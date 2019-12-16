bluebird bio's Advancement With Zynteglo Gene Therapy Is Properly Set Up For Commercial Success

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announced positive results from several studies using its LentiGlobin gene therapy to treat patients with beta-thalassemia. The more prominent news item involves long-term data from one study, which showed that those treated with the therapy were able to achieve transfusion independence for as long as five years. This long-term data, along with several other positive studies, proves that LentiGlobin is a solid treatment option for patients who have this disease. It is imperative that these patients achieve long-term transfusion independence for an improvement of quality of life. In coming weeks, bluebird anticipates the rolling NDA submission of ZYNTEGLO (LentiGlobin) expected for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia patients (TDT) who do not have the β0/β0 genotype by the end of 2019. With refined manufacturing specifications for ZYNTEGLO approved by the European medicines Agency (EMA), the biotech expects to treat the first commercial patient by early 2020.

Results Prove LentiGlobin Can Be An Important Treatment Option For Beta-Thalassemia

The reported data is not only important for the advancement of LentiGlobin in the clinic, but also as a more important treatment option for patients with beta-thalassemia. These patients with beta-thalassemia have a major issue when it comes to hemoglobin. They have low levels of hemoglobin in the body, which is bad because oxygen is not able to get to many parts of the body. Hemoglobin is an iron-containing protein in red blood cells. They are important in circulating oxygen throughout the body. However, these patients are in much worse shape from these studies, because they have something known as Transfusion dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT). From a quality of life aspect, these patients have a major burden. Such a burden is the need for constant blood transfusions. Matter of fact, they rely on blood transfusions on a regular basis. What's the problem with that? Besides the hassle of having to do go to an outpatient center to receive a blood transfusion for several hours a time, the patient ends up with something known as iron overload. Iron overload is too much iron that builds up on the organs as a result of regular blood transfusions. This is a major problem because the organs become poisoned which leads to several complications such as: An irregular heartbeat, Cirrhosis of the liver, and Cancer.

An irregular heartbeat

Cirrhosis of the liver

Cancer

The use of chronic and or regular blood transfusions is reliant on the hemoglobin levels observed upon examination by a Doctor. A patient with less than 6 g/dL of hemoglobin will definitely be required regular blood transfusions. Positive results were observed in all three studies highlighted by bluebird bio which were Northstar, Northstar-2 and Northstar-3 respectively. All studies treated TDT patients who either did not have a β0/β0 genotype or who did have a β0/β0 genotype. Think of those with the β0/β0 genotype as being more severe in disease in terms of lacking hemoglobin production. They have both genes that are impaired in this regard. That is why this genotype is considered to be a more severe case. Regardless, LentiGlobin performed well in all studies. Patients treated with the company's gene therapy were able to achieve transfusion independence (TI) for long periods of time. Most notably, the long-term follow-up study is highly ideal in this regard. This was the phase 1/2 Northstar (HGB-204) study which had evaluated patients for up to five years or an average of 44.9 months. The patients in this study were able to achieve TI for a long period of time. Not only that, but hemoglobin levels also were normal as well. In order for these patients to be considered transfusion independent, they had to have Hb levels ≥ 9 g/dL without red blood cell (RBC) transfusions for more than 12 months.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, bluebird bio had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.41 billion as of September 30, 2019. This compares to the cash of $1.89 billion it had back in December 31, 2018. The substantial decrease in cash was not just the use of operating the business and funding the pipeline. The company had to build out its manufacturing facility in Durham, North Carolina. This 125,000 square foot plant will be responsible for supplying Lentiviral vector for clinical and commercial products for investigational and cell therapies. Having said that, it believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations into 2022. That means there is no risk of a cash raise for quite some time.

Conclusion

It is good to see that LentiGlobin gene therapy (ZYNTEGLO) helps these patients with TDT over such a long period of time of five years. This is an incredible feat after a single infusion. There are two promising aspects to consider with respect to commercial opportunity. The first promising aspect is that bluebird bio anticipates initiating its rolling BLA submission for ZYNTEGLO to the FDA by the end of 2019. This rolling BLA for potential FDA approval of the treatment will be for TDT patients who do not have the β0/β0 genotype. The rolling BLA is likely to conclude by the first half of 2020. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the FDA will approve ZYNTEGLO for marketing approval in the United States. The second promising aspect to consider is that after a setback in June of 2019 for the launch of ZYNTEGLO, bluebird had received clearance for the new manufacturing specifications of its gene therapy product. It was important to delay the launch so that the company could fix the post approval requirement set by the EMA for the manufacturing of the treatment. The ZYNTEGLO gene therapy treatment had received conditional approval from the EMA to treat TDT patients who are 12 years of age and older, along with the fact that they can receive hematopoietic stem cell transplantation but lack the proper human leukocyte antigen (HLA) matched donor. That is when such an HLA matched donor is not available and is important to avoid any unwanted issues. HLA are proteins that are located on the surface of white blood cells. It is imperative the donor is a match so that donor cells can properly engraft in the bone marrow.

In addition, an issue may arise known as Graft-Versus-Host-Disease (GvHD). GvHD is where the implanted donor cells in the bone marrow start to attack the recipient of the transplant. Such issues must be avoided and that's why an HLA matched donor is crucial. The biggest risk for the commercial launch of ZYNTEGLO would be pricing. The treatment from bluebird bio is expected to cost about $1.8 million per patient. However, there is a positive outcome possible in terms of pricing if it can be executed properly. That is, the company is offering to split the price over a five-year period, which would put the cost for treatment at 315,000 euros per year. I think this may work out well in the company's favor, but risk still remains. As more gene therapies are approved, pricing will be a major issue for payers and patients alike. Another stipulation is that such a cost will be deemed necessary only if the treatment is effective in treating the patient in question. I believe bluebird bio is set up for commercial success. Its gene therapy LentiGlobin product has proven to be active in treating TDT, and the first commercial patient is expected to be dosed in early 2020.

