan in preparation for uplisting to Nasdaq almost two years ago, acquired a drug pipeline a year and a half ago in preparation for uplisting to Nasdaq and filed its S-1 A over a year ago. I don't know if this company will ever uplist but it is trading at over 150x sales and generating very little revenue. The S-1 A filing indicates the company plans to issue more shares to coincide with the uplisting which would further balloon the stock price valuation. There hasn't been a press release mentioning intent to uplist since the S-1 A filing and there is no mention of intent to uplist on the latest 10 Q. I am rating this stock as avoid for now.

Data by YCharts

Focus Universal (OTCQB:FCUV) developed a smart instrumentation solution named the "Uviquitor" that the company claims can be used as a universal controller and or measuring instrument through a cell phone that will replace numerous wired and non-wired instruments and controllers at a fraction of the price. Focus has filed for three patents for its technology, which it claims will be a disruptor in Internet of Things ("IOT").

I have to admit that I read the S1-A filing several times trying to understand what an Uviquitor is in order to explain it here and I don't understand it sufficiently enough to comprehend what exactly will be disrupted, but if something is going to be disruptive, Uviquitor is a good name for it.

The company acquired AVX Design and Installation in April and plans on utilizing AVX sales staff to sell the Uviquitor. The stock price jumped on the date the acquisition was announced and then went back to its base level.

To date, all revenue reported has been from AVX smart home product sales and installation.

Focus has filed an S1-A citing an intent to uplist on at least three occasions. This is another stock that I am avoiding until there is evidence of technological disruption.

Data by YCharts

Canbiola (OTCPK:CANB) is a cannabis based drug ("CBD") company. CBD companies have been rushing to uplist and CANB doesn't want to be left behind. The company filed an information statement with the SEC and plans a 300-1 reverse split to meet Nasdaq stock price requirements. I have been avoiding taking an interest in any cannabis-related stock due to the hype. Many of these stocks that have uplisted will have difficulty maintaining share price requirements. The planned reverse split for CANB, for example, will give the declining price trend more room to run.

Data by YCharts

There're a few other cannabis stocks that are pending uplisting to Nasdaq. I'm going to list them as they might be of interest to some readers:

CV Sciences (OTCQX:CSVI)

Sugarmade (OTCQB:SGMD)

Invictus ID Strategies (OTCQX:IVITF)

Greenpower Motor Co. (TSXV: GPV) (OTCQX:GPVRF) is an electric bus company. In Sept. the company reported record revenue and had higher revenue for the first six months this year than the entire prior fiscal year.

The investor presentation indicated that the company has filed for an uplisting and the CEO recently said, "We continue to work towards uplisting to the NASDAQ stock exchange, which, we believe, will be of benefit to our shareholders.” Management explained that they filed an application to uplist to NASDAQ in June during the second quarter conference call. I could not find this filing.

The first negative that comes to mind about this company is that it competes against much larger companies, but the financial picture and the technical picture are out of whack with the stock price hitting new lows while the company has a blowout first-half report. I put this stock on my due diligence list for further review. I could not find a linkable chart for this stock.

Duos Tech (OTCQB:DUOT) has a suite of products that use video analytics, machine vision algorithms, neural networking, machine learning, and artificial intelligence that can be applied to various industries. The company's main product is an automated railcar inspection portal ("RIP") .

I interviewed management in Sept. and it informed me that it planned to uplist to Nasdaq before the end of this fiscal year and make two complementary acquisitions simultaneously. You can read all about it here.

The company just filed its application to uplist to Nasdaq as I am finishing this article. There is a lot going on with this company that will come out over the next few months. I tend to be early in my investment decisions, so join me when and if you see fit. I will be doing an update on my coverage as soon as I can get an interview with the management, but I am encouraged in my enthusiasm by its uplisting application.

Data by YCharts

Risk

There are many pitfalls to investing in uplistings as I have warned in previous articles. There are cases where the uplisting is just not the right action for a particular stock. I've found, for example, that a money-burning biotech runs up in price on investor excitement about uplisting and then sells off immediately afterwards. There are also many companies that announce uplisting that never do and some for which uplisting is a non-event. I've found amazing returns in selecting stocks that are uplisting because the fundamentals are solid and these are the stocks that I want to invest in and report on.

Conclusion

Digging through S1 filings to find uplisting candidates is tedious but it is a good way to find a fast-growing company that is pending uplisting. In researching for this article, I found a new stock that I'm excited about and equally excited to see a stock that I've been following file for an uplisting as I completed this report.

I write mostly about small-cap stocks and welcome discussion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCLDF, DUOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.