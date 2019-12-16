Risk Managed Portfolio - December 2019 Update

A portfolio is created to maximize the Sortino Ratio for the one and two year time periods.

One portfolio with 10 funds is created for each of Vanguard and Fidelity mutual funds along with mutual funds available through Charles Schwab, exchange traded funds and closed end funds.

Lower risk funds with higher risk adjusted returns were used to create six model portfolios to maximize the Sortino Ratio (Risk Adjusted Returns) for the past two years.

Introduction

It has been a challenging year for the global economy in 2019, and 2020 is not shaping up to be much, if any, easier. We project global GDP growth will be 3.0% this year, which would be the slowest pace of growth since the global recession of 2008 and 2009. For 2020, we do not expect any firming in activity, but rather expect global GDP growth to hold steady at 3.0%. Several factors—by sector, industry and geography—are combining to restrain the performance of the global economy. - 2020 International Economic Outlook, Wells Fargo

For this article, I created seven portfolios of lower risk funds with higher risk adjusted returns that are trending. The funds were selected using Mutual Fund Observer Premium Search based on my Ranking System. The funds were optimized to maximize the risk adjusted return (Sortino Ratio) using Portfolio Visualizer since January 2018 when the markets began rotating to late stage funds.

Let's begin with an overview of the seven portfolios. Table #1 contains the metrics for the seven portfolios. Fidelity, Vanguard and Charles Schwab are mutual funds only. The Combined Portfolio was created using the best funds of each portfolio and the Sortino Ratio optimized over the past two years as interest rates were both rising and falling. The Short-Term Portfolio is based on funds that have been trending higher over the past 3 months and optimized over the past 12 months. The portfolios are sorted from the highest risk adjusted return (Martin Ratio from Mutual Fund Observer Portfolio) to the lowest.

Table #1: Portfolio Summary

Portfolio APR MAXDD Ulcer Index MFO Risk Martin Ratio Yield GO Count Short-Term 14.9 -0.9 0.3 2 48.0 3.4 5 Combined 13.5 -4.6 1.4 2 8.2 2.1 8 Charles Schwab 9.7 -4.9 1.4 2 5.5 2.3 6 Fidelity 12.5 -6.0 1.9 3 5.5 2.1 5 ETF 9.5 -5.6 1.9 3 4.0 2.3 6 CEF 9.9 -9.5 2.7 3 2.9 6.6 2 Vanguard 6.8 -4.7 1.7 2 2.9 2.6 5

The Sort-Term Portfolio has the lowest risk (Ulcer Index), lowest draw down, highest risk adjusted return (Martin Ratio) and highest annualized return (APR). Keep in mind that the metrics for the short-term portfolio is from a shorter time period with lower volatility. MFO Portfolio Tool rates it conservative (MFO Risk = 2). There are 5 funds classified by MFO as Great Owls. The Combined Portfolio contains 2 ETFs, 1 CEF, and 9 mutual funds.

The Fidelity Portfolio and Charles Schwab Portfolio, which consists of no-load funds available through Charles Schwab, have similar risk adjusted returns (Martin Ratio) with the Charles Schwab Portfolio having slightly lower risk. The ETF portfolio had medium high risk adjusted returns, but took on as much risk as the Fidelity Portfolio. The Closed End Portfolio was the only portfolio with higher yields but took on significantly more risk during down turns. The Vanguard Portfolio had good risk adjusted returns and low risk, but also lower overall returns.

Investing Outlook for 2020

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates in 2020.

Stay diversified and focus on credit quality.

Investors should temper their expectations for return in 2020.

Keep some dry powder in case volatility creates opportunities.

Obviously, some of the proposals out there to raise taxes are favorable towards municipal bonds. - What should bond investors expect in 2020? Fidelity

My view is that the markets are highly valued as described in "Market Remains Overvalued" by Jill Mislinski in Advisor Perspectives which will limit long term returns in the equity markets, global economic growth is very low, there is limited potential to expand growth without impacting profits and inflation because of the extend economic expansion. This article looks at conservative portfolios based on updated Lipper data through Mutual Fund Observer screens.

The yield curve inverted earlier in 2019. Banks borrow short and lend long. When short-term interest rates are close to long term rates then banks become more selective in lending. Below is my Yield Curve Indicator. It is based on the percentage of 10 treasury interest rates that are inverted with respect to each other and with a lag built in to reflect that the inversion has a lagged effect on the economy. The red line is the Smoothed U.S. Recession Probabilities available at the St. Louis Federal Reserve database. For October, the probability of a recession jumped to nearly 10%. This indicator has an excellent record of estimating when a recession starts but with little lead time. There have been three times during the past 40 years when the indicator reached 10% without a recession starting. On one of these occasions, the indicator reached 20% for a short period and a recession did not start until a year later. This is just a reminder that we are in the late stage of the business cycle and conservatism is warranted.

Chart #1: Yield Curve and Recession Indicator

Recession risk is low, but rising. Bob Dieli puts the odds of a recession occurring at 41% as described in "Weighing The Week Ahead: The Never-Ending Rally" by Jeff Miller. The New York Federal Reserve also puts the probability of a recession at 24%. Whether or not the U.S. economy goes into a recession, it is prudent to be more conservative. I created an indicator shown in Chart #2 following Bob Dieli's Mr. Model concept of the relationship between long term yields, federal funds rate, inflation and the unemployment rate. Conservative is warranted.

Chart #2: Indicator Based on Bob Dieli's Mr. Model Concept.

Investing Trends

Each month I download about a thousand funds from MFO Premium MultiSearch. I rank objectives and funds based on Momentum (3 and 10 month trends and moving averages), Quality (bond rating, low leverage, Fund Family Rating, Ferguson Metrics, composite ratings), Valuation (price to earnings ratio, price to cash flow, price to book), Risk (Ulcer Index, MFO Risk, capture metrics, debt to equity, performance during recessions), Risk-Adjusted Returns (Martin Ratio, MFO Rank, Great Owl Classification), and Income (Yield).

Table #1 shows the top ranked Lipper Objective for nine buckets. Bucket #2 shows that longer duration bonds have had a slightly negative return for the past three months begging the question of whether it is the start of a new trend or a short term anomaly. Bucket #3 shows conservative late stage funds are doing well. Bucket #4 is more aggressive funds which have done well over the past two years. The question on these funds is whether the strong performance during has diminished the "margin of safety" for 2020? Natural resources are top performing objectives mainly due to infrastructure spending on fresh water. Inflation protected bonds and real estate have potential opportunities for 2020. The yield bucket is mostly focused in closed end funds. Global bonds are of interest for diversification while global equities are of interest because of lower valuations internationally compared to the U.S. Defensive funds have to meet the same conditions as other funds. In other words, defensive funds are rated on how much they made on a risk adjusted basis for the past two years and how much stability they added to the portfolio.

Table #2: Lipper Objective Summary of Top Ranked Funds

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

The Model Portfolios in this article are based on 50 funds that fit into the nine buckets shown in the previous table. Chart #3 shows the funds in Bucket #1 (Safety).

Chart #3: Bucket #1 (Safety) Funds

Bucket #2 (Conservative) funds are mostly longer duration bond funds which have benefited from falling interest rates. Performance of longer duration bonds has flattened during the past four months.

Chart #4: Bucket #2 (Conservative) Funds

Bucket #3 is for funds with moderate risk and are mostly late stage funds like balanced funds, health care, and utilities. The least volatile funds in this category are VWIAX, VWELX, FBALX, FASIX, JABAX, and BUI.

Chart #5: Bucket #3 (Moderate) Funds

Bucket #4 funds are the least risky of the aggressive funds and mostly consists of funds of dividend paying stocks. The least volatile funds in this category are VEIPX, PRDGX, EVT, and DGRO.

Chart #6: Bucket #4 (Aggressive) Funds

Global bond funds have done well over the past two years but are also showing signs of flatter performance during the past four months.

Chart #7: Top Ranked Global Bond Funds

The Global equity funds are two low volatility funds and one closed end fund.

Chart #8: Top Ranked Global Equity Funds

The Income Funds are mostly closed end funds. The least risky of the funds over the past two years are FCBFX, PONAX, BTA, MCR, IYLD, and FPE.

Chart #9: Top Ranked Income Funds

The four inflation resistant funds selected to be in the model portfolios are inflation protected bonds (blue line), real estate (orange and gray lines) , and water infrastructure (yellow line).

Chart #10: Top Ranked Inflation Resistant Funds

The defensive funds are intended to reduce the overall risk of a portfolio. I profiled BTAL in my last Seeking Alpha article, "Small Investors Should Be Conservative Going Into 2020".

Chart #11: Top Ranked Defensive Funds

Sortino Ratio

Maximizing the Sortino Ratio will result in a high allocation to safe investments. To balance this tendency, I selected 10 funds for each portfolio from as many buckets as possible for each of the Fund Family groups. These groups are Vanguard mutual funds, Fidelity mutual funds, no-load mutual funds available through Charles Schwab, exchange traded funds, and closed end funds. The results are reported using the Mutual Fund Observer Portfolio Tool.

Portfolio #1: Short Term Focus

Recognizing that performance over the past two years is guaranteed to be different than that in 2020, I created Portfolio #1 based on selecting funds trending higher over the past three months. I excluded some funds for the high performance during 2019 as over-bought. The Short-Term Portfolio is good for stability going into 2020 and is rated "Conservative" using the MFO Risk classification. The return, risk-adjusted return (Martin Ratio) are high and the risk (Ulcer Index) is low. Yield is 3.4%.

AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta (BTAL) is a market neutral fund which tends to do well when performance of low volatility funds is higher than high volatility funds. The Fund Spotlight in my last Seeking Alpha article, "Small Investors Should Be Conservative Going Into 2020" was on BTAL.

PRDGX, JABAX and FAOFX have 5 Star Ratings at Morningstar. FCBFX and VFIIX have 4 Star Ratings. MCR is selling at a discount of -7% and FPF is selling at discount of -2%.

The link to Portfolio Visualizer used to determine allocations is here.

Table #3: Top Funds Trending During the Past Three Months

Symbol Name Weight APR MAXDD Ulcer Index MFO Risk Martin Ratio MFO Rating Yield MCR Inc Trust 6 14.7 -0.1 0.0 2 278.0 5 7.9 VFIIX GNMA Inv 12 7.5 0.0 0.0 1 354.0 - 2.8 FTBFX Total Bond 15 11.7 -0.4 0.1 1 82.1 5 3.2 FCBFX Corp Bond 10 16.5 -0.6 0.2 2 77.5 4 3.3 FPF Intrmdt Prfrd & Inc 10 19.5 -1.1 0.4 2 44.1 5 7.5 FRIFX Real Est Inc 10 13.2 -3.2 0.9 2 12.0 5 4.3 JABAX Balanced 5 14.6 -4.6 1.6 3 7.7 4 1.7 PREPX Real Est Sec 6 22.0 -7.9 2.3 4 8.7 4 1.9 PRDGX Dividend Growth 5 17.3 -8.2 2.6 4 5.8 5 1.3 FAOFX Growth Oppor 5 32.1 -7.1 2.8 4 10.8 5 0.7 BTAL US Mrkt Ntrl Anti-Beta 6 8.2 -5.5 3.0 4 2.0 4 0.4 FCDSX Intern Credit 10 14.4 - - 1 - 5 2.6 Portfolio 100 14.9 -0.9 0.3 2 48.0 - 3.4

Portfolio #2: Combined Funds

The top performing portfolio was created by combining the 50 funds from the five model portfolios and using Portfolio Visualizer to reduce the funds to those shown in the following table. It is rated "Conservative" using the MFO Risk classification. It has the lowest risk and highest risk adjusted return of all of the portfolios that are based on a two year time period. These are good funds for the late stage of the business cycle. They are sorted from least risky as measured by the Ulcer Index to the most risky. The technology fund will likely do well if the economy has a "soft landing" but not a recession.

These funds covered periods of rising and falling interest rates. iShares US Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is included as late stage conservative fund. Fidelity Select Software and IT Services Portfolio (FSCSX) is more appropriate in early and middle stages of a business cycle, but is included because of its performance over the past two years.

Ned Davis rates DGRO 4 out of 5, XTF rates it 9.9 out of 10, and Market Edge rates it "Long". Ned Davis rates FIW 3.7 out of 5, XTF rates it 5.6 out of 10, and Market Edge rates it "Long". FPE has a 5 Star Rating at Morningstar while ACWV, VWOB, and FBND have 4 Star Ratings. FPF is selling at discount of -2%.

The link to Portfolio Visualizer used to determine allocations is here.

Table #4: Top Funds of All Model Portfolios

Symbol Name Weight APR MAXDD Ulcer Index MFO Risk Martin Ratio MFO Rating Yield FYBTX Shrt-Trm Crdt 2 3.3 -0.4 0.1 1 12.2 5 2.8 VCSH Shrt-Trm Corp Bond Index 2 3.7 -0.9 0.3 1 5.1 5 2.9 VTABX Total Intern Bond Index 10 5.6 -1.3 0.4 1 9.8 5 2.8 OPTAX AMT-Free Muni 15 9.8 -2.1 0.6 2 12.2 5 3.5 PRSNX Global Multi-Sector Bond 2 5.1 -1.5 0.6 1 4.8 5 3.5 VWAHX Hi-Yld Tx-Ex 9 5.6 -1.6 0.7 2 5.4 4 3.4 FRIFX Real Est Inc 10 7.8 -4.2 1.6 2 3.8 5 4.3 JABAX Balanced 2 10.4 -7.2 2.2 3 3.8 5 1.7 BTAL US Mrkt Ntrl Anti-Beta 10 9.4 -5.5 2.2 4 3.3 4 0.4 BCV Bancroft Ltd 3 12.2 -13.2 3.6 4 2.8 4 6.7 IHI US Med Dvcs 10 21.2 -12.0 3.8 4 5.0 5 0.3 FAOFX Growth 15 27.5 -10.4 3.9 4 6.6 5 0.7 FSCSX Sftwr and IT Svcs Port 10 21.9 -14.7 4.4 4 4.5 5 0.1 Portfolio 100 13.5 -4.6 1.4 2 8.2 - 2.1

Portfolio #3: Funds Available Through Charles Schwab

Risks Remain Elevated Corporate profit growth has stalled. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), pre-tax corporate profits peaked at $2.2 trillion in the third quarter of 2014, and have yet to return to those levels.

Corporate debt continues to rise. U.S. corporations continue to issue more and more debt, taking advantage of still-low borrowing costs. The debt growth isn’t confined to one type of debt, either—it has been booming in both the investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond markets.

Economic growth concerns. Although we’ve seen some signs of stabilization both domestically and abroad, economic growth may continue to slow... While some of the surveys appear to be stabilizing, they’re short of signaling “all’s clear.”

Low relative yields. We believe it makes sense to take additional risks if you’re compensated accordingly, but today that’s not the case. Credit spreads—or the additional yield a corporate investment offers to a comparable Treasury security—remain very low. - Credit Market Outlook: 4 Key Risks in 2020, Charles Schwab, by Collin Martin

All of the funds in Table 5 from Charles Schwab have Morningstar Ratings of 4 or 5. The link to Portfolio Visualizer used to determine allocations is here.

Table #5: Top Rated Funds Available Through Charles Schwab

Symbol Name Weight APR MAXDD Ulcer Index MFO Risk Martin Ratio MFO Rating Yield TRBUX Ultra Shrt-Trm Bond 5 2.7 0.0 0.0 1 70.5 5 2.8 GSMIX Dyn Muni Inc 3 5.1 -1.3 0.3 1 9.5 5 2.4 PONAX Income 5 3.3 -1.2 0.5 1 2.7 3 5.2 PRSNX Global Multi-Sector Bond 4 5.1 -1.5 0.6 1 4.8 5 3.5 OPTAX AMT-Free Muni Fd 20 9.8 -2.1 0.6 2 12.2 5 3.5 JABAX Balanced 20 10.4 -7.2 2.2 3 3.8 5 1.7 PRDGX Div Growth 20 12.5 -9.2 3.0 4 3.5 5 1.3 PREPX Real Est Sec 10 12.6 -8.8 3.1 4 3.4 4 1.9 SHSAX Health Sciences 8 13.8 -10.2 4.0 4 2.9 5 0.1 FPNIX New Income 5 3.1 - - 1 - 5 3.2 Portfolio 100 9.7 -4.9 1.4 2 5.5 - 2.3

Portfolio #4: Fidelity Funds

But I also think the times call for some protection against the tails—whether inflation or deflation. Inflation protection could include TIPS and commodities. To guard against deflation one might consider some minimum-volatility strategies, perhaps coupled with some long-duration debt. Minimum volatility strategies aim to provide market-like exposure with less risk. But these strategies don't eliminate risk and may not prevent a loss in the event of a market downturn. - What's ahead in the 2020s?, Jurrien Timmer, Fidelity

All of the Fidelity funds in Table #6 have Morningstar ratings of 4 or 5 except for FRIFX and FASIX which are rated 3 and FCDSX which is a new fund.

The link to Portfolio Visualizer used to determine allocations is here.

Table #6: Top Rated Fidelity Funds

Symbol Name Weight APR MAXDD Ulcer Index MFO Risk Martin Ratio MFO Rating Yield FYBTX Shrt-Trm Credit 5 3.3 -0.4 0.1 1 12.2 5 2.8 FCDSX Intern Credit 10 5.8 -2.1 0.9 2 4.5 4 2.6 FTBFX Total Bond 16 5 -1.9 1.0 2 3.2 5 3.2 FASIX Asset Mngr 20% 5 4.2 -2.9 1.0 2 2.1 5 2.3 FRIFX Real Est Inc 8 7.8 -4.2 1.6 2 3.8 5 4.3 FCBFX Corp Bond 15 6.4 -3.7 1.8 2 2.5 4 3.3 FBALX Balanced 5 8.3 -10.7 3.3 3 1.9 5 1.7 FAOFX Growth 20 27.5 -10.4 3.9 4 6.6 5 0.7 FSCSX Sftwr & IT Svcs 8 21.9 -14.7 4.4 4 4.5 5 0.1 FSMEX Med Tech & Dvcs 8 19.2 -13.8 4.5 4 3.8 5 - Portfolio 100 12.5 -6.0 1.9 3 5.5 - 2.1

Portfolio #5: Exchange Traded Funds

Ultra-short obligation funds are on track for their second-best annual net inflow ever.

The group has taken in net new money in 94 of the last 101 weeks.

Ultra-short funds have been helped by the narrowing of the yield curve. - Ultra-Short Obligation Funds Wrap Up Their Third Consecutive Year Of Impressive Net Inflows, Lipper Alpha Insight, by Pat Keon CFA

All of the exchange traded funds in Table #7 have Morningstar ratings of 4 or 5 except for IYLD and BTAL which are rated 3 and FIW which not rated. Ned Davis rates DGRO 4 out of 5, XTF rates it 9.9 out of 10, and Market Edge rates it "Long". Ned Davis rates FIW 3.7 out of 5, XTF rates it 5.6 out of 10, and Market Edge rates it "Long".

The link to Portfolio Visualizer used to determine allocations is here.

Table #7: Top Rated Exchange Traded Funds

Symbol Name Weight APR MAXDD Ulcer Index MFO Risk Martin Ratio MFO Rating Yield VCSH Shrt-Trm Corp Bond 5 3.7 -0.9 0.3 1 5.1 5 2.9 FBND Total Bond 8 4.6 -2.0 1.0 2 2.5 4 2.9 FPE Prfrd Sec & Inc 10 5.4 -4.7 1.4 2 2.4 4 5.4 IYLD Morningstar Multi-Asset 3 4.1 -4.8 1.9 2 1.1 5 5.2 VWOB EM MKTS Gov Bond 3 4.5 -4.3 2.2 2 1.1 5 4.6 BTAL US Mrkt Ntrl Anti-Beta 10 9.4 -5.5 2.2 4 3.3 4 0.4 ACWV MSCI Min Vol Global 20 8.7 -6.6 2.5 3 2.7 5 2.1 DGRO Core Div Growth 25 11.9 -9.9 3.7 4 2.7 5 2.2 IHI US Med Devices 8 21.2 -12.0 3.8 4 5.0 5 0.3 FIW Water 8 9.5 -13.5 4.2 4 1.8 5 0.6 Portfolio 100 9.5 -5.6 1.9 3 4.0 - 2.3

Portfolio #6: Closed End Funds

Each of the closed end funds in Table #8 are selling at discounts/premiums of -7 to 3.6. MCR is selling at a discount of -7% and FPF is selling at discount of -2%.

The link to Portfolio Visualizer used to determine allocations is here.

Table #8: Top Rated Closed End Funds

Symbol Name Weight APR MAXDD Ulcer Index MFO Risk Martin Ratio MFO Rating Yield BTA Long-Term Muni 5 6.7 -2.3 0.7 2 6.5 5 4.7 MCR Inc 15 6.5 -1.8 0.8 2 5.4 4 7.9 FPF Intrmdt Prfrd & Inc 5 6.6 -6.4 2.2 2 2.1 3 7.5 GDO Global Corp Defined Oppor 5 4.9 -5.7 2.3 2 1.3 3 6.6 BUI Util Infrastr & Power Oppor 5 6.6 -6.3 2.8 3 1.7 3 6.5 BME Health Sciences 15 12.5 -8.8 3.3 4 3.2 5 5.5 BCV Bancroft Ltd 15 12.2 -13.2 3.6 4 2.8 4 6.7 EVT Tx-Adv Div Inc 15 11.1 -13.8 4.3 4 2.2 5 6.5 EOS Enhanced Equity Inc II 15 12.3 -14.5 4.6 4 2.3 5 6.3 ETO Tx-Adv Global Div Oppor 5 9.3 -16.6 5.4 4 1.4 5 8.2 Portfolio 100 9.9 -9.5 2.7 3 2.9 - 6.6

Portfolio #7: Vanguard Funds

Vanguard economists see slowing global growth and elevated uncertainty creating a fragile backdrop for the markets in 2020 and beyond. Global growth: It’s likely to stay lower for longer as we do not anticipate a significant reversal of the tariff escalation or a meaningful resolution to broader trade and geopolitical tensions.

Inflation: Across much of the developed world, inflation is likely to remain below central bank targets.

The financial markets: We expect returns over the next decade to be modest at best. While our equity outlook has improved, owing to mildly more favorable valuations, the chance of a large drawdown in the near term remains elevated. We expect fixed income returns to be lower given the decline we’ve seen in yields over the past year, but high-quality bonds will remain a key portfolio diversifier. Vanguard’s global outlook for 2020: The new age of uncertainty

All of the Vanguard funds in Table #9 are rated 4 or 5 Stars by Morningstar and all have Silver or Gold Analyst Ratings except for VFIIX and VSGBX which are rated Bronze. The link to Portfolio Visualizer used to determine allocations is here.

Table #9: Top Rated Vanguard Funds

Symbol Name Weight APR MAXDD Ulcer Index MFO Risk Martin Ratio MFO Rating Yield VSGBX Shrt-Trm Fed 5 2.6 -0.6 0.2 1 2.6 4 2.3 VTABX Total Intern Bond 5 5.6 -1.3 0.4 1 9.8 5 2.8 VWITX Intrmdt-Trm Tx-Ex 5 4.3 -1.4 0.6 1 3.7 3 2.6 VWAHX Hi-Yld Tx-Ex 5 5.6 -1.6 0.7 2 5.4 4 3.4 VFIIX GNMA Inv 5 3.4 -1.7 0.8 1 1.9 5 2.8 VAIPX Infl-Prtctd 5 3.5 -2.4 1.0 2 1.6 4 2.4 VWIAX Wellesley Inc 15 6.5 -3.5 1.6 2 2.9 5 3.0 VMNVX Global Min Vol 15 9.2 -8.2 2.3 3 3.1 5 2.1 VWELX Wellington 20 8.4 -6.8 2.6 3 2.4 5 2.5 VEIPX Equity Inc 20 7.8 -9.4 3.6 4 1.6 4 2.6 Portfolio 100 6.8 -4.7 1.7 2 2.9 - 2.6

Closing

Bonds had a great year as returns were boosted by falling interest rates. The U.S. and Global economy is likely to grow slowly in 2020, but risks associated with slow growth are high. Interest rates are likely to be stable or fall if the economy weakens further. Table #2 of Top Rated Lipper Objectives, Portfolios #1 (Short-Term) and Portfolio #2 (Combined) in particular are where I look for opportunities. I was overweight intermediate bonds funds, but have shifted to shorter term and quality bonds funds. With the equity markets highly valued, I will wait to buy equity funds at lower prices.

Best wishes going into the holiday season. It's time to start thinking about New Year's resolutions.

