Visa Stock Analysis: 15% Growth Expected, But It Is About The Delta Of The Delta

I share a few calculations on what could be the expected returns if the delta of the delta (growth) changes. Both on the upside and downside.

Investors should expect returns in line with Visa's top-line growth, but any kind of hiccup could be very painful due to the high valuation.

The key when it comes to investing in such great businesses that never come cheap is to estimate what kind of expectations are baked into the stock price.

Visa is the ultimate compounding stock you can find. The company and stock have been growing on all fronts.

Visa's (NYSE:V) stock is the ultimate compounder. Revenues, earnings and cash flows keep growing. The business growth leads to constantly higher dividends while Visa's market also keeps expanding thanks to global economic growth.

I have two bank cards: one is Visa, and the other is Mastercard (MA). I think if you open your wallet, you'll find a similar distribution. So, no point arguing about the quality of the business, the past performance or long-term outlook. What we as investors should focus on is the stock valuation and the expectations baked into the stock price.

Past performance

When you look at what Visa did in the past, it is simply amazing. Over the last decade, revenues almost tripled, net income quadrupled and the dividend has been increased by a factor of 10. On top of that, through buybacks, the number of shares outstanding fell from 3 billion to 2.2 billion. That is a 3% yearly buyback yield that we should add to the small dividend yield.

Visa stock financials

With such financial metrics, the only outcome for a stock is to skyrocket.

Visa stock price performance

Analysis and valuation

Apart from amazing business metrics, Visa also comes with a high valuation and low dividend. The forward PE ratio is close to 30 and the dividend yield is just 0.66%.

The whole game with Visa is that it has to continue to grow and compound for the stock price to be justified. As soon as the business growth stops, the stock will stop appreciating too.

Fortunately, for Visa stock holders, the company just keeps on giving and giving. It has a low dividend payout ratio of around 20% because it can reinvest capital at rates above 20%. With such high returns on capital invested, shareholders are best off if the company simply reinvests earnings.

Visa stock profitability

Visa has all what you can dream about when it comes to investing: growing revenues, high return on invested capital alongside constantly increasing distributions to shareholders. On top of that, Visa's high net income margin, close to 50%, gives assurance that the company will make money in any kind of economic environment.

Visa's business performance

Therefore the business also gives a margin of safety as it is extremely unlikely the business will suffer from any kind of structural risks. Plus, there are extremely high barriers to entry and compete with Visa, which gives the company a wide moat. But, when it comes to investing returns, those will all depend on the future growth rate.

Outlook

The outlook is simple when it comes to Visa. For as long as the company can keep growing earnings at 15% per year, the stock will follow.

Visa's earnings outlook

However, the question is for how long can Visa keep growing at present growth rates? Investors have been well rewarded for holding Visa over the past decade because the growth didn't stop. But I think investors have been fairly rewarded for the risk they have been taking. If there had been any kind of slowdown in growth, the rewards wouldn't even be close to the ones enjoyed. The same story holds for the future.

Valuation and the delta of the delta

If there is an economic halt, Visa's traffic and profitability could slow down. A business slowdown would be extremely detrimental to shareholder returns due to the high valuation. Visa is definitely a business that compounds, but I would say fairly priced at the moment given the PE ratio of around 30. If earnings continue to compound at 15% per year, the PE ratio on the current price will be just 15 in 5 years and just 7.5 in 10 years. Consequently, if Visa's business keeps growing at 15%, the stock will follow and the PE ratio will remain close to 30 while investors will enjoy returns around 15%.

Visa earnings analysis

However, if Visa's growth falls to 10% per year, earnings per share in 5 years will be $8.56 and $13.79 in 10 years. Plus, it is likely the market will not value a company growing at 10% in the same way it values it now, with a PE ratio of 30, thanks to 15% yearly growth. If the valuation given by the market falls to 20, the stock price would be at $171 in five years and investors would be looking at zero returns over the coming years.

This is the biggest risk when it comes to investments like Visa. It is not so much about the growth, the so-called delta, but it is about the delta of the delta, or change in the growth rate, that significantly affects future returns.

So, the only question is: Will Visa continue to grow so fast?

As I have no crystal ball, I don't know about Visa's future growth, so I simply avoid investments at such high valuation levels where a business needs to keep on growing at 15% for 10 years to just reach my required business return of 15% per year. I hope I have offered you value by explaining what is the key risk when it comes to Visa. Of course, the opposite also holds; if Visa starts growing at 20% per year, the PE ratio might go up to 40 and your returns could exceed 20% per year.

