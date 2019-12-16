BKLN: Modest Yield, High Risk

Bank loans traded at less than 50 cents on the dollar during the last credit crisis, even though corporate credit wasn’t even the focal point.

Leveraged loans have benefited over the past few years as investors reached for yield, ignoring building risks. Some analysts have pointed out that the erosion of credit quality and investor herding behavior have similar characteristics to the mortgage credit crisis of 2009. Bank loans traded at less than 50 cents on the dollar during the last credit crisis, even though corporate credit wasn’t even the focal point of the crisis. It is possible that they could do worse in the next crisis due to the erosion of covenant protection, and the use of questionable EBITDA adjustments in the past decade. Many retail investors have used leveraged loan ETFs such as Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) to generate income. ETF structural issues might exacerbate problems caused by poor credit quality leading to large losses when the next recession occurs.

Erosion of covenant protection

Leveraged loans traditionally included covenants designed to protect asset value for lenders. Going into the 2008-2009 financial crisis, approximately 80% of leveraged loans were considered covenant heavy, according to BainCapital Credit. Since then, the rush of investors reaching for yield has driven an erosion of covenant protection. The Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency started warning about this back in 2014, but the trend continued, setting new records repeatedly. Covenant lite loans are now nearly 90% of all outstanding issuance by market value.

Source: Bain Capital Credit

The absence of covenants might delay defaults, because there are less terms under which the lender can declare a default. However, for loans that do eventually default, the absence of covenants will likely reduce the amount that lenders recover. Recovery rates during the next credit crisis are likely to be lower than historical averages. According to Moody’s data, between 1983 and 2011, recovery rates for syndicated bank loans that defaulted were approximately 80%. In 2017, it forecasted that this will decline to 60% for the most recent vintages of leveraged loans. The trend towards covenant lite loans continues to accelerate, increasing downside risk in the leveraged loan space.

Rising Leverage and Aspirational EBITDA

Partially as a result of declining covenant protection, leverage is rising in the leveraged loan market. Debt to EBITDA ratios across the world are now at similar levels to the last peak, before the financial crisis.

Source: Bank of England Financial Stability Report

This data likely understates the risks. Borrowers have become increasingly creative with how they define EBITDA. Bloomberg and the Financial Times have both reported increasing prevalence of EBITDA “add backs,” which allow borrowers to include future savings from cost-cutting or increases in revenue in their EBITDA.

ETF Structural issues

ETFs have benefited investors by lowering costs, and making it easier to build a diversified portfolio. However, the rapid growth of ETFs in less liquid markets could be creating imbalances. The idea that ETFs investing in illiquid markets could have structural problems is not just a fringe conspiracy theory. The IMF, DTCC, G20 Financial Stability Board, and the Congressional Research Service have all pointed out possible risks.

Unlike mutual funds, ETFs generally don’t have to meet redemptions in cash. The key difference is the role of Authorized Participants (APs), and the arbitrage mechanism (see this paper from the Congressional Research service for more detail). The AP arbitrage mechanism is a major benefit of ETFs that works well in large-cap stocks and other liquid markets. However, it hasn’t really solved the liquidity mismatch problem for leveraged loans.

According to the European Systemic Risk Board:

Particularly for ETFs tracking more illiquid securities, the additional liquidity that investors expect from ETFs may evaporate at times of market stress, when widespread selling pressure results in increased volatility of both ETFs’ and underlying securities’ price.

The APs do not have any fiduciary duty to provide liquidity. In the event of a crisis it would likely be prudent for an AP to stop providing liquidity, or at least widen bid/ask spreads drastically to compensate for increased counterparty risk and uncertainty about future prices. It can take several days, or even weeks to complete trades in the leveraged loan market, with a median time of T+11, as noted in the FT.

During the last financial crisis, there weren't any leveraged loan ETFs. In 2018Q4, there was some volatility in the credit space, and MSCI noted ETFs appeared to have a mild impact on bid/ask spreads. Yet by historical standards what happened in 2018Q4 was very minor. What will happen if we face another serious credit crisis?

BKLN

One ETF that is especially susceptible to the credit and liquidity risk is the Invesco Senior Loan ETF. BKLN tracks a market weighted index of the 100 largest leveraged loans. Approximately 83% of its portfolio is below investment grade, based on S&P ratings. The following table shows BKLN’s portfolio by rating:

Source: Fund Factsheet

No individual holding accounts for more than 2% of the total portfolio:

Source: Fund FactSheet

However, focusing on the largest leveraged loans and maintaining a diversified portfolio do not make BKLN immune to the problems of credit quality or liquidity. For example, BKLN has large exposure to Caesars Resort Collection, a company with covenants made weaker in a private equity buyout, as FT Alphaville noted in 2018. Since it is market value-weighted, BKLN will inevitably become more exposed to the largest debtors as they borrow more in the leveraged loan market.

The illiquidity of the underlying assets likely contributes to the significant tracking error. The components of the index just aren’t that liquid.

Source: Fund Factsheet

Leveraged loan defaults are starting to trend upwards. It is too early to tell if defaults will become a systemic problem, but markets go through cycle so another downturn is inevitable. The yield of 5.13% in BKLN seems like paltry compensation for the credit and liquidity risk. Leveraged loan ETFs such as BKLN are likely to deliver surprisingly large losses to investors when a recession finally occurs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.