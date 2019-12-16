Reader Favorites And What's Missing November 14-December 12

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield November-December ReFa/Ro showed 4.25% less net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Bigger, higher-priced ReFa/Ro mentioned stocks led the pack this month.

This month's ten analyst-target-augured top net gain reader faves and rogues (ReFa/Ro) were: CSCO, IMBBY, CEN, EPR, AMZA, BPT, BP, VET, OXY, and FCAU averaging 28.75% net from data collected 12/12/19.

November 14-December 12, readers of Fredrik Arnold articles mentioned 42 equities and funds in their comments. Some lamented bad news so bad news investments mixed with (mostly) favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however, praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who misses my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios.

Last month reader ire was raised by my continued inclusion of BPT as a top dividend prospect when its payout is structured to collapse in 2020. However, this month One reader asked if it might be a "no-brainer" buy!

Note: I report current available numbers, no more no less. Mine are first glance snapshots of likely dividend prospects. In other cases, when I have credited dividends from sources that pay none, I beg mercy for my dependence on YCharts (my prime resource that persists in listing dividends for one year after cancellation is announced and implemented).

Last month I also got flak for listing IBM among the Buffett/Berkshire holdings by virtue of its ownership of RedHat. This month's updated Buffett report tossed out IBM and brought in OXY and RH.

I was again admonished this month for not including four MoPay Funds CEN, EDI, EDF and ECC on the MoPay roster all but one of their yields (per YCharts) were below the 7.8% level that made my MoPay fund list of 80. I also discovered that YCharts doesn't necessarily count those dividends.

Three months ago I was also called out for including CNSL in a high yield list after they had announced a cancellation of dividends in April, and my failure to detect GME's dividend death in June. Also readers month before last noted Q Pay JMP. In July, I was again called out for including CSL as a dividend payer in one list or another all of which were attributable to the afore-mentioned YChart policy.

My gaffe confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected in May. But another reader recently thought volatility was a better beta label. I'm sticking with risk. Others called out blunders missing the dividend cut by Unity and botching HD's price in March; crediting ATVI with 4x its annual dividend in February; claiming DF.TO a monthly pay when it only paid four dividends last year; AVH on the January MoPay list when it stopped paying dividends in September; non-dividend paying Trez Capital (TZS.TO) and Canadian Life (LFE.TO) stocks in January; showing Chevron (NYSE:CVX) as both a low price and higher price stock in the Aristocrats in November, and giving General Mills (NYSE:GIS) the GM ticker symbol in a previous month, come to mind.

YCharts responded with the following information when I complained about cancelled dividends remaining alive and listed for a full year after their demise: "We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

Below are 42 tangible results for the reader favorite and rogue equities and from November 14 to December 12. Four Closed-End Investment Companies, CEN, ECC, EDI, and EDF are again tagged on this reader list since the were missing in the YChart screening on MoPays. The YCharts data for this article was collected on 12/12/19.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 7.24% To 57.69% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To Mid-December 2020

Six reader-favorite top yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 60% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points.

Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 12, 2020, were:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) was projected to net $576.91, based on a median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 79% more than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was projected to net $382.40, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 15% under the market as a whole.

Vermillion Energy Inc. (VET) was projected to net $382.05 based on the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 24% over the market as a whole.

BP PLC (BP) netted $358.01 based on the median target price estimate from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 23% below the market as a whole.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) was projected to net $320.90, based on just annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 24% opposite the market as a whole.

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) was projected to net $220.20, based on just annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 73% over the market as a whole.

EPR Properties (EPR) was projected to net $215.71, based on the median of target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 56% under the market as a whole.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fund (CEN) was projected to net $186.54, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 46% over the market as a whole.

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) was projected to net $159.30, based on just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 43% less than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) netted $72.44 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 22% over the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 28.75% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 9% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

42 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 12/12/19 for 42 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend-paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Yield Equity, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, Led 42 By Yield Into December

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 11 of 11 Morningstar sectors as well as 3 CEICs, 1 ETF, and 1 ETN among the 42 selections.

Of the leading ten by yield, the top reader-mention was the first of three energy representatives in the top ten, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust [1]. The other two energy dogs placed seventh and tenth, Vermillion Energy Inc. [7], and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [10].

The second reader-mentioned finisher by yield was the first of two real estate representatives, Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) [2]. The other real estate dog placed ninth, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) [9].

One ETF placed third, Infracap MLP ETF [3], and a single CEIC (or closed end investment corporation) placed fourth, Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd [4], in the fifth place by yield was the lone consumer defensive representative in the top ten, Imperial Brands PLC (5).

A single financial services entity placed sixth, Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) [6], and the lone ETN placed eighth, ETRACS 2xMoPay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHB) [8], to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for December.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 6.95% To 53.74% Gains To December 2020.

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 4.25% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader Favored Or Missing Stocks To December 2020

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 12/12/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented: energy (3); real estate (2); ETF (1); CEIC (1); consumer defensive (1); financial services (1); and ETN (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites and Rogues To (31) Deliver 20.16% Vs. (32) 21.06% Net Gains by All 10 To December 2020

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 4.25% less net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The sixth lowest priced ReFa/Ro top yield equity, Vermillion Energy Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 38.20%.

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for December 12 were: Washington Prime Group Inc.; InfraCap MLP ETF; Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd; BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust; Eagle Point Credit Co LLC, with prices ranging from $3.65 to $14.68 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for November 14 were: Vermillion Energy Inc.; Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.; ETRACS 2x Monty Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN; Imperial Brands PLC; Occidental Petroleum Corp. whose prices ranged from $15.07 to $38.25.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 43 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members nicknamed: allday1234; billinds; brainleft; cabraham32; CostarCoder; gws48187; IamTheWolf; imklawer; kaplanassetmgt@gmail.com; Mark BM; Nancy Kramer; pattier20; RASV; spiritofemerson; tpcacpa; West Gray Grass Cutting; zanera.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dogs photo: akc.org

