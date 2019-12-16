HYD: High Yield Munis Can Be An Equity Hedge, But Understand The Risks

High yield munis, however, are less attractive right now. Their spread with investment-grade munis has shrunk, and some bonds in the high-yield sector are struggling to manage debt obligations.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD) as an investment option at its current market price. As my readers are aware, I have recommended municipal ((muni)) debt in 2019, and that play has been rewarded. However, I have taken a more cautious tone as, similar to equities, valuations have gotten a bit rich and my outlook is less optimistic than when the year started. On that note, I am on the hunt for funds trading at reasonable valuations and which utilize less leverage, which has brought me to HYD, as it is a high-yield muni fund that does not utilize any leverage. While the fund has returned close to 10% this year, and I remain bullish on muni debt, there are a few reasons why I would hesitate to recommend this option. The strength of the high-yield muni sector largely depends on revenue bonds, which offer unique risks to investors that general obligation bonds do not. While this is not necessarily "bad", it is a sector that has been under some short-term pressure. Further, spreads between high-yield munis and investment-grade munis has narrowed recently, suggesting a limited chance of further outperformance from here. Finally, while high-yield munis do offer an attractive way to hedge against downside in the equity market, investment-grade munis offer a similar opportunity.

Background

First, a little about HYD. The fund's objective is to "track the overall performance of the U.S.-dollar-denominated, high-yield, long-term, tax-exempt bond market". Currently, the fund is trading at $64.31/share and has an annual yield of 4.11%. This is my first review of HYD and has come about because I have been exploring multiple different ways to gain exposure to the muni bond market. This is a sector I expect to perform reasonably well in 2020, and especially like it because it can be viewed as an equity hedge, which is relevant now with the major indices sitting near all-time highs. However, after evaluating HYD, I believe it may not be the best way to play the muni market, and I will explain why in detail below.

The Positive: High Yield Munis Are A Unique Hedge

I want to first start out by discussing some of the positives for high-yield muni debt right now. One of the attributes I really like about this sector is it has a low correction to equity markets, which is especially relevant if investors are forecasting a declining market or an increase in volatility. However, this low correlation is common among many fixed-income sectors. What makes high-yield munis unique is the sector also has a low correlation with other types of bonds, as well as investment-grade munis, as the chart below illustrates:

Source: Nuveen

My takeaway here is this is a sector that is a good hedge for a potential declining market, but also to other types of bonds as well. If investors are already long sectors such as corporate bonds or government bonds, funds like HYD are a way to hedge equity exposure while staying diversified within the fixed-income world.

The Positive: Revenue Bonds Are Outperforming

A second positive point has been the relative performance of revenue bonds compared to general obligation bonds throughout 2019. This is especially relevant for HYD in particular, because the fund is made-up almost entirely of revenue bonds, which is quite common for the high-yield muni sector. In fact, around 80% of the fund is comprised of revenue bonds from various sector, as the chart below illustrates:

Source: VanEck

Clearly, this is an area of critical importance for HYD and, fortunately, it has been rewarding fund investors this year. In fact, revenue bonds are outperforming under most short-term time tables, as shown below:

Source: Legg Mason

This reality has helped HYD deliver the solid total return this year, and it is being driven by a few factors. One, high-yield funds are seeing an increasing amount of investor demand, as interest rates have dropped and many muni bonds have been refinanced at lower yields. This is driving investors into the higher-yielding, riskier, revenue bond sector of the muni market. The key differential is these bonds are often backed by revenue streams of specific projects, such as tolls on highways and bridges or payments made to hospitals for medical services. The difference is, unlike general obligation bonds, they are not backed by taxes directly. If a city or state was having difficulty managing interest expenses on their muni bonds, they have the flexibility to raise taxes to cover the shortfall. Revenue bonds do not have that safety net, so investors often view them as riskier, but have rushed to buy them anyway in our low interest rate environment.

So far, this strategy has worked out. While this demand has helped drive up prices, the supply story is also supporting the underlying assets. Within the muni market as a whole, issuance is up year-over-year. While demand has easily met this supply, it is worth noting that general obligation bonds have seen their supply rise by a much larger percentage than revenue bonds, as the chart below illustrates:

Source: Legg Mason

My takeaway here is the supply story is positive, for now, for revenue bonds, and HYD by extension. While there has been an uptick this year, it was modest, and demand has been robust. If supply gains are similarly limited in 2020, that will continue to support bond prices in the sector, and it also limits the downside risk for HYD going forward.

The Bad: Yields Have Narrowed, Limiting The Upside

Now the bad news. While I mentioned muni debt as a whole has done well this year, high-yield munis have seen their prices rise at a faster clip. This reality, while good for existing investors, has clouded the outlook for further gains going into the new year. Further, as the demand for high-yield products has risen, insurers have responded by offering slightly lower yields. These developments, investor buying and lower current yields, have had the compounding effect of narrowing the spread between high-yield and investment-grade munis, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, while spreads have been declining for the last couple of years, the current figure is quite low in relation to the historical average. In fact, if we look back further than early 2018, the current spread of 2.4% is sitting at a level not seen since before the financial crisis, pre-2008.

My takeaway here is spreads are clearly tight on a historical basis and suggest limited upside from here. While there are valid reasons why the spread has narrowed, the fact remains that investors are receiving very little compensation from the added risk they are taking. Further, history suggests the spread is not likely to move lower. While it certainly could, I find it more plausible it will revert back closer to its longer-term average, which could put some downward prices on prices.

The Bad: High-Yield Munis Have Unique Risks

My final point looks at the below investment-grade muni market more closely, as this sector is overweight in HYD's portfolio (The fund has some BBB-rated bonds). As I mentioned, this means the fund is exposed primarily to revenue bonds, which offer unique risks to bondholders in that the likelihood of repayment is dependent upon specific revenue sources, such as a construction project or hospital. As I mentioned, investors cannot expect the city or state to necessarily come up with a plan to ensure bondholders are paid back in full, as they would with general obligation bonds. This means evaluating the health of the underlying project/sector the bonds are exposed to is vital to understanding the inherent risk.

For HYD this means taking a look at the healthcare sector, as this is the fund's largest individual sector by weighting, making up over 22% of total assets. While this could be viewed as a positive, considering health care services are in increasing demand, the story has downsides as well. To be fair, the sector is benefiting from recent trends, such as an aging population, which is increasing the need for services, on average. The sector also benefits from a higher percentage of insured patients, as that typically means fewer bills will go unpaid. In fact, from 2013 to 2018, the number of uninsured Americans declined from 13.3% to 8.5%, according to a study from Kaiser Health.

However, there are downsides to this sector as well. Given the political uncertainty of healthcare in America, it does present challenges to local health providers in terms of budgeting, state support, and reimbursement for services rendered. Further, as the cost of healthcare rises at a robust rate, this could result in lower reimbursement rates, both from individuals and health insurance companies.

While the number of muni bond defaults is low, both in investment grade and high yield, these are risks to be aware of, especially for healthcare sector bonds. We are beginning to see cracks in the muni market, and it is disproportionately impacting the healthcare sector. For example, according to a report from Bloomberg, there are 108 borrowers this year in the municipal market who have either skipped debt payments or violated other financial terms of their bond contracts, like drawing down their cash reserves. This is an increase of 30% from last year. Importantly, 20% of all munis that are in default are in the hospital and retirement home sector, according to a report from Charles Schwab.

My takeaway here is be careful. While I do not expect a substantial number of defaults in the high-yield muni sector, they are riskier assets that are seeing some pressure this year. Further, with spreads having narrowed, the incentive to investors to take on this extra risk may not make sense.

Bottom line

HYD has had a good year, and I believe it will hold up fairly well in 2020. The demand for tax-free income has been strong post-tax reform, and I do not see this changing until 2021 at the earliest. As interest rates have declined, investors have rushed into higher-yielding assets, including high-yield muni debt. This story could easily repeat next year.

However, investors need to appreciate that HYD is not the same as many muni bond funds. It is packed with revenue bonds, tied to specific revenue sources. In the case of HYD, this means a lot of healthcare exposure, which accounts from a large share of high-yield defaults this year (on a percentage basis). Further, the spread offered by high-yield munis over investment-grade munis is much lower than where it has been over the past decade. This means investors are getting less reward for the added risk, which may discourage value-oriented investors. Therefore, I believe a "neutral" rating on HYD is most appropriate and would recommend investors carefully consider their risk tolerance before building positions in the fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.