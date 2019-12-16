Sonoco Products: The Missing Valuation Metric

Yet, typical metrics short-change the potential of Sonoco, its focus on a bigger picture and its role in marrying sustainability with solutions addressing the food waste crisis.

Sonoco Products (SON) provided 2020 guidance on December 6th, and the market gave it little more than a token nod. The share price finished the day approximately 2% higher than its open. It has since given up approximately half of that gain.

Either the guidance was uninspiring or the news already priced in. Since the shares are still trading approximately 10% off the 52-week high, it would seem guidance was uninspiring. And, yet, in my opinion, that's simply not the case.

Sonoco's 2019

When the global diversified packaging provider to both consumers and industrial businesses reported its 2019 third-quarter results on October 17th, net sales year-to-date had tallied a slight improvement from $4.04 billion in 2018 to $4.07 billion. The bottom line through the first three quarters had improved 4.3% from $2.34 in 2018 to $2.44 per diluted share.

"Results in the first nine months of the year benefited from earnings from acquisitions, productivity improvements, cost controls and a slightly positive price/cost relationship which more than offset lower volume mix and the negative impact of foreign exchange."

Sonoco's focus on improving productivity and controlling costs had the greatest impact on operating profit.

"By focusing our business on the areas which we can control, we continue to drive margin expansion as each of our four business segments report gains in operating profit as compared to last year."

Regarding the top line, Sonoco pointed to the global slowdown as having the greatest impact.

"Our customers are tightening inventories and closely watching new orders with expectations for slower demand."

For the full year, Sonoco expects base earnings per share in a range of $3.50 to $3.54. Base earnings are Sonoco's non-GAAP comparative measure defined as earnings excluding restructuring-related items, asset impairment charges, acquisition expenses, non-operating pension costs, and certain other items. In 2018, base earnings totaled $3.37 per share. Thus the year-over-year improvement equates to approximately 4.5%.

With just a few weeks remaining in the final quarter of 2019, the company also reaffirmed guidance for operating cash flow and free cash flow. Operating cash flow for the first three quarters totals $239 million and is expected to fall in a range of $435 million to $455 million. Free cash flow for the first three quarters is actually negative, but is expected to fall in a range of $60 million to $80 million for the whole year. The cash flow projections include an impact from Sonoco's voluntary contribution to its pension plan of $200 million.

Operating cash flow and free cash flow in 2018 were $590 million and $260 million, respectively. Thus, it would seem the totals in 2019 are a disappointment. But, in actuality, the original estimate for operating cash flow was a range of $600 million to $620 million and for free cash flow was a range of $225 million to $245 million. The voluntary pension contribution in the second quarter had an after-tax impact of $165 million.

As shown, comparisons between reporting periods are best measured by base earnings. The compound annual growth rate in base earnings for the five years from 2016 through 2020 is 7.8%.

Sonoco's operating cash flow has been supported by more than its top-line growth. Its operating margin has improved 420 basis points in four years.

2020 Guidance

Sonoco also provided expectations and initial estimates for 2020.



Net sales are estimated to be approximately $5.55 billion. The midpoint for operating cash flow is estimated at $635 million. Free cash flow is estimated at $260 million. Base earnings are projected in a range of $3.65 to $3.75 per diluted share. Source

The acquisitions expected to be accretive to base earnings in 2020 are Corenso and TEQ Plastique.

Sonoco acquired Corenso in August 2019. Corenso manufactures uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) and tubes and cores derived from 100% recycled raw materials. Sales in 2018 were approximately $75 million. The acquisition will expand Sonoco's production of sustainable paperboard and its core converting footprint.

The acquisition of TEQ (Thermoform Engineered Quality and Plastique Holdings) is expected to close in early 2020. TEQ manufactures thermoformed packaging for the healthcare, medical device and consumer industries. Sales in 2018 were approximately $88 million. The acquisition will expand Sonoco's medical and healthcare packaging and is expected to deliver 4% to 5% of organic growth in 2020.

Though Sonoco's pension plan is 95% funded, another contribution is being planned. The 2020 base earnings estimate does not account for the next potential contribution. This contribution could occur in late 2020 or early 2021 and would range between $125 million and $175 million.

Inadvertent Announcement?

It could also appear Sonoco inadvertently pre-announced its next dividend increase. The company has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years and typically announces its hike in April. Its 2020 guidance included an estimate of $180 million for dividend payments. With approximately 101.2 million shares outstanding, a total $180 million in dividend payments would equate to a dividend of $1.78 per share.

Since 2015, Sonoco has bumped its dividend by $0.02 quarterly or $0.08 annually. The current annual rate is $1.72 per share. Should the company maintain this trend, the upcoming dividend rate would be $1.80 per share. On 101.2 million shares, the dividend payment obligation would equate to $182 million. Thus, it is not a broad leap to suggest Sonoco will maintain its trend and hike its dividend by $0.08 annually.

Valuation Considerations

Sonoco's dividend yield has averaged 2.9% over the past four years. On a dividend rate of $1.80 annually, the average yield equates to a share price of $62. Sonoco's average multiple on forward non-GAAP earnings is 17.28. Thus, using Sonoco's estimate for 2020 base earnings in a range of $3.65 to $3.75 equates to a share price in a range of $63 to $65. By both measures, the stock would appear slightly undervalued.

Yet, focusing simply on metrics, ratios and numbers would be short-changing the potential of Sonoco Products. The company is, unarguably, a giant in the packaging industry. More importantly, Sonoco is focused on a bigger picture. It is leading a global discussion on packaging needs - marrying sustainability with solutions to address the food waste crisis. Source

It's difficult to design a metric for contributing to the greater good. But it seems it should be worth something.

