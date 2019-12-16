Investing In The B2B Arena With WESCO

Wesco is a B2B firm, supplying to various industries. My research shows Wesco as a bullish choice even without the speculations.

The Blue Harbour Group increased their stake in Wesco to 8.8% last March, adding to the take-private talk. I will cover who Blue Harbour Group is and does.

Introduction

I first heard about WESCO (Wesco) (WCC) in the above-mentioned Barron's article. A link in the Barron's app pointed to the story about Blue Harbour Group increasing its holdings last March. Deeper research pointed to a company worth investing in, and for me, one with good Put premiums to use as possible entry strategy.

Taking a look at Wesco

This is how Wesco describes its company:

WESCO is a Fortune 500 global leader of electrical, industrial, and communications MRO and OEM products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistics services. With a strong portfolio of businesses and a high-performance continuous improvement culture, WESCO’s value proposition is founded on developing solutions to satisfy the complex challenges our customers face every day. WESCO is a preferred supplier of products and services to the world’s top companies, and we know what it takes to help your business operate more efficiently and profitably. We put our years of experience, our value-added solutions, and our strong relationships with industry-leading suppliers in your corner to help your business stay ahead of the competition.

Many of its partners are well-known large companies like ABB, Siemens, Cisco, Eaton, and Rockwell Automation. While some segments are more recession-prone than others, its partners and downstream customer diversity should help shield its sales and income when the next downturn arrives. Its last Annual Report indicated it has over 70,000 customers, some using multiple services/product lines from Wesco.

As can be seen above, its industry coverage and product scope are not limited to a narrow segment(s) of the market. Few are focused on the old industrial industries whose better days are past. The first three listed should weather any economic slowdown fairly well as they are vital to either the digital economy or process improvements. To some extent, companies seem to postpone non-vital maintenance and safety tasks when cash becomes tight but usually keep budgets intact related to digital projects.

Wesco is heavily dependent on the North American economy with only 5% of sales coming from countries other than the US or Canada. The positive of that is currency movement will have minimal effect on the bottom line. Signing the new NAFTA trade pact can only help future sales.

While past performance is no guarantee of future results, Wesco believes there is over $650 billion in opportunities the company could capture some part of. That is almost 80x its 2018 sales so even capturing 2% would almost triple the company's sales.

Blue Harbour Group

Since some of the take-private talk centers on what the Blue Harbour Group might have planned, we need to understand its ownership strategy. This is how it describes its company:

Blue Harbour applies a “private equity approach” to investing in the public markets. The strategy is executed by a team of senior professionals deeply engaged in identifying and sourcing investment ideas, developing relationships with executive management teams and Boards of Directors and making investment decisions on a consensus basis. The team’s combined intellectual capital and experience have provided Blue Harbour with a distinguished reputation as a constructive long-term shareholder and committed partner.

Currently, it is a shareholder in the following companies:

It summarizes its investment strategy as:

As lead shareholder in each of its core investments, Blue Harbour partners on an exclusively collaborative basis with company management teams to design and implement strategies to unlock significant shareholder value over a two-to-three-year horizon.

While I think BHG ownership is a good thing for Wesco's future, it is not in the private-equity take-over game.

Conclusion

Here is what the Street thinks of Wesco:

Analysts are forecasting a 7.9% EPS growth on 2% sales growth over the next two years. Some of that EPS growth is based on Wesco continuing its recent share reduction, which results in 5% being repurchased over the past five years. It appears the analysts are less optimistic since the price is up almost 20% since its summer low. Institutions were still buying at the last report. Blue Harbour Group is the second-largest holder after Vanguard.

Since a company viewed as a value play is more likely to be taken over either by a merger or going private, I looked at what type of funds owned Wesco. Several top funds are value-oriented which is a good sign. Boston Partners Global Investors manages multiple value funds for its clients too.

I do have some concern that sales recently have been up and down.

So I went back to the 2016 Annual Report to see what management had to say about the dip.

2016 was a challenging year. Sales and earnings per share declined versus prior year, but our results were within our original outlook range. These results reflect the difficult economic and end market environment and the impact of lackluster demand on customer spending in the industries we serve. We responded to these challenges by reducing our costs and streamlining our organization to enable investments in our growth initiatives. We also simplified our capital structure and delivered strong free cash flow generation. As a result of these actions, we have further strengthened our business and are well-positioned to deliver improved results and a return to growth in 2017.

Source: 2016 Annual Report.

Some of the strategies Wesco was adopting for 2017 and beyond included:

Strengthen product & services portfolio by adding customers and expanding relationships with existing ones. To deliver increased profitability, we continued our efforts to streamline our business, reduce structural costs, increase productivity, and drive execution of our pricing, sourcing, and margin improvement initiatives. Improve the balance sheet and cash flow.

As you can see in the above charts, some of those targeted improvements showed in the listed statistics in 2017 and all by 2018. As you can see from the below comparisons, 2019 has continued the improvements in results.

Since I started writing this article, the stock 'value' designation has been dented (or confirmed depending on your viewpoint) by raising over 10%. That dropped my original Bullish tag to one of Neutral. As can be seen in the next graph, Wesco is not for the faint of heart (Port #1).

Its best outperformance recently was when the economy was pulling out of the last recession, so this might be a stock to remember after the next recession unless you believe that is still past 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.