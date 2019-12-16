Gold Standard Ventures: Valuation Improving, But Risks Remain

Based on a high likelihood for a financing in the next six months, I see the stock as one of the riskier takeover targets in the sector, and higher risk than names like Marathon Gold for this reason.

While the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) has surged since Q2 following the Fed's first rate cut in nearly a decade, a few juniors have continued to go in the opposite direction. One of these names is Gold Standard Ventures (GSV), and the company's unfortunate fate the past several months has been decided by both fund selling and the stock being a tax-loss selling candidate. This hasn't been helped by the fact that the company continues to trade at nearly 1.0x P/NAV despite its massive share price decline, which is a significant premium to the sector when other takeover targets like Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) are trading at less than 0.5x P/NAV. When it comes to Gold Standard Ventures, the good news is the valuation improvement and mild accumulation on the daily chart, but the less exciting news is financing risk as we head into the back half of 2020. Based on my belief that financing risk will likely keep a lid on the share price near $1.00 US, I see the stock as medium-risk and high-reward at current levels and therefore am still avoiding it for the time being.

Gold Standard Ventures had a busy Q3, but managed to get its Pre-Feasibility Study out to the market as scheduled, a rarity for the sector. The company released its Pre-Feasibility Study in Q3, outlining an operation with an eight-year mine life, and average annual metal production of 116,000 ounces of gold at industry-leading costs. Initial capital expenditures for the mine are $194 million US, which is quite reasonable, considering that most studies completed in the 150,000-250,000 ounce annual production range carry price tags of $275.0 million or higher to move into production. Also, all-in sustaining cost projections are exceptional, forecasted at $657/oz. If the mine could manage to live up to these projections assuming it goes into production, these would be in the bottom 10% for costs in the sector.

I believe the Pre-Feasibility Study was a positive development for the company as it de-risked its Railroad-Pinion Project, but the issue all along has been valuation. The company never belonged over a US$500 million value to begin with, unless Dark Star was going to end up as a 2.0+ gram per tonne deposit with a couple of million ounces like initial drilling suggested. Given that the current resource came in at less than half of these grades, I believe the focus has shifted to other juniors in the sector with higher-grade, open-pit deposits. There's no discounting that Gold Standard Ventures has assembled an incredible land package in a tier-1 jurisdiction and done a great job delineating a 3+ million ounce resource. Still, I would argue that there are more attractive juniors out there with similar to better valuations. Let's take a closer look at the valuation below:

Valuation

Based on Gold Standard's ~3.4 million-ounce resource across its Pinion, North Bullion, Dark Star, and Jasperoid Wash deposits, the company is currently trading at C$74.41/oz (US$57.29) on an enterprise value per ounce basis. This figure is roughly 10% below the ~$65/oz paid for development stage juniors over the past five years, and therefore, it suggests that Gold Standard Ventures is slightly undervalued. On a P/NAV basis, however, the company is trading at quite a significant premium to its peers, at a P/NAV of 1.07x based on a ~$280.6 million Post-Tax NPV (5%) from its Pre-Feasibility Study, using a $1,350/oz gold price. While an argument can be made that the $1,350/oz gold price is quite conservative, I have applied this same gold price for all juniors to derive apples-to-apples comparisons. To put this figure in perspective, Marathon Gold is currently trading at a P/NAV of less than 0.5x using the same gold price assumptions. Therefore, while Gold Standard Ventures is relatively cheap on an enterprise value per ounce basis, it's a little expensive on a P/NAV basis.

The company has noted with its Pre-Feasibility Study that the study was completed on less than half of its resources. Therefore there is undoubtedly room for significant expansion in follow-up studies. However, until we have a new study in place or a much higher gold price, the company is relatively expensive on a P/NAV basis. If we were to see a gold price of over $1,550/oz for two quarters in a row, I would begin to use a $1,450/oz gold price for juniors in their studies vs. the current $1,350/oz I use to calculate Post-Tax NPV (5%) to be conservative.

In summary, from a valuation standpoint, Gold Standard Ventures is finally trading at a relatively attractive valuation when averaged across both metrics (P/NAV and EV/OZ), especially if we see a decent bump in metals prices. However, we continue to see quite a few juniors at similar valuations but with higher-grade, open-pit deposits, and also in tier-1 jurisdictions. Therefore, while Gold Standard Ventures has improved immensely vs. its own valuation, it hasn't become significantly more attractive vs. its peers yet.

Technicals

If we move over to the technical picture, Gold Standard Ventures is one of the few names still below its 200-day moving average, with the stock in an intermediate downtrend. Although more than 60% of all other gold juniors are above their 200-day moving averages, which suggests that Gold Standard Ventures is much weaker than its peer group, the good news, however, is that the decline might have finally been nearing its end. Just last week, the stock came down to test the $0.60 level, which coincided with its breakout in 2016. Often, prior resistance levels will act as new support levels, and this massive drop has likely cleaned out the majority of the weaker hands in the stock. The key to this bottoming thesis, however, is that the bulls defend $0.60 on a weekly close at all costs.

In summary, while the stock is seeing some signs of improvement on the shorter-term time frames, we are going to need to see a break above the $0.90 level on a weekly close to suggest that the bottom might finally be in. This is certainly a possibility over the next few months with tax-loss season now almost over, but I don't see any huge catalysts on the horizon for the stock outside of a new discovery, or a much stronger gold price. Unfortunately, given the company's lighter treasury as we head into 2020, there will be less funds available to punch holes in the company's property looking for another Dark Star.

Risks

When it comes to risks for Gold Standard Ventures, the major one is financing. I would expect the company to need to complete funding within the next nine months based on its current cash position of just below C$10 million. Unfortunately, the company has raised money at successively lower prices in its past three financings (C$3.17, C$2.05, C$1.22), and it's often a red flag when this is occurring. This is because companies that are consistently raising capital at lower prices are diluting shareholders at a much faster pace than their peers, which are raising money at higher prices, like Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF) and Marathon Gold to name a couple. While Gold Standard Ventures has certainly had no trouble raising capital, its cash burn is quite high, and slightly above that of most peers in its market-cap group. Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see above, Gold Standard has raised over C$69 million in the past two years alone and is now sitting with a balance just shy of C$10 million as we head into 2020. This is a decent-sized treasury amount for most juniors, but Gold Standard Ventures has quite a few capital commitments. Given this, the company will likely struggle to make it through 2020 without financing again, unless it's not planning on doing much of a drill program for 2020. If we look at financial commitments over the next year, they are likely to take up more than half of the balance sheet on their own. It's important to note that working capital below shows as C$11.8 million at quarter-end (September 30th, 2019), but is down to C$10 million at the end of November 2019.

By looking at the below MD&A excerpt, we can see the company has commitments of ~C$867,000 in Q4 2019 related to its Railroad-Pinion Project, which will likely leave it with a cash balance closer to C$9 million. As for 2020, given the consulting and employment agreements in place, the company will also be on the hook for another C$1.345 million through FY-2020. This will reduce the company's cash position further to roughly $7.6 million by the end of 2020.

Moving over to total work commitment and lease payments required for FY-2020 at the company's projects, we see a necessary commitment of US$2.4 million or roughly ~$3.17 million at a $1.32 USD/CAD exchange rate. After subtracting this, the company's cash balance is closer to $4.5 million. In addition, the company incurred additional fees in the first nine months of 2019, totaling close to another C$1.1 million seen below.

If we are to assume that these fees come in at a similar rate for FY-2020, this will drop the cash balance further, from C$4.5 million to C$3.4 million. Unfortunately, this will leave the company with almost no cash for drilling expenses, which came in at C$6 million for FY-2019, nor other exploration expenses, which is what the company needs the bulk of its treasury for as a development-stage junior. This cash balance of C$3.4 million also assumes no costs related to Investor Relations or Travel & Related, which combined for just over C$770,000 in the first nine months of 2019 or a run-rate of roughly C$1 million for the year.

Based on all of the above commitments, which should reduce the company's balance sheet to roughly C$3 million or less next year, I expect it to finance by Q3 2020 at the latest. At the current rate of spend and cash balance, the company can barely satisfy annual operations not related to exploration with the existing treasury, let alone drilling costs, which came in at C$6.6 million for the first nine months of 2019. While this was a significant year on the cost side due to the Pre-Feasibility Study being released, the technical report filed with the PFS calls for further work to advance the project. The company will not be able to complete much of this work based on its current cash balance. Therefore, there is considerable financing risk in the next six to nine months if Gold Standard Ventures plans to continue to advance its project in a meaningful way next year.

There's no question the valuation has improved considerably on Gold Standard Ventures, which may provide a floor near $0.60 US, but the financing risk is likely to leave a ceiling on the stock closer to $1.00 US. The company's lower-than-usual treasury heading into FY-2020 is disappointing, as most companies are ramping up their drill programs to massive scale, like Great Bear Resources, which just upped its drill program to 200,000 meters. Barring a significant financing of C$10 million or more, I would expect Gold Standard Ventures to drill less than 25,000 meters in FY-2020, which does not leave much room for aggressive exploration drilling at their multiple targets.

I continue to see Gold Standard Ventures as a takeover target in the sector, but the financing risk and downward momentum in the share price have offset much of the improvement in the valuation. Based on this, I continue to avoid the stock for the time being, as the reward only slightly outweighs the risk at current levels. As long as the bulls can defend the $0.60 US level, the bottom may be in here. However, the need for financing has a good chance at capping the share price near $1.00 US over the next six months, barring a takeover which could certainly be done well above that level.

The drop has been a good lesson for investors that stops are essential to protect portfolios as the market often overshoots in both directions.

