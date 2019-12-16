FTS International: The Focus Is On Deleveraging And Cash Flows As Drivers Dry Up

FTSI‘s Bottom Is Not In Sight

FTS International (FTSI) provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. It operates in the major unconventional U.S. energy basins. I expect the stock price to exhibit weakness in the short term. Although the performance can improve in 2020, the timing of the stock price rebound is challenging to forecast at this point. The stock is relatively undervalued and can be a smart pick once the value drivers are in place.

The pricing weakness in the pressure pumping equipment market will prompt the company’s frac fleet to reduce further in Q4. The company has been increasing the share of upgraded frac fleets and dynamic gas blending engines to reduce costs and improve margin. It has also been aggressively de-leveraging, which can lessen some risks associated with a highly leveraged balance sheet.

Activity Level Tapers Off

Over the past years, FTSI made changes to the fluids-end, which allowed for more efficient flow to improve metallurgy. Over the next few years, the company expects to upgrade a number of its fleets to dual-fuel capability. The potential upgrade also includes Tier 4 dual fuel and next-generation electric pump designs. By 2019-end, the company will have five Tier 2 dual fuel fleets while at least two more can join the DBG fleet in early 2020. It has also purchased two of Cat's new Tier 4 Dynamic Gas Blending (or DGB) engines, which can deliver 75% of the diesel fuel savings. Currently, there is more economics in converting into DBG engines because the conversion cost is $1.5 million per fleet, or down by 25% compared to the earlier conversion costs.

The U.S. rig count has declined by ~7% by the end of November compared to September. The softness in the spot price, led by upstream companies’ capital discipline, remains one of the primary concerns for FTSI. I expect the pressure to continue in the first half of 2020. After that, I think, the demand and supply balance in the fracking market will return, and the company will likely see an improvement in pricing.

Operational Challenges And Outlook

A less-than-expected improvement in completions activity and an oversupply of fracking equipment has resulted in fleet reductions. As a result of the sluggish demand, the company is likely to dispose of some of the idle equipment. These disposals will reduce its fleet capacity from 34 to 28. However, only 18 of these fleets were active as of September 30, 2019. Also, in May 2019, the company began to discontinue its wireline operations due to underperformance. These two events resulted in a total impairment charge of $5.6 million in 2019. FTSI plans to strip the retired hydraulic fracturing equipment for parts, which may reduce its capex in the short term.

While the company prefers dedicated contractual jobs over the vagaries of the spot market, the weakness in the market has forced it to opt for the spot market. Understandably, the spot market is oversupplied, which means pricing typically stays lower than the long-term contracts. Plus, many times, the customers demand pricing concessions, which either results in lower returns or contract termination if returns become unviable. In any case, FTSI has been worse off with an increasing percentage of its pricing coming from the spot market.

In this context, let us check out how the company’s management expects the energy market to behave in the coming quarters. The oilfield services and the energy exploration & production industries have been under pressure in the capital markets as most of these stocks saw share prices tumbling following the crude oil price volatility. The energy sector is tipped to become more free cash flow positive as they become more efficient with their capital. Most of the gains are expected to emanate from improved efficiency. In Q4, the efficiency level is expected to remain unchanged. Pricing, too, has not changed much in the past couple of months. Because efficiency will drive pricing, the holidays and shutdowns by the upstream companies will continue efficiency and pricing adversely, albeit moderately, in Q4.

Q4 2019 Guidance

FTSI plans to exit Q4 with 15 or 16 active fleets due to customers dropping fleets. The adjusted EBITDA per fleet averaged $7 million to $8 million in Q3. However, it will be challenging to forecast the expected adjusted EBITDA. The management sees the cut-off rate of EBITDA at a minimum of $5 million per fleet, but the low spot market rate may have pushed it to $2.5 million, which can be below the maintenance capital. Increased competition has driven the price so low that the company is finding it economical to retire more fleets than fielding them.

The Recent Performance Drivers

In Q3 2019, FTS International’s top line declined (18% down) compared to Q2 2019. Year over year, however, revenues fell more sharply by 44% due to E&P capital discipline and increased completion efficiencies. Lower pricing also affected profitability adversely. The company’s bottom line turned to a loss from a net profit in Q2. In Q3, impairment charges, as I discussed earlier in the article, reduced net income.

FTSI’s active fleet count declined to ~20 in Q3 compared to 21 in Q2. Compared to Q2 2019, it pumped 2.5% lower stage counts. As a result of the deterioration in the metrics, the annualized adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet nearly halved in Q3 compared to Q2. There is a considerable amount of white space (period of low or zero work intensity) leading to the under-utilization of the hydraulic fracturing equipment fleets.

While the average crude oil price decreased by ~6% in Q3 over the previous quarter, it has remained steady in Q4 so far. The DUC well count loss in the past five months until October points to the further slowdown in the completions activity. All these factors culminating cannot be positive drivers for FTSI’s stock price, at least in the short term.

Deleveraging Is The Key

FTSI has continued to de-leverage in FY2019. In 9M 2019, it repaid $74 million of debt. During Q2, it sold off its interest in SinoFTS JV, which brought down debt by a further $33 million. The company is on track to achieve $200 million in cash balance in 2019.

Despite the de-leveraging, FTSI’s debt-to-equity stands at 9.8x due to low shareholders’ equity. The company’s accumulated loss over the past years resulted in such a small equity base. Superior Energy Services (SPN) has similar leverage (8.8x), while Helmerich & Payne (HP) has much lower leverage (0.12x).

FTSI’s liquidity (borrowings available under the revolving credit facility and cash & equivalents) totaled $294 million as of September 30. Approximately $90 million of its debt repayment obligation lies in 2021, while $370 million is due to be repaid in 2022. However, it will seek to refinance the 2022 debt due to be repaid.

Share Repurchase

In 9M 2019, FTSI repurchased 1.97 million shares at an average price of $4.21. Currently, the stock is trading at a 78% discount to the average repurchase price. So, the management subscribes more value to the stock than the stock market does. The company initiated a $100 million share buyback program in May 2019.

Cash Flows

In 9M 2019, FTSI’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $90 million, which was a 70% decrease compared to a year ago, due primarily to the fall in revenues in the past year. Free cash flow, during the same period, decreased by 76%.

The company needs to maintain consistency in its cash flows in the medium-to-long-term to meet debt repayments. Else, if the energy market environment deteriorates, its leveraged balance sheet can spin out of control. Even bankruptcy is not out of the reckoning.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

FTSI is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~4.8x. Based on sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is lower, which implies a higher adjusted EBITDA in the next four quarters. The stock is currently trading close to its past six-quarter average of 4.9x.

FTSI’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple contraction versus the current multiple is in contrast to peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to rise as opposed to a fall in EBITDA for peers. This typically results in a significantly higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (RES, SPN, and HP) average of 5.2x. So, the stock is relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two analysts rated FTSI a “buy” in December (includes “very bullish”), while ten recommended a “hold.” One of the sell-side analysts rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $1.83, which at the current price, yields ~66% returns. However, in light of the negative drivers weighing on the company, I think the sell-side analysts are overestimating the potential returns from the stock.

What’s The Take On FTSI?

The excess supply of frac equipment has put substantial pressure on the pricing for the pressure pumpers and equipment providers. Consequently, the company’s frac fleet reduction will continue in Q4, given the lack of demand in the market. a high debt-to-equity ratio is a serious worry in the current energy market scenario, although the positive FCF can reduce the pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the medium-to-long-term, the supply attrition in the OFS equipment market and efficiency enhancement will eventually lead to an improvement in pricing. So, the company has been increasing the share of upgraded frac fleets, which typically commands a higher margin. It has also injected DBG engines to reduce costs and improve margin. I expect FTSI’s stock price to exhibit weakness in the short term. How the company handles the pressure on margin will decide how it performs in the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.